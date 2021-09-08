React component which allow you to easily integrate powerful filestack-api into your app.





Table of Contents

Overview

filestack-react is a wrapper on filestack-js sdk which allow you to integrate with Filestack service in just a few lines of code. Almost all you can do with filestack-js you can do with this component.

Usage

Install it through NPM

npm install filestack-react

then just insert into your app

import { PickerOverlay } from 'filestack-react' ; < PickerOverlay apikey = {YOUR_API_KEY} onSuccess = {(res) => console.log(res)} onUploadDone={(res) => console.log(res)} />

Props

Key Type Required Default Description apikey String true Filestack api key clientOptions Object false https://filestack.github.io/filestack-js/interfaces/clientoptions.html pickerOptions Object false https://filestack.github.io/filestack-js/interfaces/pickeroptions.html @deprecated onSuccess Function false result => console.log(result) A function to be called after successful completed action onUploadDone Function false result => console.log(result) Called when all files have been uploaded onError Function false error => console.error(error) A function to be called when error occurs onError Function false error => console.error(error) A function to be called when error occurs

Examples

Render basic Overlay Picker

<PickerOverlay apikey= 'YOUR_APIKEY' />

Render basic Inline Picker

<PickerInline apikey= 'YOUR_APIKEY' />

Render basic Drop Pane Picker

<PickerDropPane apikey= 'YOUR_APIKEY' />

Show picker directly and embed it inside specific container

<PickerInline apikey= 'YOUR_APIKEY' > < div className = "your-container" > </ div > </ PickerInline >

filestack-js Client

If you need to use Client just try

import { client } from 'filestack-react' ;

SSR

If you need to use filestack-react with SSR project or site generators like Gatsby check some workarounds in this issues

issue57

issue65

Migration from 3.x.x and 4.x.x

3.x.x 4.0.0 Comment apikey apikey actionOptions pickerOptions We want to be consistent with other filestack libs clientOptions clientOptions onSuccess onSuccess onError onError N/A children Children prop will be used now in case you'll want to use specific container action N/A Default picker action will be 'pick' always file N/A Removed source N/A Removed customRender N/A Removed, from now on clients will be responsible for rendering componentDisplayMode N/A Removed, from now on clients will be responsible for rendering

Migration from 1.x.x and 2.x.x

One of the changes introduced in the new version are rethinked props that the component accepts, so that the use of the component is as straightforward as possible. Below you will find information about what happened to each of the options available in 2.x.x :

2.x.x 3.0.0 Comment apikey apikey mode action options actionOptions We want to emphasize that this option is associated with 'action' preload N/A Now, component is at default preloading necessary js assets, styles, images file file onSuccess onSuccess onError onError options.handle source Handle or url used by specific action is now stored in separate prop options.url source Handle or url used by specific action is now stored in separate prop security clientOptions.security Options used to initialize filestack client are now grouped in ‘clientOptions’ buttonText componentDisplayMode.customText Use componentDisplayMode option (see examples) buttonClass componentDisplayMode.customClass Use componentDisplayMode option (see examples) cname clientOptions.cname Options used to initialize filestack client are now grouped in ‘clientOptions’ sessionCache clientOptions.sessionCache Options used to initialize filestack client are now grouped in ‘clientOptions’ render customRender children N/A Use customRender instead

Live demo

Check demo at codepen https://codepen.io/Filestack/pen/KEpVdR - needs to be updated for 4.0 version

Development

All components are located inside src/picker/

After you add some changes just type

npm run build

Be sure that your change doesn't break existing tests and are compatible with linter

npm run test

Documentation

You can find info about available options for actions (Client class methods) in https://filestack.github.io/filestack-js/

Contribution

Any your contributions or ideas are more than welcome. Please consider that we follow the conventional commits specification to ensure consistent commit messages and changelog formatting.

Future

Current ideas: