Media Preview plugin for FilePond

The Media Preview plugin will kick in automatically when the uploaded file is of type video or audio and render a preview player inside the file item.

Quick Start

Install using npm:

npm install filepond-plugin-media-preview

Then import in your project:

import * as FilePond from 'filepond' ; import FilePondPluginMediaPreview from 'filepond-plugin-media-preview' ;

Register the plugin:

FilePond.registerPlugin(FilePondPluginMediaPreview);

Create a new FilePond instance as normal.

const pond = FilePond.create({ name : 'filepond' }); document .body.appendChild(pond.element);

The preview will become active when uploading an video or audio file.

Configuration

Both the video and audio preview can be enabled or disabled. Use the following options:

const pond = FilePond.create({ name : 'filepond' , allowVideoPreview : true , allowAudioPreview : true });

Default styles

Be sure to include this lib's styles, by importing the minified css.

import 'filepond-plugin-media-preview/dist/filepond-plugin-media-preview.min.css' ;

Demo

View the demo