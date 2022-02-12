Filter CSS rules
npm install --save filter-css
const filterCss = require('filter-css');
const filtered = filterCss(<input>, <pattern>, <options>);
String
Can be a path to the CSS file or a raw CSS string.
String,
RegExp,
Function or an
Array containing it.
Patterns used to discard specific parts of the CSS.
The function is invoked with three arguments (
context,
value,
node).
context: Current matching context. Could be one of
['type', 'media', 'selector', 'declarationProperty', 'declarationValue'].
value: Current value.
node: The currently processed AST node generated by
css.
Return true if the element should be discarded.
Per default
filter-css will be applied to all parts of the CSS. This behavior can be customized by disabling specific matchers.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|matchSelectors
boolean
|Enable / disable matching of CSS selectors.
|matchTypes
boolean
|Enable / disable matching of AST Node types like
font-face
|matchDeclarationProperties
boolean
|Enable / disable matching of CSS properties like
background-image
|matchDeclarationValues
boolean
|Enable / disable matching of CSS values like
url(...)
|matchMedia
boolean
|Enable / disable matching of media queries like
min-device-pixel-ratio: 2
.bigBackground {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-image: url('some/big/image.png');
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'My awesome font';
}
@media print {
...
}
const filterCss = require('filter-css');
filterCss('test/fixtures/test.css', [/url\(/,'@font-face',/print/]);
.bigBackground {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
const filterCss = require('filter-css');
filterCss('test/fixtures/test.css', /.*/, {
matchSelectors: false,
matchTypes: false,
matchDeclarationProperties: false,
matchDeclarationValues: false,
matchMedia: true
});
const filterCss = require('filter-css');
filterCss('test/fixtures/test.css', (context, value, node) => {
return context === 'declarationValue' && value === "url('some/big/image.png')"
});
filterCss('test/fixtures/test.css', {
types: ['@font-face'],
selectors: ['.my-selector > p'],
declarations: [/url/]
});
filter-css works well with standard input.
cat test/fixture/test.css | filtercss --ignore @font-face
You can also pass in the file as an option.
filtercss test/fixture/test.css --ignore @font-face
See
filtercss --help for a full list of options.
MIT © Ben Zörb