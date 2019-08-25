filestream

A streaming implementation for working with File objects in the browser.

Why

Because the implementations that I found really didn't cut the mustard :/

IE11 Support

For usage with Internet Explorer 11, use a 4.x release of filestream .

Example Usage

Displayed below is an example that uses simple file drag and drop. Rather than immediately displaying the file, the file is piped through a read stream into a write stream and then finally displayed in the browser.

var crel = require ( 'crel' ); var detect = require ( 'feature/detect' ); var dnd = require ( 'drag-and-drop-files' ); var img = crel( 'img' ); var video = crel( 'video' , { autoplay : true }); var FileReadStream = require ( 'filestream/read' ); var FileWriteStream = require ( 'filestream/write' ); function upload ( files ) { var queue = [].concat(files); function sendNext ( ) { var writer = new FileWriteStream(); var next = queue.shift(); console .log( 'sending file' ); new FileReadStream(next).pipe(writer).on( 'file' , function ( file ) { console .log( 'file created: ' , file); img.src = detect( 'URL' ).createObjectURL(file); if (queue.length > 0 ) { sendNext(); } }); } sendNext(); } dnd( document .body, upload); document .body.appendChild(crel( 'style' , 'body, html { margin: 0; width: 100%; height: 100% }' )); document .body.appendChild(img); document .body.appendChild(video);

