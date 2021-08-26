Filter out unwanted
console.log()output
Can be useful when you don't control the output, for example, filtering out PropType warnings from a third-party React component.
$ npm install filter-console
import filterConsole from 'filter-console';
const disableFilter = filterConsole(['🐼']);
const log = () => {
console.log('');
console.log('🦄');
console.log('🐼');
console.log('🐶');
};
log();
disableFilter();
log();
$ node example.js
🦄
🐶
🦄
🐼
🐶
Returns a function, which when called, disables the filter.
Type:
Array<string | RegExp | Function>
Console output that matches any of the given patterns are filtered from being logged. The patterns are matched against what would be logged and not the
console method input arguments directly. Meaning an exclude pattern of
'foo bar' will match
console.log('foo %s', 'bar').
Filter types:
string: Checks if the string pattern is included in the console output.
RegExp: Checks if the RegExp pattern matches the console output.
Function: Receives the console output as a string and is expected to return a truthy/falsy value of whether to exclude it.
Type:
object
Type:
string[]\
Default:
['log', 'debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error']
Console methods to filter.
Type:
object\
Default:
console
Use a custom
console object. Can be useful for testing or mocking.