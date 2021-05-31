A javascript library to produce downloadable files such as in CSV, PDF, XLSX, DOCX formats
Only CSV export is available for now!
To install filefy with
npm:
npm install --save filefy
To install filefy with
yarn:
yarn add filefy
import { CsvBuilder } from 'filefy';
var csvBuilder = new CsvBuilder("user_list.csv")
.setColumns(["name", "surname"])
.addRow(["Eve", "Holt"])
.addRows([
["Charles", "Morris"],
["Tracey", "Ramos"]
])
.exportFile();
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.