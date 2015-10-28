DEPRECATION: If you need a file upload middleware, I would recommend using multer or busboy.

fileupload

This module's main aim is to make file uploads even easier in Node.JS. In it's simplest form, when instantiated, this module returns 4 functions:

middleware - route middleware

get - to retrieve uploaded files

put - to add files to the upload directory

delete - to remove uploaded files

Currently only supporting file based uploads, in the near future will support GridFS (mongo db data store), S3 (amazon simple storage services) and SFTP.

This module removes the uploaded files after successful upload.

Installation

npm install fileupload

Usage

Route middleware for connect to process file uploads.

File uploads have been built in to Connect since 1.8, but they dont come in to the post body (req.body) like other form fields, they get put into req.files.

This piece of route middleware moves the files to the upload directory specified in the constructor and adds the files to req.body as if they were normal form fields.

var fileupload = require ( 'fileupload' ).createFileUpload( '/uploadDir' ).middleware app.post( '/upload' , fileupload, function ( req, res ) { })

###get()

Retrieves a file from the upload directory.

var fileupload = require ( 'fileupload' ).createFileUpload( '/uploadDir' ) fileupload.get( 'path-to-uploaded-file.gif' , function ( error, data ) { })

###put()

Puts a file to the upload directory.

var fileupload = require ( 'fileupload' ).createFileUpload( '/uploadDir' ) fileupload.put( 'path-to-file.gif' , function ( error, file ) { })

###delete()

Deletes a file from the upload directory.

var fileupload = require ( 'fileupload' ).createFileUpload( '/uploadDir' ) fileupload.delete( 'path-to-file.gif' , function ( error ) { })

###File object The file objects that are returned from the middleware and put actions contain the following fields:

size - size of the file

type - mime type of the file

path - the folder name that the file has been stored in

basename - the name of the file

Here is an example file object:

{ size : 3909 , type: 'image/gif' , path: 'b36e7d8a26e5dac9be9d9a5ad76cedb5/' , basename: 'test1.gif' }

Todo

GridFS

S3

SFTP

Better code documentation

Credits

Dom Harrington

License

Licensed under the New BSD License