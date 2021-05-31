filefy

A javascript library to produce downloadable files such as in CSV, PDF, XLSX, DOCX formats

Only CSV export is available for now!

Installation

To install filefy with npm :

npm install --save filefy

To install filefy with yarn :

yarn add filefy

Usage

import { CsvBuilder } from 'filefy' ; var csvBuilder = new CsvBuilder( "user_list.csv" ) .setColumns([ "name" , "surname" ]) .addRow([ "Eve" , "Holt" ]) .addRows([ [ "Charles" , "Morris" ], [ "Tracey" , "Ramos" ] ]) .exportFile();

Licence

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.