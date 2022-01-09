Get the file associated with a dependency/partial's path

npm install --save filing-cabinet

Usage

var cabinet = require ( 'filing-cabinet' ); var result = cabinet({ partial : 'somePartialPath' , directory : 'path/to/all/files' , filename : 'path/to/parent/file' , ast : {}, config : 'path/to/requirejs/config' , webpackConfig : 'path/to/webpack/config' , nodeModulesConfig : { entry : 'module' }, tsConfig : 'path/to/typescript/config' }); console .log(result);

partial : the dependency path

: the dependency path This could be in any of the registered languages

directory : the path to all files

: the path to all files filename : the path to the file containing the partial

: the path to the file containing the ast : (optional) the parsed AST for filename .

: (optional) the parsed AST for . Useful optimization for avoiding a parse of filename

config : (optional) requirejs config for resolving aliased JavaScript modules

: (optional) requirejs config for resolving aliased JavaScript modules webpackConfig : (optional) webpack config for resolving aliased JavaScript modules. If exporting multiple configurations, the first configuration is used.

: (optional) webpack config for resolving aliased JavaScript modules. If exporting multiple configurations, the first configuration is used. nodeModulesConfig : (optional) config for resolving entry file for node_modules. This value overrides the main attribute in the package.json file; used in conjunction with the packageFilter of the resolve package.

: (optional) config for resolving entry file for node_modules. This value overrides the attribute in the package.json file; used in conjunction with the packageFilter of the package. tsConfig : (optional) path to a typescript configuration. Could also be an object representing a pre-parsed typescript config.

: (optional) path to a typescript configuration. Could also be an object representing a pre-parsed typescript config. noTypeDefinitions : (optional) For typescript files, whether to prefer *.js over *.d.ts .

Registered languages

By default, filing-cabinet provides support for the following languages:

JavaScript: CommonJS, AMD, ES6

TypeScript

CSS Preprocessors: Sass ( .scss and .sass ), Stylus ( .styl ), and Less ( .less )

You can register resolvers for new languages via cabinet.register(extension, resolver) .

extension : the extension of the file that should use the custom resolver (ex: '.py', '.php')

: the extension of the file that should use the custom resolver (ex: '.py', '.php') resolver : a function that accepts the following (ordered) arguments that were given to cabinet: partial filename directory config

: a function that accepts the following (ordered) arguments that were given to cabinet:

For examples of resolver implementations, take a look at the default language resolvers:

If a given extension does not have a registered resolver, cabinet will use a generic file resolver which is basically require('path').join with a bit of extension defaulting logic.

Shell script

Requires a global install npm install -g filing-cabinet

filing-cabinet [options] <dependencyPath>