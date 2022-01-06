Convert a string to a valid safe filename
On Unix-like systems,
/ is reserved. On Windows,
<>:"/\|?* along with trailing periods are reserved.
npm install filenamify
import filenamify from 'filenamify';
filenamify('<foo/bar>');
//=> 'foo!bar'
filenamify('foo:"bar"', {replacement: '🐴'});
//=> 'foo🐴bar'
Convert a string to a valid filename.
Convert the filename in a path a valid filename and return the augmented path.
import {filenamifyPath} from 'filenamify';
filenamifyPath('foo:bar');
//=> 'foo!bar'
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default:
'!'
String to use as replacement for reserved filename characters.
Cannot contain:
<
>
:
"
/
\
|
?
*
Type:
number\
Default:
100
Truncate the filename to the given length.
Systems generally allow up to 255 characters, but we default to 100 for usability reasons.
You can also import
filenamify/browser, which only imports
filenamify and not
filenamifyPath, which relies on
path being available or polyfilled. Importing
filenamify this way is therefore useful when it is shipped using
webpack or similar tools, and if
filenamifyPath is not needed.
import filenamify from 'filenamify/browser';
filenamify('<foo/bar>');
//=> 'foo!bar'