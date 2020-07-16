FileDrop Revamped

Self-contained cross-browser HTML5, legacy, AJAX, drag & drop JavaScript file upload

FileDrop is a lightweight JavaScript class for easy-to-use file uploading that works out of the box and supports even most legacy browsers.

[ Documentation | Demo page ]

Features

Cross-browser – supports Firefox 3.6, Internet Explorer 6, Google Chrome 7, Apple Safari 5 and Opera 11.61.

– supports Firefox 3.6, Internet Explorer 6, Google Chrome 7, Apple Safari 5 and Opera 11.61. No JS dependencies , Flash or Java applets

, Flash or Java applets 900 lines of code, 1300 lines of comments

16 KiB minified , 6 KiB gzipped

, 6 KiB gzipped HTML5, drag & drop for modern browsers

for modern browsers IFrame fallback for legacy agents (IE 6+)

for legacy agents (IE 6+) Flexible event system with over 15 callbacks

with over 15 callbacks Multiple independent FileDrops on one page

on one page Ready for jQuery , PHP, ASP.net and others

, PHP, ASP.net and others 500+ lines of unit tests (tests.html)

Basic example

Live demo →

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < title > Basic FileDrop example </ title > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "../filedrop.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "filedrop.js" > </ script > < style type = "text/css" > .fd-zone { position : relative; overflow : hidden; width : 15em ; margin : 0 auto; text-align : center; } .fd-file { opacity : 0 ; font-size : 118px ; position : absolute; right : 0 ; top : 0 ; z-index : 1 ; padding : 0 ; margin : 0 ; cursor : pointer; filter : alpha (opacity=0); font-family : sans-serif; } .fd-zone .over { border-color : maroon; background : #eee ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < noscript style = "color: maroon" > < h2 > JavaScript is disabled in your browser. How do you expect FileDrop to work? </ h2 > </ noscript > < h2 style = "text-align: center" > < a href = "http://filedropjs.org" > FileDrop </ a > basic sample </ h2 > < fieldset id = "zone" > < legend > Drop a file inside… </ legend > < p > Or click here to < em > Browse </ em > .. </ p > < p style = "z-index: 10; position: relative" > < input type = "checkbox" id = "multiple" > < label for = "multiple" > Allow multiple selection </ label > </ p > </ fieldset > < script type = "text/javascript" > var options = {iframe: {url: 'upload.php' }}; var zone = new FileDrop( 'zone' , options); zone.event( 'send' , function (files) { files.each( function (file) { file.event( 'done' , function (xhr) { alert( 'Done uploading ' + this .name + ', response:



' + xhr.responseText); }); file.sendTo( 'upload.php' ); }); }); zone.event( 'iframeDone' , function (xhr) { alert( 'Done uploading via <iframe>, response:



' + xhr.responseText); }); fd.addEvent(fd.byID( 'multiple' ), 'change' , function (e) { zone.multiple(e.currentTarget || e.srcElement.checked); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

jQuery integration

FileDrop can be integrated with jQuery by simply calling the following method (once, after loading both FileDrop and jQuery): fd.jQuery() .

Drop zone events are prefixed with fd while individual file events start with file. DOM node events are triggered before those assigned to obj.on.XXX arrays and if a node handler returns non-null value on’s events are skipped.

Note that jQuery will prepend its own event object in front of FileDrop’s normal event arguments since they’re triggered as regular events of a DOM node. See extensive comments in the sources for more details and examples.

More information in the documentation →