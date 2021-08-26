Filter object keys and values into a new object

Install

$ npm install filter -obj

Usage

import filterObject from 'filter-obj' ; const object = { foo : true , bar : false }; const newObject = filterObject(object, (key, value) => value === true ); const newObject2 = filterObject(object, [ 'bar' ]);

API

source

Type: object

The source object to filter properties from.

filter

Type: (sourceKey, sourceValue, source) => boolean

A predicate function that detemines whether a property should be assigned to the new object.

includeKeys

Type: string[]

An array of property names that should be assigned to the new object.

Related