Simple wrapper around
fs.watch that works around the various issues
you have to deal with when using the Node API directly.
More precisely filewatcher …
fs.watchFile when running out of file handles
This module is used by node-dev and instant.
var filewatcher = require('filewatcher');
var watcher = filewatcher();
// watch a file
watcher.add(__filename);
// ... or a directory
watcher.add(__dirname);
watcher.on('change', function(file, stat) {
console.log('File modified: %s', file);
if (!stat) console.log('deleted');
});
To stop watching, you can remove either a single file or all watched files at once:
watcher.remove(file)
watcher.removeAll()
When the process runs out of file handles, filewatcher closes all watchers and transparently switches to
fs.watchFile polling. You can notify your users by listening to the
fallback event:
watcher.on('fallback', function(limit) {
console.log('Ran out of file handles after watching %s files.', limit);
console.log('Falling back to polling which uses more CPU.');
console.log('Run ulimit -n 10000 to increase the limit for open files.');
});
You can pass options to
filewatcher() in order to tweak its internal settings. These are the defaults:
// the default options
var opts = {
forcePolling: false, // try event-based watching first
debounce: 10, // debounce events in non-polling mode by 10ms
interval: 1000, // if we need to poll, do it every 1000ms
persistent: true // don't end the process while files are watched
};
var watcher = filewatcher(opts)
