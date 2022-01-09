openbase logo
Readme

Get the file associated with a dependency/partial's path

npm install --save filing-cabinet

Usage


var cabinet = require('filing-cabinet');

var result = cabinet({
  partial: 'somePartialPath',
  directory: 'path/to/all/files',
  filename: 'path/to/parent/file',
  ast: {}, // an optional AST representation of `filename`
  // Only for JavaScript files
  config: 'path/to/requirejs/config',
  webpackConfig: 'path/to/webpack/config',
  nodeModulesConfig: {
    entry: 'module'
  },
  tsConfig: 'path/to/typescript/config'
});

console.log(result); // /absolute/path/to/somePartialPath
  • partial: the dependency path
  • This could be in any of the registered languages
  • directory: the path to all files
  • filename: the path to the file containing the partial
  • ast: (optional) the parsed AST for filename.
  • Useful optimization for avoiding a parse of filename
  • config: (optional) requirejs config for resolving aliased JavaScript modules
  • webpackConfig: (optional) webpack config for resolving aliased JavaScript modules. If exporting multiple configurations, the first configuration is used.
  • nodeModulesConfig: (optional) config for resolving entry file for node_modules. This value overrides the main attribute in the package.json file; used in conjunction with the packageFilter of the resolve package.
  • tsConfig: (optional) path to a typescript configuration. Could also be an object representing a pre-parsed typescript config.
  • noTypeDefinitions: (optional) For typescript files, whether to prefer *.js over *.d.ts.

Registered languages

By default, filing-cabinet provides support for the following languages:

  • JavaScript: CommonJS, AMD, ES6
  • TypeScript
  • CSS Preprocessors: Sass (.scss and .sass), Stylus (.styl), and Less (.less)

You can register resolvers for new languages via cabinet.register(extension, resolver).

  • extension: the extension of the file that should use the custom resolver (ex: '.py', '.php')
  • resolver: a function that accepts the following (ordered) arguments that were given to cabinet:
    • partial
    • filename
    • directory
    • config

For examples of resolver implementations, take a look at the default language resolvers:

If a given extension does not have a registered resolver, cabinet will use a generic file resolver which is basically require('path').join with a bit of extension defaulting logic.

Shell script

  • Requires a global install npm install -g filing-cabinet

filing-cabinet [options] <dependencyPath>

  • See filing-cabinet --help for details on the options

