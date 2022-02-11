Contents
fileicon is a macOS CLI for managing custom icons for files and folders, as
a programmatic alternative to interactively using Finder.
fileicon allows assigning a custom icon to any file or folder,
using any image file whose format is recognized by the system.
Caveat: Custom icons rely on extended attributes of the macOS filesystems, HFS+ and APFS. Therefore, custom icons are lost when copying files or folders to filesystems that don't support these attributes; for instance, custom icons cannot be stored in a Git repository.
When assigning an image file with
fileicon set, a set of icons in several
resolutions is created and stored in the resource fork of the target file itself
/ of a hidden
Icon\r file inside the target folder.
The icon with the highest resolution measures 512 x 512 pixels, and the input
image is scaled accordingly.
Note that input images that aren't square can result in distorted icons; for best results, provide square images.
Note that if you supply an input path to a symlink, it is invariably its target that is used for the operation; symlinks themselves cannot have icons associated with them.
See also: Icon Changer, a GUI utility that uses
fileicon behind the scenes.
# Assign custom icon derived from image file 'img.png' to file 'foo':
fileicon set foo img.png
# Remove previously assigned custom icon from folder 'foodir':
fileicon rm foodir
# Extract custom icon from file 'foo' to icon file 'foo.icns':
fileicon get foo
# Test if folder 'foodir' has custom icon:
fileicon test foodir
Supported platforms:
Important: To assign icons (subcommand
set), Python is required. On macOS versions up to 12.2 (run
sw_vers and look for the
ProductVersion field),
fileicon uses the system (built-in) v2.x Python at
/usr/bin/python, but the latter will be removed in 12.3.
If
/usr/bin/python isn't present,
fileicon will attempt to use
python3, via the system's path.
By default, a stub executable at
/usr/bin/python3 comes with macOS, which then triggers a prompt to
dowloand and install Python 3 as part of the Xcode command-line utilities. You'll have to perform this
installation on demand, or use a Homebrew-installed Python3 version (
brew install python@3).
Once Python 3 is installed, the also required select
pyobjc-* packages will be installed on demand at the user level, the first time
set is called.
With Homebrew installed, run the following:
brew install fileicon
Tip of the hat to @danielbayley for creating and submitting the formula.
With Node.js installed, install the package as follows:
[sudo] npm install fileicon -g
Note:
sudo depends on how you installed Node.js and whether you've changed permissions later; if you get an
EACCES error, try again with
sudo.
-g ensures global installation and is needed to put
fileicon in your system's
$PATH.
fileicon.
chmod +x fileicon.
$PATH, such as
/usr/local/bin (requires
sudo).
Find concise usage information below; for complete documentation, read the manual online, or, once installed, run
man fileicon (
fileicon --man if installed manually).
$ fileicon --help
Manage custom icons for files and folders on macOS.
SET a custom icon for a file or folder:
fileicon set <fileOrFolder> [<imageFile>]
REMOVE a custom icon from a file or folder:
fileicon rm <fileOrFolder>
GET a file or folder's custom icon:
fileicon get [-f] <fileOrFolder> [<iconOutputFile>]
-f ... force replacement of existing output file
TEST if a file or folder has a custom icon:
fileicon test <fileOrFolder>
All forms: option -q silences status output.
Standard options: --help, --man, --version, --home
Copyright (c) 2015-2022 Michael Klement mklement0@gmail.com (http://same2u.net), released under the MIT license.
Versioning complies with semantic versioning (semver).
