Readme

filenamify

Convert a string to a valid safe filename

On Unix-like systems, / is reserved. On Windows, <>:"/\|?* along with trailing periods are reserved.

Install

npm install filenamify

Usage

import filenamify from 'filenamify';

filenamify('<foo/bar>');
//=> 'foo!bar'

filenamify('foo:"bar"', {replacement: '🐴'});
//=> 'foo🐴bar'

API

filenamify(string, options?)

Convert a string to a valid filename.

filenamifyPath(path, options?)

Convert the filename in a path a valid filename and return the augmented path.

import {filenamifyPath} from 'filenamify';

filenamifyPath('foo:bar');
//=> 'foo!bar'

options

Type: object

replacement

Type: string\ Default: '!'

String to use as replacement for reserved filename characters.

Cannot contain: < > : " / \ | ? *

maxLength

Type: number\ Default: 100

Truncate the filename to the given length.

Systems generally allow up to 255 characters, but we default to 100 for usability reasons.

Browser-only import

You can also import filenamify/browser, which only imports filenamify and not filenamifyPath, which relies on path being available or polyfilled. Importing filenamify this way is therefore useful when it is shipped using webpack or similar tools, and if filenamifyPath is not needed.

import filenamify from 'filenamify/browser';

filenamify('<foo/bar>');
//=> 'foo!bar'

