Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

78.2K

GitHub Stars

12.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

53

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript File Uploader

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/513
Read All Reviews
Dhananjay044
syren

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

FilePond

A JavaScript library that can upload anything you throw at it, optimizes images for faster uploads, and offers a great, accessible, silky smooth user experience.

License: MIT npm version npm

21 KB gzipped. FilePond adapters are available for React, Vue, Angular, Svelte, and jQuery

FilePond

Buy me a Coffee / Use FilePond with Pintura / Dev updates on Twitter

Core Features

  • Accepts directories, files, blobs, local URLs, remote URLs and Data URIs.
  • Drop files, select on filesystem, copy and paste files, or add files using the API.
  • Async uploads with AJAX, supports chunk uploads, can encode files as base64 data and send along form post.
  • Accessible, tested with AT software like VoiceOver and JAWS, navigable by Keyboard.
  • Image optimization, automatic image resizing, cropping, filtering, and fixes EXIF orientation.
  • Responsive, automatically scales to available space, is functional on both mobile and desktop devices.

Learn more about FilePond

Also need Image Editing?

Pintura the modern JavaScript Image Editor is what you're looking for. Pintura supports setting crop aspect ratios, resizing, rotating, cropping, and flipping images. Above all, it integrates beautifully with FilePond.

Learn more about Pintura

FilePond Plugins

Adapters

Backend

Quick Start

Install using npm:

npm install filepond

Then import in your project:

import * as FilePond from 'filepond';

// Create a multi file upload component
const pond = FilePond.create({
    multiple: true,
    name: 'filepond'
});

// Add it to the DOM
document.body.appendChild(pond.element);

Or get it from a CDN:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>FilePond from CDN</title>

  <!-- Filepond stylesheet -->
  <link href="https://unpkg.com/filepond/dist/filepond.css" rel="stylesheet">

</head>
<body>

  <!-- We'll transform this input into a pond -->
  <input type="file" class="filepond">

  <!-- Load FilePond library -->
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/filepond/dist/filepond.js"></script>

  <!-- Turn all file input elements into ponds -->
  <script>
  FilePond.parse(document.body);
  </script>

</body>
</html>

Getting started with FilePond

Internationalization

The locale folder contains different language files, PR's are welcome, you can use locale files like this:

import pt_BR from 'filepond/locale/pt-br.js';

FilePond.setOptions(pt_BR);

Contributing

At the moment test coverage is not great, it's around 65%. To accept pull requests the tests need to be better, any help to improve them is very much appreciated.

Tests are based on Jest and can be run with npm run test

To build the library run npm run build

Publications

Browser Compatibility

FilePond is compatible with a wide range of desktop and mobile browsers, the oldest explicitly supported browser is IE11, for best cross browser support add FilePond Polyfill and Babel polyfill to your project.

FilePond uses BrowserStack for compatibility testing.

BrowserStack

License

Please don't remove or change the disclaimers in the source files

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2020 PQINA | Rik Schennink

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Dhananjay04414 Ratings3 Reviews
7 months ago

Let us keep this simple and to the point. This library is so easy to set up and just takes a couple of minutes to install. The library is very handy to use, very easy to understand and implement for beginners. A huge thanks to the team.

0
Calley NyeLos Angeles, CA8 Ratings1 Review
Co-founder of Popularium, Founder of Naughty Gits. CSS whiz. Code is pretty.
December 29, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

5 min installation is right! So easy to set up. Great documentation, great functionality. Active project.

0
Oleg KorzhanovSaint-Petersburg, Russia 20 Ratings0 Reviews
Мракоборец, политологоанатом, электрохулиган, скроллопитек, комик санс #producer #composer #designer #js #python #php
2 months ago
Bennet Robin FabianHamburg, Germany11 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
DanielIndia52 Ratings23 Reviews
Full Stack Developer. Open Source Contributor. AdminLTE Collaborator.
3 months ago

