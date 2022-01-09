Get the file associated with a dependency/partial's path
npm install --save filing-cabinet
var cabinet = require('filing-cabinet');
var result = cabinet({
partial: 'somePartialPath',
directory: 'path/to/all/files',
filename: 'path/to/parent/file',
ast: {}, // an optional AST representation of `filename`
// Only for JavaScript files
config: 'path/to/requirejs/config',
webpackConfig: 'path/to/webpack/config',
nodeModulesConfig: {
entry: 'module'
},
tsConfig: 'path/to/typescript/config'
});
console.log(result); // /absolute/path/to/somePartialPath
partial: the dependency path
directory: the path to all files
filename: the path to the file containing the
partial
ast: (optional) the parsed AST for
filename.
config: (optional) requirejs config for resolving aliased JavaScript modules
webpackConfig: (optional) webpack config for resolving aliased JavaScript modules. If exporting multiple configurations, the first configuration is used.
nodeModulesConfig: (optional) config for resolving entry file for node_modules. This value overrides the
main attribute in the package.json file; used in conjunction with the packageFilter of the
resolve package.
tsConfig: (optional) path to a typescript configuration. Could also be an object representing a pre-parsed typescript config.
noTypeDefinitions: (optional) For typescript files, whether to prefer
*.js over
*.d.ts.
By default, filing-cabinet provides support for the following languages:
.scss and
.sass), Stylus (
.styl), and Less (
.less)
You can register resolvers for new languages via
cabinet.register(extension, resolver).
extension: the extension of the file that should use the custom resolver (ex: '.py', '.php')
resolver: a function that accepts the following (ordered) arguments that were given to cabinet:
partial
filename
directory
config
For examples of resolver implementations, take a look at the default language resolvers:
If a given extension does not have a registered resolver, cabinet will use
a generic file resolver which is basically
require('path').join with a bit of extension defaulting logic.
npm install -g filing-cabinet
filing-cabinet [options] <dependencyPath>
filing-cabinet --help for details on the options