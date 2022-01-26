npm i filter-anything
An implementation that filters out object props like the TypeScript "pick" and "omit". In the Laravel world, this is also called "fillables" and "guard".
I created this package because I needed:
* for nested properties
With
pick you pass an object and an array of keys of an object - the props which may stay.
import { pick } from 'filter-anything'
const squirtle = { id: '007', name: 'Squirtle', type: 'water' }
const withoutId = pick(squirtle, ['name', 'type'])
// returns { name: 'Squirtle', type: 'water' }
With
omit you pass an object and an array of keys of an object - the props which should be removed.
import { omit } from 'filter-anything'
const squirtle = { id: '007', name: 'Squirtle', type: 'water' }
const withoutId = omit(squirtle, ['name', 'type'])
// returns { name: 'Squirtle', type: 'water' }
pick() and
omit() can also be imported with the names
fillable() and
guard(). This pays homage to my history with Laravel. 😉
TypeScript users will love this, because, as you can see, the result has the correct type automatically!
In the example below we want to get rid of the nested property called "discard".
const doc = { items: { keep: '📌', discard: '✂️' } }
pick(doc, ['items.keep'])
// returns {items: {keep: '📌'}}
omit(doc, ['items.discard'])
// returns {items: {keep: '📌'}}
Please note that TypeScript users will need to cast the result when using nested props.
Yes! You can also work with wildcards by using
* in the path.
const doc = {
'123': { keep: '📌', discard: '✂️' },
'456': { keep: '📌', discard: '✂️' },
}
// use wildcard *
omit(doc, ['*.discard'])
// returns {
// '123': {keep: '📌'},
// '456': {keep: '📌'}
// }
Please note that TypeScript users will need to cast the result when using wildcards props.
Feel free to open issues for any requests, questions or bugs!