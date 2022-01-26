openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fa

filter-anything

by Luca Ban
2.2.1 (see all)

A simple (TypeScript) integration of "pick" and "omit" to filter props of an object

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Filter anything ⚔️

Total Downloads Latest Stable Version

npm i filter-anything

An implementation that filters out object props like the TypeScript "pick" and "omit". In the Laravel world, this is also called "fillables" and "guard".

Motivation

I created this package because I needed:

  • be able to filter out object props based on just what we need - aka "pick" props
  • be able to filter out object props based on what we don't need - aka "omit" props
  • supports for nested properties
  • supports wildcards * for nested properties
  • the return type must be TypeScript supported! (see screenshots below)

Meet the family

Usage

Pick

With pick you pass an object and an array of keys of an object - the props which may stay.

import { pick } from 'filter-anything'

const squirtle = { id: '007', name: 'Squirtle', type: 'water' }

const withoutId = pick(squirtle, ['name', 'type'])
// returns { name: 'Squirtle', type: 'water' }

Omit

With omit you pass an object and an array of keys of an object - the props which should be removed.

import { omit } from 'filter-anything'

const squirtle = { id: '007', name: 'Squirtle', type: 'water' }

const withoutId = omit(squirtle, ['name', 'type'])
// returns { name: 'Squirtle', type: 'water' }

Aliases

pick() and omit() can also be imported with the names fillable() and guard(). This pays homage to my history with Laravel. 😉

TypeScript

TypeScript users will love this, because, as you can see, the result has the correct type automatically!

typescript example pick typescript example omit

Nested props

In the example below we want to get rid of the nested property called "discard".

const doc = { items: { keep: '📌', discard: '✂️' } }

pick(doc, ['items.keep'])
// returns {items: {keep: '📌'}}

omit(doc, ['items.discard'])
// returns {items: {keep: '📌'}}

Please note that TypeScript users will need to cast the result when using nested props.

Wildcards

Yes! You can also work with wildcards by using * in the path.

const doc = {
  '123': { keep: '📌', discard: '✂️' },
  '456': { keep: '📌', discard: '✂️' },
}
// use wildcard *
omit(doc, ['*.discard'])
// returns {
//   '123': {keep: '📌'},
//   '456': {keep: '📌'}
// }

Please note that TypeScript users will need to cast the result when using wildcards props.

Feel free to open issues for any requests, questions or bugs!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial