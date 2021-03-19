openbase logo
fpf

filepond-plugin-file-encode

by pqina
2.1.10 (see all)

🗜 Send FilePond Files Along with Form Submit

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.7K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

File Encode plugin for FilePond

npm version

https://pqina.nl/filepond/docs/patterns/plugins/file-encode/

When submitting files along with a classic form post we run into a serious browser limitation. The file input field is the only field available to submit files to a server but its value can't be set. The file input field value can only be modified by the user, and only when a file is added manually (in one action).

The file encode plugin circumvents this by encoding files as base64 strings and adding those strings to hidden input fields. We can then decode the strings on the server to retrieve the original file object.

Demo

AdityaDehradun14 Ratings0 Reviews
November 26, 2020

