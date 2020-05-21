Write a file given a full path. Create the missing directories if necessary.
Filendir exposes an asynchronous and a synchronous write method.
It also exposes
mkdirp to create directories only, if you need it.
Apart from creating the missing directories,
it has the same behaviour and interface than node
fs.writeFileSync.
// signature
filendir.writeFileSync(filename, data[, options])
See fs.writeFileSync in Node.js site
Example
var path = require('path')
var filendir = require('filendir')
var filename = path.join('let','s', 'nest','some','directories','myfile.txt')
var content = 'Hello World'
filendir.ws(filename, content)
Extra from fs.writefile: you can use promises
// callback use
filendir.writeFile(filename, data[, options], callback)
// with promise
await filendir.writeFile(filename, data[, options])
See fs.writeFile in Node.js site
Example
var path = require('path')
var filendir = require('filendir')
var filename = path.join('let','s', 'nest','some','directories','myfile.txt')
var content = 'Hello World'
filendir.wa(filename, content, function (err) {
if (!err) {
console.log('File written!')
}
})
Credits to Substack. Would have been harder to do this without it.