Given an HTML5 File object (from e.g. HTML5 drag and drops), turn it into a readable stream.
Use it with npm & browserify
$ npm install filereader-stream
var drop = require('drag-and-drop-files')
var concat = require('concat-stream')
var fileReaderStream = require('filereader-stream')
test('should read file when one is dropped', function(t) {
drop(document.body, function(files) {
var first = files[0]
fileReaderStream(first).pipe(concat(function(contents) {
// contents is the contents of the entire file
}))
})
})
var fileReaderStream = require('filereader-stream')
var readStream = fileReaderStream(file, [options])
fileReaderStream is a Streams 2 Readable Stream, so you can do all the streamy things with it like
.pipe etc.
options:
chunkSize - default
1024 * 1024 (1MB) - How many bytes will be read at a time
offset - default
0 - Where in the file to start reading
npm install
npm test
then open your browser to the address provided, open your JS console, and drag and drop files onto the page until the test suite passes/fails