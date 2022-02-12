Filter CSS rules

Install

npm install --save filter-css

Usage

const filterCss = require ( 'filter-css' ); const filtered = filterCss(<input>, <pattern>, <options>);

Input

Required

Type: String

Can be a path to the CSS file or a raw CSS string.

Pattern

Required

Type String , RegExp , Function or an Array containing it.

Patterns used to discard specific parts of the CSS. The function is invoked with three arguments ( context , value , node ).

context : Current matching context. Could be one of ['type', 'media', 'selector', 'declarationProperty', 'declarationValue'] .

: Current matching context. Could be one of . value : Current value.

: Current value. node : The currently processed AST node generated by css .

Return true if the element should be discarded.

Options

Per default filter-css will be applied to all parts of the CSS. This behavior can be customized by disabling specific matchers.

Name Type Description matchSelectors boolean Enable / disable matching of CSS selectors. matchTypes boolean Enable / disable matching of AST Node types like font-face matchDeclarationProperties boolean Enable / disable matching of CSS properties like background-image matchDeclarationValues boolean Enable / disable matching of CSS values like url(...) matchMedia boolean Enable / disable matching of media queries like min-device-pixel-ratio: 2

Examples

.bigBackground { width : 100% ; height : 100% ; background-image : url ( 'some/big/image.png' ); } @ font-face { font-family : 'My awesome font' ; } @ media print { ... }

const filterCss = require ( 'filter-css' ); filterCss( 'test/fixtures/test.css' , [ /url\(/ , '@font-face' ,/print/]);

.bigBackground { width : 100% ; height : 100% ; }

Remove all media queries

const filterCss = require ( 'filter-css' ); filterCss( 'test/fixtures/test.css' , /.* /, { matchSelectors: false, matchTypes: false, matchDeclarationProperties: false, matchDeclarationValues: false, matchMedia: true });

Using a function matcher

const filterCss = require ( 'filter-css' ); filterCss( 'test/fixtures/test.css' , (context, value, node) => { return context === 'declarationValue' && value === "url('some/big/image.png')" });

Complete Example

filterCss( 'test/fixtures/test.css' , { types : [ '@font-face' ], selectors : [ '.my-selector > p' ], declarations : [ /url/ ] });

CLI

filter-css works well with standard input.

cat test/fixture/test.css | filtercss --ignore @font-face

You can also pass in the file as an option.

filtercss test/fixture/test.css --ignore @font-face

CLI options

See filtercss --help for a full list of options.

License

MIT © Ben Zörb