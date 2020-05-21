Filendir

Write a file given a full path. Create the missing directories if necessary.

API

Filendir exposes an asynchronous and a synchronous write method.

It also exposes mkdirp to create directories only, if you need it.

filendir versions node support

1.x for nodejs v4 to v9

to 2.x for nodejs v10 to now

Synchronous write

filendir.ws (shorthand)

(shorthand) filendir.writeFileSync

Apart from creating the missing directories, it has the same behaviour and interface than node fs.writeFileSync .

filendir.writeFileSync(filename, data[, options])

See fs.writeFileSync in Node.js site

Example

var path = require ( 'path' ) var filendir = require ( 'filendir' ) var filename = path.join( 'let' , 's' , 'nest' , 'some' , 'directories' , 'myfile.txt' ) var content = 'Hello World' filendir.ws(filename, content)

Asynchronous write

filendir.wa (shorthand)

(shorthand) filendir.writeFile

Apart from creating the missing directories, it has the same behaviour and interface than node fs.writeFile .

Extra from fs.writefile: you can use promises

filendir.writeFile(filename, data[, options], callback)

await filendir.writeFile(filename, data[, options])

See fs.writeFile in Node.js site

Example

var path = require ( 'path' ) var filendir = require ( 'filendir' ) var filename = path.join( 'let' , 's' , 'nest' , 'some' , 'directories' , 'myfile.txt' ) var content = 'Hello World' filendir.wa(filename, content, function ( err ) { if (!err) { console .log( 'File written!' ) } })

Credits to Substack. Would have been harder to do this without it.

See https://www.npmjs.org/package/mkdirp