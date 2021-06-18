Get File plugin for FilePond

The Get File plugin will add a tiny 'download' icon in front of the filename to allow downloading the uploaded file.

Quick Start

Install using npm:

npm install filepond-plugin-get-file

Then import in your project:

import * as FilePond from 'filepond' ; import FilePondPluginGetFile from 'filepond-plugin-get-file' ;

Also, don't forget to import the belonging styles:

@ import '~filepond-plugin-get-file/dist/filepond-plugin-get-file.min.css' ;

Register the plugin:

FilePond.registerPlugin(FilePondPluginGetFile);

Create a new FilePond instance as normal.

const pond = FilePond.create({ name : 'filepond' }); document .body.appendChild(pond.element);

The functionality will become active after uploading a file.

Configuration

The label of the download icon can be adjusted as follows:

const pond = FilePond.create({ name : 'filepond' , labelButtonDownloadItem : 'custom label' , allowDownloadByUrl : false , });

Demo

