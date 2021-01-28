Read many files with node.
npm i files-io --save
const files = require('files-io');
const allData = await files.read(['README.md', 'package.json'], 'utf8');
console.log(allData);
/* Easy way to create pipe which would handle all error events */
const NameFrom = 'README.md';
const NameTo = 'README_COPY.gz';
await files.pipe(NameFrom, NameTo, {
gzip: true,
});
/* join couple files and save them to new file with streams */
const fs = require('fs');
const NAME = 'Join';
const writeStream = fs.createWriteStream(NAME);
await files.readPipe(['README.md', 'package.json'], writeStream);
MIT