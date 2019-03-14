A node module to fill out PDF forms (utf8 compatible).

It uses pdftk to fill out PDF forms.

Installation

npm install fill-pdf

Dependencies

You need to have the pdftk binary in your PATH.

Install on Mac OSX

To install PDFtk use the official installer or if you have homebrew-cask installed you can run brew cask install pdftk

Install on Ubuntu

sudo apt-get install pdftk

Usage example (with express)

const fillPdf = require ( "fill-pdf" ); const formData = { FieldName : 'Text to put into form field' }; const pdfTemplatePath = "templates.pdf" ; app.get( '/filled_form.pdf' , (req, res) => { fillPdf.generatePdf(formData, pdfTemplatePath, function ( err, output ) { if ( !err ) { res.type( "application/pdf" ); res.send(output); } }); });

Passing Custom Arguments to pdftk

For more specific uses, you can also pass some extra arguments to pdftk . It is done by specifying them as an array, given as a third argument of the fillPdf function.

For instance, if you want to make the output PDF not editable anymore, you can append the flatten argument such as:

const fillPdf = require ( 'fill-pdf' ); const extraArgs = [ 'flatten' ]; fillPdf.generatePdf(formData, pdfTemplatePath, extraArgs, (err, output) => { });

Take a look on man pdftk to get a list of all available arguments.

Acknowledgements

Based on utf8-fdf-generator