A JavaScript library that can upload anything you throw at it, optimizes images for faster uploads, and offers a great, accessible, silky smooth user experience.
21 KB gzipped. FilePond adapters are available for React, Vue, Angular, Svelte, and jQuery
Install using npm:
npm install filepond
Then import in your project:
import * as FilePond from 'filepond';
// Create a multi file upload component
const pond = FilePond.create({
multiple: true,
name: 'filepond'
});
// Add it to the DOM
document.body.appendChild(pond.element);
Or get it from a CDN:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>FilePond from CDN</title>
<!-- Filepond stylesheet -->
<link href="https://unpkg.com/filepond/dist/filepond.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<!-- We'll transform this input into a pond -->
<input type="file" class="filepond">
<!-- Load FilePond library -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/filepond/dist/filepond.js"></script>
<!-- Turn all file input elements into ponds -->
<script>
FilePond.parse(document.body);
</script>
</body>
</html>
The locale folder contains different language files, PR's are welcome, you can use locale files like this:
import pt_BR from 'filepond/locale/pt-br.js';
FilePond.setOptions(pt_BR);
At the moment test coverage is not great, it's around 65%. To accept pull requests the tests need to be better, any help to improve them is very much appreciated.
Tests are based on Jest and can be run with
npm run test
To build the library run
npm run build
FilePond is compatible with a wide range of desktop and mobile browsers, the oldest explicitly supported browser is IE11, for best cross browser support add FilePond Polyfill and Babel polyfill to your project.
FilePond uses BrowserStack for compatibility testing.
Please don't remove or change the disclaimers in the source files
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2020 PQINA | Rik Schennink
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
Let us keep this simple and to the point. This library is so easy to set up and just takes a couple of minutes to install. The library is very handy to use, very easy to understand and implement for beginners. A huge thanks to the team.
5 min installation is right! So easy to set up. Great documentation, great functionality. Active project.