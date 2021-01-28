openbase logo
files-io

by coderaiser
4.0.1 (see all)

Read many files with node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

284

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Files

Readme

Files-io License NPM version Dependency Status Build Status Coverage Status

Read many files with node.

Install

npm i files-io --save

How to use?

const files = require('files-io');

const allData = await files.read(['README.md', 'package.json'], 'utf8');
console.log(allData);

/* Easy way to create pipe which would handle all error events */
const NameFrom = 'README.md';
const NameTo = 'README_COPY.gz';

await files.pipe(NameFrom, NameTo, {
    gzip: true,
});
/* join couple files and save them to new file with streams */
const fs = require('fs');
const NAME = 'Join';
const writeStream = fs.createWriteStream(NAME);

await files.readPipe(['README.md', 'package.json'], writeStream);

License

MIT

