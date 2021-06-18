The Get File plugin will add a tiny 'download' icon in front of the filename to allow downloading the uploaded file.
Install using npm:
npm install filepond-plugin-get-file
Then import in your project:
import * as FilePond from 'filepond';
import FilePondPluginGetFile from 'filepond-plugin-get-file';
Also, don't forget to import the belonging styles:
@import '~filepond-plugin-get-file/dist/filepond-plugin-get-file.min.css';
Register the plugin:
FilePond.registerPlugin(FilePondPluginGetFile);
Create a new FilePond instance as normal.
const pond = FilePond.create({
name: 'filepond'
});
// Add it to the DOM
document.body.appendChild(pond.element);
The functionality will become active after uploading a file.
The label of the download icon can be adjusted as follows:
const pond = FilePond.create({
name: 'filepond',
labelButtonDownloadItem: 'custom label', // by default 'Download file'
allowDownloadByUrl: false, // by default downloading by URL disabled
});