fileicon — introduction

fileicon is a macOS CLI for managing custom icons for files and folders, as a programmatic alternative to interactively using Finder.

fileicon allows assigning a custom icon to any file or folder, using any image file whose format is recognized by the system.

Caveat: Custom icons rely on extended attributes of the macOS filesystems, HFS+ and APFS. Therefore, custom icons are lost when copying files or folders to filesystems that don't support these attributes; for instance, custom icons cannot be stored in a Git repository.

When assigning an image file with fileicon set , a set of icons in several resolutions is created and stored in the resource fork of the target file itself / of a hidden Icon\r file inside the target folder.

The icon with the highest resolution measures 512 x 512 pixels, and the input image is scaled accordingly.

Note that input images that aren't square can result in distorted icons; for best results, provide square images.

Note that if you supply an input path to a symlink, it is invariably its target that is used for the operation; symlinks themselves cannot have icons associated with them.

See also: Icon Changer, a GUI utility that uses fileicon behind the scenes.

Examples

fileicon set foo img.png fileicon rm foodir fileicon get foo fileicon test foodir

Installation

Supported platforms:

macOS

Important: To assign icons (subcommand set ), Python is required. On macOS versions up to 12.2 (run sw_vers and look for the ProductVersion field), fileicon uses the system (built-in) v2.x Python at /usr/bin/python , but the latter will be removed in 12.3. If /usr/bin/python isn't present, fileicon will attempt to use python3 , via the system's path. By default, a stub executable at /usr/bin/python3 comes with macOS, which then triggers a prompt to dowloand and install Python 3 as part of the Xcode command-line utilities. You'll have to perform this installation on demand, or use a Homebrew-installed Python3 version ( brew install python@3 ). Once Python 3 is installed, the also required select pyobjc-* packages will be installed on demand at the user level, the first time set is called.

Installation via Homebrew

With Homebrew installed, run the following:

brew install fileicon

Tip of the hat to @danielbayley for creating and submitting the formula.

Installation from the npm registry

With Node.js installed, install the package as follows:

[sudo] npm install fileicon -g

Note:

Whether you need sudo depends on how you installed Node.js and whether you've changed permissions later; if you get an EACCES error, try again with sudo .

depends on how you installed Node.js and whether you've changed permissions later; if you get an error, try again with . The -g ensures global installation and is needed to put fileicon in your system's $PATH .

Manual installation

Download the CLI as fileicon .

. Make it executable with chmod +x fileicon .

. Move it or symlink it to a folder in your $PATH , such as /usr/local/bin (requires sudo ).

Usage

Find concise usage information below; for complete documentation, read the manual online, or, once installed, run man fileicon ( fileicon --man if installed manually).

$ fileicon --help Manage custom icons for files and folders on macOS. SET a custom icon for a file or folder: fileicon set <fileOrFolder> [<imageFile>] REMOVE a custom icon from a file or folder: fileicon rm <fileOrFolder> GET a file or folder's custom icon: fileicon get [-f] <fileOrFolder> [<iconOutputFile>] -f ... force replacement of existing output file TEST if a file or folder has a custom icon: fileicon test <fileOrFolder> All forms: option -q silences status output. Standard options: --help, --man, --version, --home

License

Copyright (c) 2015-2022 Michael Klement mklement0@gmail.com (http://same2u.net), released under the MIT license.

Acknowledgements

