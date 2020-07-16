openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fil

filedrop

by Pavel
2.0.0 (see all)

Self-contained cross-browser pure JavaScript class for Drag & Drop and AJAX (multi) file upload.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

311

GitHub Stars

257

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

FileDrop Revamped

Self-contained cross-browser HTML5, legacy, AJAX, drag & drop JavaScript file upload

FileDrop is a lightweight JavaScript class for easy-to-use file uploading that works out of the box and supports even most legacy browsers.

[ Documentation | Demo page ]

Features

  • Cross-browser – supports Firefox 3.6, Internet Explorer 6, Google Chrome 7, Apple Safari 5 and Opera 11.61.
  • No JS dependencies, Flash or Java applets
  • 900 lines of code, 1300 lines of comments
  • 16 KiB minified, 6 KiB gzipped
  • HTML5, drag & drop for modern browsers
  • IFrame fallback for legacy agents (IE 6+)
  • Flexible event system with over 15 callbacks
  • Multiple independent FileDrops on one page
  • Ready for jQuery, PHP, ASP.net and others
  • 500+ lines of unit tests (tests.html)

Basic example

Live demo

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <title>Basic FileDrop example</title>

    <script type="text/javascript" src="../filedrop.js"></script>
    <script type="text/javascript" src="filedrop.js"></script>

    <style type="text/css">
    /***
      Styles below are only required if you're using <iframe> fallback in
      addition to HTML5 drag & drop (only working in Firefox/Chrome).
     ***/

    /* Essential FileDrop zone element configuration: */
    .fd-zone {
      position: relative;
      overflow: hidden;
      /* The following are not required but create a pretty box: */
      width: 15em;
      margin: 0 auto;
      text-align: center;
    }

    /* Hides <input type="file"> while simulating "Browse" button: */
    .fd-file {
      opacity: 0;
      font-size: 118px;
      position: absolute;
      right: 0;
      top: 0;
      z-index: 1;
      padding: 0;
      margin: 0;
      cursor: pointer;
      filter: alpha(opacity=0);
      font-family: sans-serif;
    }

    /* Provides visible feedback when use drags a file over the drop zone: */
    .fd-zone.over { border-color: maroon; background: #eee; }
    </style>
  </head>
  <body>
    <noscript style="color: maroon">
      <h2>JavaScript is disabled in your browser. How do you expect FileDrop to work?</h2>
    </noscript>

    <h2 style="text-align: center">
      <a href="http://filedropjs.org">FileDrop</a> basic sample
    </h2>

    <!-- A FileDrop area. Can contain any text or elements, or be empty.
         Can be of any HTML tag too, not necessary fieldset. -->
    <fieldset id="zone">
      <legend>Drop a file inside&hellip;</legend>
      <p>Or click here to <em>Browse</em>..</p>

      <!-- Putting another element on top of file input so it overlays it
           and user can interact with it freely. -->
      <p style="z-index: 10; position: relative">
        <input type="checkbox" id="multiple">
        <label for="multiple">Allow multiple selection</label>
      </p>
    </fieldset>

    <script type="text/javascript">
      // Tell FileDrop we can deal with iframe uploads using this URL:
      var options = {iframe: {url: 'upload.php'}};
      // Attach FileDrop to an area ('zone' is an ID but you can also give a DOM node):
      var zone = new FileDrop('zone', options);

      // Do something when a user chooses or drops a file:
      zone.event('send', function (files) {
        // Depending on browser support files (FileList) might contain multiple items.
        files.each(function (file) {
          // React on successful AJAX upload:
          file.event('done', function (xhr) {
            // 'this' here points to fd.File instance that has triggered the event.
            alert('Done uploading ' + this.name + ', response:\n\n' + xhr.responseText);
          });

          // Send the file:
          file.sendTo('upload.php');
        });
      });

      // React on successful iframe fallback upload (this is separate mechanism
      // from proper AJAX upload hence another handler):
      zone.event('iframeDone', function (xhr) {
        alert('Done uploading via <iframe>, response:\n\n' + xhr.responseText);
      });

      // A bit of sugar - toggling multiple selection:
      fd.addEvent(fd.byID('multiple'), 'change', function (e) {
        zone.multiple(e.currentTarget || e.srcElement.checked);
      });
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

jQuery integration

FileDrop can be integrated with jQuery by simply calling the following method (once, after loading both FileDrop and jQuery): fd.jQuery().

Drop zone events are prefixed with fd while individual file events start with file. DOM node events are triggered before those assigned to obj.on.XXX arrays and if a node handler returns non-null value on’s events are skipped.

Note that jQuery will prepend its own event object in front of FileDrop’s normal event arguments since they’re triggered as regular events of a DOM node. See extensive comments in the sources for more details and examples.

More information in the documentation

fd.jQuery();  // you can also pass an object like 'jQuery'.

// Henceforth it's possible to access FileDrop as $().filedrop().
$('<div><p>Drop something here...</p></div>')
  .appendTo(document.body)
  .filedrop()
  // jQuery always passes event object as the first argument.
  .on('fdsend', function (e, files) {
    $.each(files, function (i, file) {
      file.SendTo('upload.php');
    });
  })
  .on('filedone', function (e, file) {
    alert('Done uploading ' + file.name + ' on ' + this.tagName);
  });

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial