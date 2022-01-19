filesize.js provides a simple way to get a human readable file size string from a number (float or integer) or string.
filesize() accepts an optional descriptor Object as a second argument, so you can customize the output.
(number) Number base, default is
10
(boolean) Enables
bit sizes, default is
false
(number) Specifies the symbol via exponent, e.g.
2 is
MB for base 2, default is
-1
(boolean) Enables full form of unit of measure, default is
false
(array) Array of full form overrides, default is
[]
(string || boolean) BCP 47 language tag to specify a locale, or
true to use default locale, default is
""
(object) Dictionary of options defined by ECMA-402 (Number.prototype.toLocaleString). Requires locale option to be explicitly passed as a string, otherwise is ignored.
(string) Output of function (
array,
exponent,
object, or
string), default is
string
(boolean) Decimal place end padding, default is
false
(number) Sets precision of numerical output, default is
0
(number) Decimal place, default is
2
(string) Rounding method, can be
round,
floor, or
ceil, default is
round
(string) Decimal separator character, default is
.
(string) Character between the
result and
symbol, default is
" "
(string) Standard unit of measure, can be
iec or
jedec, default is
iec; can be overruled by
base
(object) Dictionary of IEC/JEDEC symbols to replace for localization, defaults to english if no match is found
(boolean) Enables unix style human readable output, e.g
ls -lh, default is
false
filesize(500); // "500 B"
filesize(500, {bits: true}); // "4 kbit"
filesize(265318, {base: 2}); // "259.1 KiB"
filesize(265318); // "265.32 kB"
filesize(265318, {round: 0}); // "265 kB"
filesize(265318, {output: "array"}); // [265.32, "kB"]
filesize(265318, {output: "object"}); // {value: 265.32, symbol: "kB", exponent: 1, unit: "kB"}
filesize(1, {symbols: {B: "Б"}}); // "1 Б"
filesize(1024); // "1.02 kB"
filesize(1024, {exponent: 0}); // "1024 B"
filesize(1024, {output: "exponent"}); // 1
filesize(265318, {standard: "jedec"}); // "259.1 KB"
filesize(265318, {base: 2, fullform: true}); // "259.1 kibibytes"
filesize(12, {fullform: true, fullforms: ["байтов"]}); // "12 байтов"
filesize(265318, {separator: ","}); // "265,32 kB"
filesize(265318, {locale: "de"}); // "265,32 kB"
filesize.partial() takes the second parameter of
filesize() and returns a new function with the configuration applied
upon execution. This can be used to reduce
Object creation if you call
filesize() without caching the
descriptor
in lexical scope.
const size = filesize.partial({base: 2, standard: "jedec"});
size(265318); // "259.1 KB"
filesize.js supports AMD loaders (require.js, curl.js, etc.), node.js & npm (
npm install filesize), or using a script tag.
An ES6 version is bundled with an npm install, but requires you load it with the full path, e.g.
require(path.join(__dirname, 'node_modules', 'filesize', 'lib', 'filesize.es6.js')).
Copyright (c) 2022 Jason Mulligan Licensed under the BSD-3 license.