by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Filter object keys and values into a new object

npm
GitHub
CDN

4.6M

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

filter-obj

Filter object keys and values into a new object

Install

$ npm install filter-obj

Usage

import filterObject from 'filter-obj';

const object = {
    foo: true,
    bar: false
};

const newObject = filterObject(object, (key, value) => value === true);
//=> {foo: true}

const newObject2 = filterObject(object, ['bar']);
//=> {bar: false}

API

filterObject(source, filter)

filterObject(source, includeKeys)

source

Type: object

The source object to filter properties from.

filter

Type: (sourceKey, sourceValue, source) => boolean

A predicate function that detemines whether a property should be assigned to the new object.

includeKeys

Type: string[]

An array of property names that should be assigned to the new object.

  • map-obj - Map object keys and values into a new object

