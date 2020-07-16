FileDrop is a lightweight JavaScript class for easy-to-use file uploading that works out of the box and supports even most legacy browsers.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Basic FileDrop example</title>
<script type="text/javascript" src="../filedrop.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="filedrop.js"></script>
<style type="text/css">
/***
Styles below are only required if you're using <iframe> fallback in
addition to HTML5 drag & drop (only working in Firefox/Chrome).
***/
/* Essential FileDrop zone element configuration: */
.fd-zone {
position: relative;
overflow: hidden;
/* The following are not required but create a pretty box: */
width: 15em;
margin: 0 auto;
text-align: center;
}
/* Hides <input type="file"> while simulating "Browse" button: */
.fd-file {
opacity: 0;
font-size: 118px;
position: absolute;
right: 0;
top: 0;
z-index: 1;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
cursor: pointer;
filter: alpha(opacity=0);
font-family: sans-serif;
}
/* Provides visible feedback when use drags a file over the drop zone: */
.fd-zone.over { border-color: maroon; background: #eee; }
</style>
</head>
<body>
<noscript style="color: maroon">
<h2>JavaScript is disabled in your browser. How do you expect FileDrop to work?</h2>
</noscript>
<h2 style="text-align: center">
<a href="http://filedropjs.org">FileDrop</a> basic sample
</h2>
<!-- A FileDrop area. Can contain any text or elements, or be empty.
Can be of any HTML tag too, not necessary fieldset. -->
<fieldset id="zone">
<legend>Drop a file inside…</legend>
<p>Or click here to <em>Browse</em>..</p>
<!-- Putting another element on top of file input so it overlays it
and user can interact with it freely. -->
<p style="z-index: 10; position: relative">
<input type="checkbox" id="multiple">
<label for="multiple">Allow multiple selection</label>
</p>
</fieldset>
<script type="text/javascript">
// Tell FileDrop we can deal with iframe uploads using this URL:
var options = {iframe: {url: 'upload.php'}};
// Attach FileDrop to an area ('zone' is an ID but you can also give a DOM node):
var zone = new FileDrop('zone', options);
// Do something when a user chooses or drops a file:
zone.event('send', function (files) {
// Depending on browser support files (FileList) might contain multiple items.
files.each(function (file) {
// React on successful AJAX upload:
file.event('done', function (xhr) {
// 'this' here points to fd.File instance that has triggered the event.
alert('Done uploading ' + this.name + ', response:\n\n' + xhr.responseText);
});
// Send the file:
file.sendTo('upload.php');
});
});
// React on successful iframe fallback upload (this is separate mechanism
// from proper AJAX upload hence another handler):
zone.event('iframeDone', function (xhr) {
alert('Done uploading via <iframe>, response:\n\n' + xhr.responseText);
});
// A bit of sugar - toggling multiple selection:
fd.addEvent(fd.byID('multiple'), 'change', function (e) {
zone.multiple(e.currentTarget || e.srcElement.checked);
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
FileDrop can be integrated with jQuery by simply calling the following method (once, after loading both FileDrop and jQuery):
fd.jQuery().
Drop zone events are prefixed with fd while individual file events start with file. DOM node events are triggered before those assigned to
obj.on.XXX arrays and if a node handler returns non-null value on’s events are skipped.
Note that jQuery will prepend its own event object in front of FileDrop’s normal event arguments since they’re triggered as regular events of a DOM node. See extensive comments in the sources for more details and examples.
More information in the documentation →
fd.jQuery(); // you can also pass an object like 'jQuery'.
// Henceforth it's possible to access FileDrop as $().filedrop().
$('<div><p>Drop something here...</p></div>')
.appendTo(document.body)
.filedrop()
// jQuery always passes event object as the first argument.
.on('fdsend', function (e, files) {
$.each(files, function (i, file) {
file.SendTo('upload.php');
});
})
.on('filedone', function (e, file) {
alert('Done uploading ' + file.name + ' on ' + this.tagName);
});