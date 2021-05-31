openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fil

filefy

by Mehmet Baran
0.1.11 (see all)

A javascript library to produce downloadable files such as in CSV, PDF, XLSX, DOCX formats

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

130K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

filefy

Build Status npm package NPM Downloads Follow on Twitter

A javascript library to produce downloadable files such as in CSV, PDF, XLSX, DOCX formats

Only CSV export is available for now!

Installation

To install filefy with npm:

npm install --save filefy

To install filefy with yarn:

yarn add filefy

Usage

import { CsvBuilder } from 'filefy';

var csvBuilder = new CsvBuilder("user_list.csv")
  .setColumns(["name", "surname"])
  .addRow(["Eve", "Holt"])
  .addRows([
    ["Charles", "Morris"],
    ["Tracey", "Ramos"]
  ])
  .exportFile();

Licence

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial