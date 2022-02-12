openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fc

filter-css

by Ben Zörb
1.0.0 (see all)

Filter css rules by selector, RegExp or @type

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.1K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

filter-css npm version Build Status dependencies Status devDependencies Status Status

Filter CSS rules

Install

npm install --save filter-css

Usage

const filterCss = require('filter-css');
const filtered = filterCss(<input>, <pattern>, <options>);

Input

  • Required
  • Type: String

Can be a path to the CSS file or a raw CSS string.

Pattern

  • Required
  • Type String,RegExp, Function or an Array containing it.

Patterns used to discard specific parts of the CSS. The function is invoked with three arguments (context, value, node).

  • context: Current matching context. Could be one of ['type', 'media', 'selector', 'declarationProperty', 'declarationValue'].
  • value: Current value.
  • node: The currently processed AST node generated by css.

Return true if the element should be discarded.

Options

Per default filter-css will be applied to all parts of the CSS. This behavior can be customized by disabling specific matchers.

NameTypeDescription
matchSelectorsbooleanEnable / disable matching of CSS selectors.
matchTypesbooleanEnable / disable matching of AST Node types like font-face
matchDeclarationPropertiesbooleanEnable / disable matching of CSS properties like background-image
matchDeclarationValuesbooleanEnable / disable matching of CSS values like url(...)
matchMediabooleanEnable / disable matching of media queries like min-device-pixel-ratio: 2

Examples

.bigBackground {
    width: 100%;
    height: 100%;
    background-image: url('some/big/image.png');
}

@font-face {
    font-family: 'My awesome font';
}

@media print {
    ...
}

const filterCss = require('filter-css');

filterCss('test/fixtures/test.css', [/url\(/,'@font-face',/print/]);

.bigBackground {
    width: 100%;
    height: 100%;
}

Remove all media queries

const filterCss = require('filter-css');

filterCss('test/fixtures/test.css', /.*/, {
    matchSelectors: false,
    matchTypes: false,
    matchDeclarationProperties: false,
    matchDeclarationValues: false,
    matchMedia: true
});

Using a function matcher

const filterCss = require('filter-css');

filterCss('test/fixtures/test.css', (context, value, node) => {
    return context === 'declarationValue' && value === "url('some/big/image.png')"
});

Complete Example

filterCss('test/fixtures/test.css', {
    types: ['@font-face'],
    selectors: ['.my-selector > p'],
    declarations: [/url/]
});

CLI

filter-css works well with standard input.

cat test/fixture/test.css | filtercss --ignore @font-face

You can also pass in the file as an option.

filtercss test/fixture/test.css --ignore @font-face

CLI options

See filtercss --help for a full list of options.

License

MIT © Ben Zörb

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial