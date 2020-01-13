Filepicker javascript client library.

Usage

In order to use filepicker javascript library in your project, you need to include the following script in your HTML:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "//api.filepicker.io/v2/filepicker.js" > </ script >

If you want to load the javascript in a non-blocking fashion, you can use this instead:

< script type = "text/javascript" > ( function ( a ) { if ( window .filepicker){ return } var b=a.createElement( "script" );b.type= "text/javascript" ;b.async=! 0 ;b.src=( "https:" ===a.location.protocol? "https:" : "http:" )+ "//api.filepicker.io/v2/filepicker.js" ; var c=a.getElementsByTagName( "script" )[ 0 ];c.parentNode.insertBefore(b,c); var d={};d._queue=[]; var e= "pick,pickMultiple,pickAndStore,read,write,writeUrl,export,convert,store,storeUrl,remove,stat,setKey,constructWidget,makeDropPane" .split( "," ); var f= function ( a,b ) { return function ( ) {b.push([a, arguments ])}}; for ( var g= 0 ;g<e.length;g++){d[e[g]]=f(e[g],d._queue)} window .filepicker=d})( document ); </ script >

Script above use latest library release. Assets are compressed (gzipped) and served via CDN. You can also link to specific version.

https://api.filepicker.io/v2/filepicker-2.1.3.js https://api.filepicker.io/v2/filepicker-2.1.3.min.js

See Changelog

Filepicker library is avaliable via bower Bower friendly repositorium

$ bower install filepicker-js

And via npm + browserify

$ npm install filepicker-js

To use it with browseify place in your code:

var filepickerLibrary = require ( 'filepicker-js' );

Library provide window.filepicker with methods: setKey, pick, pickFolder, pickMultiple, pickAndStore, read, write, writeUrl, export, processImage, store, storeUrl, stat, metadata, remove, convert, constructWidget, makeDropPane . See detailed docs.

Next thing to do is setting apikey. If you dont have one - register free account here. Setting key is possible in 2 ways:

use filepicker.setKey('yourApiKey') method.

method. as widget attribute data-fp-apikey="yourApiKey"

Contributing

Contributing welcomed. First install npm dependencies.

npm install

To watch changes and build script run:

npm run watch

With jshint:

npm run watch-linter

Releasing

When updating version be sure to update it in all files:

./ VERSION ./package.json ./src/library/lib.js

Set git tag with current version. Be sure to update npm package version :

npm publish

Deployment

Filepicker

Use ansible script to deploy current version for filepicker.

source ../vagrant/aws/new && ansible-playbook - i env/production/inventory filepicker_api/deploy_js_library_v2 .yml

optionally to deploy from branch othter than master

- e emergency_deploy= "yes"

optionally not to overwrite edge version

- e edge_version= "no"

It overwrites filepicker.js with current version. It creates versioned files, eg for v2.4.0:

Filestack

source ~/.filepicker/aws_new && ansible-playbook - i env/production filestack_api/build_js .yml

Its working basically the same. The only diffrents is domain and file name it creates. https://api.filestackapi.com/filestack.js