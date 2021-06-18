openbase logo
by Niels Boogaard
1.0.7 (see all)

Adds the ability to download already uploaded files to the FilePond plugin

Documentation
1.3K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Get File plugin for FilePond

License: MIT npm version

The Get File plugin will add a tiny 'download' icon in front of the filename to allow downloading the uploaded file.

Quick Start

Install using npm:

npm install filepond-plugin-get-file

Then import in your project:

import * as FilePond from 'filepond';
import FilePondPluginGetFile from 'filepond-plugin-get-file';

Also, don't forget to import the belonging styles:

@import '~filepond-plugin-get-file/dist/filepond-plugin-get-file.min.css';

Register the plugin:

FilePond.registerPlugin(FilePondPluginGetFile);

Create a new FilePond instance as normal.

const pond = FilePond.create({
    name: 'filepond'
});

// Add it to the DOM
document.body.appendChild(pond.element);

The functionality will become active after uploading a file.

Configuration

The label of the download icon can be adjusted as follows:

const pond = FilePond.create({
    name: 'filepond',
    labelButtonDownloadItem: 'custom label', // by default 'Download file'
    allowDownloadByUrl: false, // by default downloading by URL disabled
});

Demo

View the demo

