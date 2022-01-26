Filter anything ⚔️

npm i filter -anything

An implementation that filters out object props like the TypeScript "pick" and "omit". In the Laravel world, this is also called "fillables" and "guard".

Motivation

I created this package because I needed:

be able to filter out object props based on just what we need - aka "pick" props

be able to filter out object props based on what we don't need - aka "omit" props

supports for nested properties

supports wildcards * for nested properties

for nested properties the return type must be TypeScript supported! (see screenshots below)

Meet the family

Usage

Pick

With pick you pass an object and an array of keys of an object - the props which may stay.

import { pick } from 'filter-anything' const squirtle = { id : '007' , name : 'Squirtle' , type : 'water' } const withoutId = pick(squirtle, [ 'name' , 'type' ])

Omit

With omit you pass an object and an array of keys of an object - the props which should be removed.

import { omit } from 'filter-anything' const squirtle = { id : '007' , name : 'Squirtle' , type : 'water' } const withoutId = omit(squirtle, [ 'name' , 'type' ])

Aliases

pick() and omit() can also be imported with the names fillable() and guard() . This pays homage to my history with Laravel. 😉

TypeScript

TypeScript users will love this, because, as you can see, the result has the correct type automatically!

Nested props

In the example below we want to get rid of the nested property called "discard".

const doc = { items : { keep : '📌' , discard : '✂️' } } pick(doc, [ 'items.keep' ]) omit(doc, [ 'items.discard' ])

Please note that TypeScript users will need to cast the result when using nested props.

Wildcards

Yes! You can also work with wildcards by using * in the path.

const doc = { '123' : { keep : '📌' , discard : '✂️' }, '456' : { keep : '📌' , discard : '✂️' }, } omit(doc, [ '*.discard' ])

Please note that TypeScript users will need to cast the result when using wildcards props.

Feel free to open issues for any requests, questions or bugs!