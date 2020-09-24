openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

fileapi-f

by mailru
2.0.21 (see all)

FileAPI — a set of javascript tools for working with files. Multiupload, drag'n'drop and chunked file upload. Images: crop, resize and auto orientation by EXIF.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

3.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

FileAPI

A set of JavaScript tools for working with files.

Get started

Download the files from the dist directory, and then:

    <div>
        <!-- "js-fileapi-wrapper" -- required class -->
        <div class="js-fileapi-wrapper upload-btn">
            <div class="upload-btn__txt">Choose files</div>
            <input id="choose" name="files" type="file" multiple />
        </div>
        <div id="images"><!-- previews --></div>
    </div>

    <script>window.FileAPI = { staticPath: '/js/FileAPI/dist/' };</script>
    <script src="/js/FileAPI/dist/FileAPI.min.js"></script>
    <script>
        var choose = document.getElementById('choose');
        FileAPI.event.on(choose, 'change', function (evt){
            var files = FileAPI.getFiles(evt); // Retrieve file list

            FileAPI.filterFiles(files, function (file, info/**Object*/){
                if( /^image/.test(file.type) ){
                    return  info.width >= 320 && info.height >= 240;
                }
                return  false;
            }, function (files/**Array*/, rejected/**Array*/){
                if( files.length ){
                    // Make preview 100x100
                    FileAPI.each(files, function (file){
                        FileAPI.Image(file).preview(100).get(function (err, img){
                            images.appendChild(img);
                        });
                    });

                    // Uploading Files
                    FileAPI.upload({
                        url: './ctrl.php',
                        files: { images: files },
                        progress: function (evt){ /* ... */ },
                        complete: function (err, xhr){ /* ... */ }
                    });
                }
            });
        });
    </script>

Setup options

Edit the file crossdomain.xml and place it to the root of the domain to which files will be uploaded.

    <script>
        window.FileAPI = {
              debug: false   // debug mode, see Console
            , cors: false    // if used CORS, set `true`
            , media: false   // if used WebCam, set `true`
            , staticPath: '/js/FileAPI/dist/' // path to '*.swf'
            , postNameConcat: function (name, idx){
                // Default: object[foo]=1&object[bar][baz]=2
                // .NET: https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/121#issuecomment-24590395
                return  name + (idx != null ? '['+ idx +']' : '');
            }
        };
    </script>
    <script src="/js/FileAPI/dist/FileAPI.min.js"></script>

    <!-- OR -->

    <script>
        window.FileAPI = { /* options */ };
        require(['FileAPI'], function (FileAPI){
            // ...
        });
    </script>

getFiles(input:HTMLInputElement|Event|$.Event):Array

Retrieve file list from input element or event object, also support jQuery.

  • input — HTMLInputElement, change and drop event, jQuery collection or jQuery.Event
var el = document.getElement('my-input');
FileAPI.event.on(el, 'change', function (evt/**Event*/){
    // Retrieve file list
    var files = FileAPI.getFiles(el);

    // or event
    var files = FileAPI.getFiles(evt);
});

getInfo(file:Object, callback:Function):void

Get info of file (see also: FileAPI.addInfoReader).

// Get info of image file (FileAPI.exif.js included)
FileAPI.getInfo(file, function (err/**String*/, info/**Object*/){
    if( !err ){
        console.log(info); // { width: 800, height: 600, exif: {..} }
    }
});

// Get info of mp3 file (FileAPI.id3.js included)
FileAPI.getInfo(file, function (err/**String*/, info/**Object*/){
    if( !err ){
        console.log(info); // { title: "...", album: "...", artists: "...", ... }
    }
});

filterFiles(files:Array, filter:Function, callback:Function):void

Filtering the list of files, with additional information about files. See also: FileAPI.getInfo and FileAPI.addInfoReader.

  • files — original list of files
  • filter — function, takes two arguments: file — the file itself, info — additional information.
  • callback — function: list — files that match the condition, other — all the rest.
// Get list of file
var files = FileAPI.getFiles(input);

// Filter the List
FileAPI.filterFiles(files, function (file/**Object*/, info/**Object*/){
    if( /^image/.test(file.type) && info ){
        return  info.width > 320 && info.height > 240;
    } else {
        return  file.size < 20 * FileAPI.MB;
    }
}, function (list/**Array*/, other/**Array*/){
    if( list.length ){
        // ..
    }
});

getDropFiles(evt:Event|$.Event, callback:Function):void

Get a list of files, including directories.

  • evt — drop event
  • callback — function, takes one argument, a list of files
FileAPI.event.on(document, 'drop', function (evt/**Event*/){
    evt.preventDefault();

    // Get a list of files
    FileAPI.getDropFiles(evt, function (files/**Array*/){
        // ...
    });
});

upload(opts:Object):XmlHttpRequest

Uploading files to the server (successively). Returns XHR-like object. It is important to remember to correctly worked flash-transport server response body must not be empty, for example, you can pass, just text "ok".

var el = document.getElementById('my-input');
FileAPI.event.on(el, 'change', function (evt/**Event*/){
    var files = FileAPI.getFiles(evt);
    var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
        url: 'http://rubaxa.org/FileAPI/server/ctrl.php',
        files: { file: files[0] },
        complete: function (err, xhr){
            if( !err ){
                var result = xhr.responseText;
                // ...
            }
        }
    });
});

addInfoReader(mime:RegExp, handler:Function):void

Adds a handler for the collection of information about a file. See also: FileAPI.getInfo and FileAPI.filterFiles.

  • mime — pattern of mime-type
  • handler — takes two arguments: file object and complete function callback
FileAPI.addInfoReader(/^image/, function (file/**File*/, callback/**Function*/){
    // http://www.nihilogic.dk/labs/exif/exif.js
    // http://www.nihilogic.dk/labs/binaryajax/binaryajax.js
    FileAPI.readAsBinaryString(file, function (evt/**Object*/){
        if( evt.type == 'load' ){
            var binaryString = evt.result;
            var oFile = new BinaryFile(binaryString, 0, file.size);
            var exif  = EXIF.readFromBinaryFile(oFile);
            callback(false, { 'exif': exif || {} });
        }
        else if( evt.type == 'error' ){
            callback('read_as_binary_string');
        }
        else if( evt.type == 'progress' ){
            // ...
        }
    });
});

readAsDataURL(file:Object, callback:Function):void

Reading the contents of the specified File as dataURL.

  • file — file object
  • callback — function, receives a result
FileAPI.readAsDataURL(file, function (evt/**Object*/){
    if( evt.type == 'load' ){
        // Success
        var dataURL = evt.result;
    } else if( evt.type =='progress' ){
        var pr = evt.loaded/evt.total * 100;
    } else {
        // Error
    }
})

readAsBinaryString(file:Object, callback:Function):void

Reading the contents of the specified File as BinaryString.

  • file — file object
  • callback — function, receives a result
FileAPI.readAsBinaryString(file, function (evt/**Object*/){
    if( evt.type == 'load' ){
        // Success
        var binaryString = evt.result;
    } else if( evt.type =='progress' ){
        var pr = evt.loaded/evt.total * 100;
    } else {
        // Error
    }
})

readAsArrayBuffer(file:Object, callback:Function):void

Reading the contents of the specified File as ArrayBuffer.

  • file — file object
  • callback — function, receives a result
FileAPI.readAsArrayBuffer(file, function (evt/**Object*/){
    if( evt.type == 'load' ){
        // Success
        var arrayBuffer = evt.result;
    } else if( evt.type =='progress' ){
        var pr = evt.loaded/evt.total * 100;
    } else {
        // Error
    }
})

readAsText(file:Object, callback:Function):void

Reading the contents of the specified File as text.

  • file — file object
  • callback — function, receives a result
FileAPI.readAsText(file, function (evt/**Object*/){
    if( evt.type == 'load' ){
        // Success
        var text = evt.result;
    } else if( evt.type =='progress' ){
        var pr = evt.loaded/evt.total * 100;
    } else {
        // Error
    }
})

readAsText(file:Object, encoding:String, callback:Function):void

Reading the contents of the specified File as text.

  • encoding — a string indicating the encoding to use for the returned data. By default, UTF-8.
FileAPI.readAsText(file, "utf-8", function (evt/**Object*/){
    if( evt.type == 'load' ){
        // Success
        var text = evt.result;
    } else if( evt.type =='progress' ){
        var pr = evt.loaded/evt.total * 100;
    } else {
        // Error
    }
})

Upload options

url:String

A string containing the URL to which the request is sent.

data:Object

Additional post data to be sent along with the file uploads.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
    url: '...',
    data: { 'session-id': 123 },
    files: { ... },
});

uploadMethod:String

Request method, HTML5 only.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
    url: '...',
    uploadMethod: 'PUT',
    files: { .. },
});

uploadCredentials:Boolean

Pass credentials to upload request, HTML5 only.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
    url: '...',
    uploadCredentials: false,
    files: { .. },
});

headers:Object

Additional request headers, HTML5 only.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
    url: '...',
    headers: { 'x-upload': 'fileapi' },
    files: { .. },
});

cache:Boolean

Setting to true removes the default timestamp URL parameter.

files:Object

Key-value object, key — post name, value — File or FileAPI.Image object.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
    url: '...',
    files: {
        audio: files
    }
});

chunkSize:Number

Chunk size in bytes, HTML5 only.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
    url: '...',
    files: { images: fileList },
    chunkSize: 0.5 * FileAPI.MB
});

chunkUploadRetry:Number

Number of retries during upload chunks, HTML5 only.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
    url: '...',
    files: { images: fileList },
    chunkSize: 0.5 * FileAPI.MB,
    chunkUploadRetry: 3
});

--

imageTransform:Object

Rules of changes the original image on the client.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
    url: '...',
    files: { image: imageFiles },
    // Changes the original image
    imageTransform: {
        // resize by max side
        maxWidth: 800,
        maxHeight: 600,
        // Add watermark
        overlay: [{ x: 10, y: 10, src: '/i/watemark.png', rel: FileAPI.Image.RIGHT_BOTTOM }]
    }
});

--

imageTransform:Object

Rules of image transformation on the client, for more images.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
    url: '...',
    files: { image: imageFiles },
    imageTransform: {
        // resize by max side
        'huge': { maxWidth: 800, maxHeight: 600 },
        // crop & resize
        'medium': { width: 320, height: 240, preview: true },
        // crop & resize + watemark
        'small': {
            width: 100, height: 100,
            // Add watermark
            overlay: [{ x: 5, y: 5, src: '/i/watemark.png', rel: FileAPI.Image.RIGHT_BOTTOM }]
        }
    }
});

--

imageTransform:Object

Convert all images to jpeg or png.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
    url: '...',
    files: { image: imageFiles },
    imageTransform: {
        type: 'image/jpeg',
        quality: 0.86 // jpeg quality
    }
});

imageOriginal:Boolean

Sent to the server the original image or not, if defined imageTransform option.

--

imageAutoOrientation:Boolean

Auto-rotate images on the basis of EXIF.

--

prepare:Function

Prepare options upload for a particular file.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
    url: '...',
    files: { .. }
    prepare: function (file/**Object*/, options/**Object*/){
        options.data.secret = utils.getSecretKey(file.name);
    }
});

--

upload:Function

Start uploading.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
    url: '...',
    files: { .. }
    upload: function (xhr/**Object*/, options/**Object*/){
        // ...
    }
});

--

fileupload:Function

Start file uploading.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
    url: '...',
    files: { .. }
    fileupload: function (file/**Object*/, xhr/**Object*/, options/**Object*/){
        // ...
    }
});

--

progress:Function

Callback for upload progress events.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
    url: '...',
    files: { .. }
    progress: function (evt/**Object*/, file/**Object*/, xhr/**Object*/, options/**Object*/){
        var pr = evt.loaded/evt.total * 100;
    }
});

--

fileprogress:Function

Callback for upload file progress events.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
    url: '...',
    files: { .. }
    fileprogress: function (evt/**Object*/, file/**Object*/, xhr/**Object*/, options/**Object*/){
        var pr = evt.loaded/evt.total * 100;
    }
});

--

complete:Function

Callback for end upload requests.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
    url: '...',
    files: { .. }
    complete: function (err/**String*/, xhr/**Object*/, file/**Object/, options/**Object*/){
        if( !err ){
            // All files successfully uploaded.
        }
    }
});

--

filecomplete:Function

Callback for end upload requests.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({
    url: '...',
    files: { .. }
    filecomplete: function (err/**String*/, xhr/**Object*/, file/**Object/, options/**Object*/){
        if( !err ){
            // File successfully uploaded
            var result = xhr.responseText;
        }
    }
});

File object

name

The name of the file referenced by the File object.

type

The type (MIME type) of the file referenced by the File object.

size

The size (in bytes) of the file referenced by the File object.

FileAPI.event

on(el:HTMLElement, events:String, handler:Function):void

Attach an event handler function.

  • el — DOM element
  • events — one or more space-separated event types.
  • handler — A function to execute when the event is triggered.

off(el:HTMLElement, events:String, handler:Function):void

Remove an event handler.

  • el — DOM element
  • events — one or more space-separated event types.
  • handler — a handler function previously attached for the event(s).

one(el:HTMLElement, events:String, handler:Function):void

Attach an event handler function. The handler is executed at most once.

  • el — DOM element
  • events — one or more space-separated event types.
  • handler — a function to execute when the event is triggered.

dnd(el:HTMLElement, hover:Function, handler:Function):void

Attach an drag and drop event handler function.

  • el — drop zone
  • hover — dragenter and dragleave listener
  • handler — drop event handler.
var el = document.getElementById('dropzone');
FileAPI.event.dnd(el, function (over){
    el.style.backgroundColor = over ? '#f60': '';
}, function (files){
    if( files.length ){
        // Upload their.
    }
});

// or jQuery
$('#dropzone').dnd(hoverFn, dropFn);

dnd.off(el:HTMLElement, hover:Function, handler:Function):void

Remove an drag and drop event handler function.

  • el — drop zone
  • hover — dragenter and dragleave listener
  • handler — drop event handler.
// Native
FileAPI.event.dnd.off(el, hoverFn, dropFn);

// jQuery
$('#dropzone').dndoff(hoverFn, dropFn);

--

FileAPI.Image

Class for working with images

constructor(file:Object):void

The constructor takes a single argument, the File object.

  • file — the File object
FileAPI.Image(imageFile).get(function (err/**String*/, img/**HTMLElement*/){
    if( !err ){
        document.body.appendChild( img );
    }
});

crop(width:Number, height:Number):FileAPI.Image

Crop image by width and height.

  • width — new image width
  • height — new image height
FileAPI.Image(imageFile)
    .crop(640, 480)
    .get(function (err/**String*/, img/**HTMLElement*/){

    })
;

crop(x:Number, y:Number, width:Number, height:Number):FileAPI.Image

Crop image by x, y, width and height.

  • x — offset from the top corner
  • y — offset from the left corner
FileAPI.Image(imageFile)
    .crop(100, 50, 320, 240)
    .get(function (err/**String*/, img/**HTMLElement*/){

    })
;

resize(width:Number, height:Number[, strategy:String]):FileAPI.Image

Resize image.

  • width — new image width
  • height — new image height
  • strategy — enum: min, max, preview, width, height. By default undefined.
FileAPI.Image(imageFile)
    .resize(320, 240)
    .get(function (err/**String*/, img/**HTMLElement*/){

    })
;

// Resize image on by max side.
FileAPI.Image(imageFile)
    .resize(320, 240, 'max')
    .get(function (err/**String*/, img/**HTMLElement*/){

    })
;

// Resize image on by fixed height.
FileAPI.Image(imageFile)
    .resize(240, 'height')
    .get(function (err/**String*/, img/**HTMLElement*/){

    })
;

preview(width:Number[, height:Number]):FileAPI.Image

Crop and resize image.

  • width — new image width
  • height — new image height
FileAPI.Image(imageFile)
    .preview(100, 100)
    .get(function (err/**String*/, img/**HTMLElement*/){

    })
;

rotate(deg:Number):FileAPI.Image

Rotate image.

  • deg — rotation angle in degrees
FileAPI.Image(imageFile)
    .rotate(90)
    .get(function (err/**String*/, img/**HTMLElement*/){

    })
;

filter(callback:Function):FileAPI.Image

Apply filter function. Only HTML5.

  • callback — takes two arguments, canvas element and done method.
FileAPI.Image(imageFile)
    .filter(function (canvas/**HTMLCanvasElement*/, doneFn/**Function*/){
        // bla-bla-lba
        doneFn();
    })
    .get(function (err/**String*/, img/**HTMLElement*/){

    })
;

filter(name:String):FileAPI.Image

Uses CamanJS, include it before FileAPI library.

  • name — CamanJS filter name (custom or preset)
Caman.Filter.register("my-funky-filter", function () {
    // http://camanjs.com/guides/#Extending
});

FileAPI.Image(imageFile)
    .filter("my-funky-filter") // or .filter("vintage")
    .get(function (err/**String*/, img/**HTMLElement*/){

    })
;

overlay(images:Array):FileAPI.Image

Add overlay images, eg: watermark.

  • images — array of overlays
FileAPI.Image(imageFile)
    .overlay([
        // Left corner.
        { x: 10, y: 10, w: 100, h: 10, src: '/i/watermark.png' },

        // Right bottom corner.
        { x: 10, y: 10, src: '/i/watermark.png', rel: FileAPI.Image.RIGHT_BOTTOM }
    ])
    .get(function (err/**String*/, img/**HTMLElement*/){

    })
;

get(fn:Function):FileAPI.Image

Get the final image.

  • fn — complete callback

FileAPI.Camera

To work with a webcam, be sure to set FileAPI.media: true.

publish(el:HTMLElement, options:Object, callback:Function):void

Publication of the camera.

  • el — target
  • options — { width: 100%, height: 100%, start: true }
  • callback — the first parameter is a possible error, the second instance of FileAPI.Camera
var el = document.getElementById('cam');
FileAPI.Camera.publish(el, { width: 320, height: 240 }, function (err, cam/**FileAPI.Camera*/){
    if( !err ){
        // The webcam is ready, you can use it.
    }
});

start(callback:Function):void

Turn on the camera.

  • callback — will be called when the camera ready
var el = document.getElementById('cam');
FileAPI.Camera.publish(el, { start: false }, function (err, cam/**FileAPI.Camera*/){
    if( !err ){
        // Turn on
        cam.start(function (err){
            if( !err ){
                // The camera is ready for use.
            }
        });
    }
});

stop():void

Turn off the camera.

shot():FileAPI.Image

Take a picture with the camera.

var el = document.getElementById('cam');
FileAPI.Camera.publish(el, function (err, cam/**FileAPI.Camera*/){
    if( !err ){
        var shot = cam.shot(); // take a picture

        // create thumbnail 100x100
        shot.preview(100).get(function (err, img){
            previews.appendChild(img);
        });

        // and/or
        FileAPI.upload({
            url: '...',
            files: { cam: shot
        });
    }
});

Constants

FileAPI.KB:Number

1024 bytes

FileAPI.MB:Number

1048576 bytes

FileAPI.GB:Number

1073741824 bytes

FileAPI.TB:Number

1.0995116e+12 bytes

Utils

FileAPI.each(obj:Object|Array, callback:Function[, thisObject:Mixed]):void

Iterate over an object or array, executing a function for each matched element.

  • obj — array or object
  • callback — a function to execute for each element.
  • thisObject — object to use as this when executing callback.

--

FileAPI.extend(dst:Object, src:Object):Object

Merge the contents of two objects together into the first object.

  • dst — an object that will receive the new properties
  • src — an object containing additional properties to merge in.

--

FileAPI.filter(array:Array, callback:Function[, thisObject:Mixed):Object

Creates a new array with all elements that pass the test implemented by the provided function.

  • array — original Array
  • callback — Function to test each element of the array.
  • thisObject — object to use as this when executing callback.

Support

  • Multiupload: all browsers that support HTML5 or Flash
  • Drag'n'Drop upload: files (HTML5) & directories (Chrome 21+)
  • Chunked file upload (HTML5)
  • Upload one file: all browsers
  • Working with Images: IE6+, FF 3.6+, Chrome 10+, Opera 11.1+, Safari 6+
    • crop, resize, preview & rotate (HTML5 or Flash)
    • auto orientation by exif (HTML5, if include FileAPI.exif.js or Flash)

FileAPI.support.html5:Boolean

HTML5 browser support

FileAPI.support.cors:Boolean

This cross-origin resource sharing is used to enable cross-site HTTP requests.

FileAPI.support.dnd:Boolean

Drag'n'drop events support.

FileAPI.support.flash:Boolean

Availability Flash plugin.

FileAPI.support.canvas:Boolean

Canvas support.

FileAPI.support.dataURI:Boolean

Support dataURI as src for image.

FileAPI.support.chunked:Boolean

Support chunked upload.

Flash

Flash is very "buggy" thing :] The server response can not be empty. Therefore, in the event of a successful uploading http status should be only 200 OK.

Settings

Flash settings. It is advisable to place flash on the same server where the files will be uploaded.

<script>
    var FileAPI = {
        // @default: "./dist/"
        staticPath: '/js/',

         // @default: FileAPI.staticPath + "FileAPI.flash.swf"
        flashUrl: '/statics/FileAPI.flash.swf',

        // @default: FileAPI.staticPath + "FileAPI.flash.image.swf"
        flashImageUrl: '/statics/FileAPI.flash.image.swf'
    };
</script>
<script src="/js/FileAPI.min.js"></script>

crossdomain.xml

Necessarily make this file on the server. Do not forget to replace youdomain.com on the name of your domain.

<?xml version="1.0"?>
<!DOCTYPE cross-domain-policy SYSTEM "http://www.adobe.com/xml/dtds/cross-domain-policy.dtd">
<cross-domain-policy>
    <site-control permitted-cross-domain-policies="all"/>
    <allow-access-from domain="youdomain.com" secure="false"/>
    <allow-access-from domain="*.youdomain.com" secure="false"/>
    <allow-http-request-headers-from domain="*" headers="*" secure="false"/>
</cross-domain-policy>

request

The following sample HTTP POST request is sent from Flash Player to a server-side script if no parameters are specified:

POST /server/ctrl.php HTTP/1.1
Accept: text/*
Content-Type: multipart/form-data;
boundary=----------Ij5ae0ae0KM7GI3KM7
User-Agent: Shockwave Flash
Host: www.youdomain.com
Content-Length: 421
Connection: Keep-Alive
Cache-Control: no-cache

------------Ij5GI3GI3ei4GI3ei4KM7GI3KM7KM7
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="Filename"

MyFile.jpg
------------Ij5GI3GI3ei4GI3ei4KM7GI3KM7KM7
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="Filedata"; filename="MyFile.jpg"
Content-Type: application/octet-stream

[[..FILE_DATA_HERE..]]
------------Ij5GI3GI3ei4GI3ei4KM7GI3KM7KM7
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="Upload"

Submit Query
------------Ij5GI3GI3ei4GI3ei4KM7GI3KM7KM7--

Security

By default FileAPI.flash.swf allows access from any domain via Security.allowDomain("*"). This can lead to same origin bypass vulnerability if swf is loaded from the same domain as your critical data. To prevent this, allow only your domains here and rebuild flash.

Server settings

IFrame/JSONP

<script>
(function (ctx, jsonp){
    'use strict';
    var status = {{httpStatus}}, statusText = "{{httpStatusText}}", response = "{{responseBody}}";
    try {
        ctx[jsonp](status, statusText, response);
    } catch (e){
        var data = "{\"id\":\""+jsonp+"\",\"status\":"+status+",\"statusText\":\""+statusText+"\",\"response\":\""+response.replace(/\"/g, '\\\\\"')+"\"}";
        try {
            ctx.postMessage(data, document.referrer);
        } catch (e){}
    }
})(window.parent, '{{request_param_callback}}');
</script>

<!-- or -->

<?php
    include './FileAPI.class.php';

    if( strtoupper($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD']) == 'POST' ){
        // Retrieve File List
        $files  = FileAPI::getFiles();

        // ... your logic

        // JSONP callback name
        $jsonp  = isset($_REQUEST['callback']) ? trim($_REQUEST['callback']) : null;

        // Server response: "HTTP/1.1 200 OK"
        FileAPI::makeResponse(array(
              'status' => FileAPI::OK
            , 'statusText' => 'OK'
            , 'body' => array('count' => sizeof($files))
        ), $jsonp);
        exit;
    }
?>

CORS

Enable CORS.

<?php
    // Permitted types of request
    header('Access-Control-Allow-Methods: POST, OPTIONS');

    // Describe custom headers
    header('Access-Control-Allow-Headers: Origin, X-Requested-With, Content-Range, Content-Disposition, Content-Type');

    // A comma-separated list of domains
    header('Access-Control-Allow-Origin: ' . $_SERVER['HTTP_ORIGIN']);

    // Allow cookie
    header('Access-Control-Allow-Credentials: true');

    if( $_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'OPTIONS' ){
        exit;
    }

    if( $_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST' ){
        // ...
    }
?>

Chunked file upload

Client and server communicate to each other using the following HTTP headers and status codes.
Client explicitly sets the following headers:

  • Content-Range: bytes <start-offset>-<end-offset>/<total>
  • Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=<file-name>
Any other headers are set by a target browser and are not used by client. Library does not provide any facilities to track a file uniqueness across requests, it's left on developer's consideration.
Response codes:
  • 200 - last chunk is uploaded
  • 201 - chunk is successfully saved
  • 416 - range is not acceptable error, recoverable
  • 500 - server error, recoverable
For recoverable errors server tries to resend chunk `chunkUploadRetry` times then fails.
X-Last-Known-Byte: int, library tries to resend chunk from the given offset. Applicable to response codes 200 and 416 All the other codes - fatal error, user's involvement is recommended.

Buttons examples

Base

Simple input[type="file"]

<span class="js-fileapi-wrapper" style="position: relative; display: inline-block;">
    <input name="files" type="file" multiple/>
</span>

Button

Stylized button.

<style>
.upload-btn {
    width: 130px;
    height: 25px;
    overflow: hidden;
    position: relative;
    border: 3px solid #06c;
    border-radius: 5px;
    background: #0cf;

}
    .upload-btn:hover {
        background: #09f;
    }
    .upload-btn__txt {
        z-index: 1;
        position: relative;
        color: #fff;
        font-size: 18px;
        font-family: "Helvetica Neue";
        line-height: 24px;
        text-align: center;
        text-shadow: 0 1px 1px #000;
    }
    .upload-btn input {
        top: -10px;
        right: -40px;
        z-index: 2;
        position: absolute;
        cursor: pointer;
        opacity: 0;
        filter: alpha(opacity=0);
        font-size: 50px;
    }
</style>
<div class="js-fileapi-wrapper upload-btn">
    <div class="upload-btn__txt">Upload files</div>
    <input name="files" type="file" multiple />
</div>

Button like link.

<style>
.upload-link {
    color: #36c;
    display: inline-block;
    *zoom: 1;
    *display: inline;
    overflow: hidden;
    position: relative;
    padding-bottom: 2px;
    text-decoration: none;
}
    .upload-link__txt {
        z-index: 1;
        position: relative;
        border-bottom: 1px dotted #36c;
    }
        .upload-link:hover .upload-link__txt {
            color: #f00;
            border-bottom-color: #f00;
        }

    .upload-link input {
        top: -10px;
        right: -40px;
        z-index: 2;
        position: absolute;
        cursor: pointer;
        opacity: 0;
        filter: alpha(opacity=0);
        font-size: 50px;
    }
</style>
<a class="js-fileapi-wrapper upload-link">
    <span class="upload-link__txt">Upload photo</span>
    <input name="photo" type="file" accept="image/*" />
</a>

Installation, testing, assembling

npm install fileapi
cd fileapi
npm install
grunt

Changelog

2.0.20

  • #369: * IEMobile

2.0.19

  • #367: * [flash] allow gif and bmp to resize

2.0.18

  • #364: * Camera#stop
  • #363: * support `Blob` in `FileAPI.getInfo`
  • #361: + upload zero-files

2.0.16-2.0.17

  • #353: debug mode vs. IE
  • #352: correct filename via flash-uploading

2.0.12-2.0.15 (!)

  • #346, #342, #344: fixes for XSS into Flash-transport

2.0.11

  • #322, #308: dnd & safari + $.fn.dnd (store all dropped items)
  • #319: NodeJS tesing
  • #317, #313: fixed "malformed entry.name (OSX Unicode NFD)"
  • #311: fixed "Arithmetic result exceeded 32 bits"

2.0.10

  • #289: * WebCam & html5 == false
  • #199, #265: flash fix 2015 error with BitmapData
  • #177: IE9, IE11 flash.camera remembered settigns
  • #254: check 'onLoadFnName' before call
  • #272: fixed `entry.createReader().readEntries`

2.0.9

  • #253: fixed `proxyXHR.loaded`
  • #250: + check `disabled`-attr

2.0.8

  • Two new resize strategies `width` and `height`

2.0.7

  • #214: iframe transport under IE8
  • Fixed iframe-transport (remove `disabled`-attr for input)

2.0.6

  • #240: Fixed `FileAPI.event.dnd.off`

2.0.5

  • + #228: check callbacks with regexp
  • * Updated devDepending
  • + #207: support EXIF.Orientation == 4, 5 & 7

2.0.4

  • + #176: Add params to the beginning of form
  • + #190: Add 204 as a successful response
  • + #192: many bugfixes; + `retry` & `multipass` options; + QUnit-tests for BigSizeImage

2.0.3

  • + QUnit-tests for iframe-transport
  • + `postMessage` for iframe-transport
  • + `jsonp: "callback"` option
  • * resize: `imageTransform.type` rename to `imageTransform.strategy` (!!!)
  • + https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/pull/165 (#140: fix)

2.0.2

  • + test: upload headers
  • + test: upload + camanjs
  • + test: upload + autoOrientation
  • FileAPI.class.php: + HTTP header Content-Type: application/json
  • #143: + `FileAPI.flashWebcamUrl` option
  • * merge v1.2.7
  • + `FileAPI.formData: true` option

2.0.1

  • + support 'filter' prop in imageTransform

2.0.0

  • + FileAPI.Camera (HTML5 and Flash fallback)
  • + jquery.fileapi.js, see demo
  • + npm support
  • + grunt support
  • + requirejs support
  • + [#80](https://https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/80): FileAPI.Image.fn.overlay
  • `imageTransform` — now supports: `crop`, `type`, `quality` and `overlay` properties.
  • Improved the documentation
  • +iOS fix (https://github.com/blueimp/JavaScript-Load-Image)
  • [#121](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/121): + FileAPI.`postNameConcat:Function(name, idx)`
  • [#116](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/116): + `cache:false` option for FileAPI.upload

1.2.6

  • [#91](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/91): replace `new Image` to `FileAPI.newImage`
  • + FileAPI.withCredentials: true
  • [#90](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/90): Fixed `progress` event
  • [#105](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/105): Fixed `image/jpg` -> `image/jpeg`
  • [#108](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/108): Check width/height before resize by type(min/max)

1.2.5

  • [#86](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/86): Smarter upload recovery
  • [#87](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/87): Fixed upload files into browsers that do not support FormData
  • Fixed support "accept" attribute for Flash.
  • Fixed detection of HTML5 support for FireFox 3.6
  • + FileAPI.html5 option, default "true"

1.2.4

  • Fixed auto orientation image by EXIF (Flash)
  • Fixed image dimensions after rotate (Flash)
  • [#82](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/82): "undefined" data-fields cause exceptions
  • [#83](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/83): Allow requests without files
  • [#84](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/pull/84): Fixed connection abort when waiting for connection recovery

1.2.3

  • [#77](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/pull/77): Fixed flash.abort(), [#75](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/75)
  • - `FileAPI.addMime`
  • + `FileAPI.accept` — fallback for flash.

1.2.2

  • [#67](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/pull/67): Added correct httpStatus for upload fail, [#62](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/pull/68)
  • [#68](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/pull/68) Added "Content-Type" for chunked upload, [#65](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/pull/65)
  • [#69](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/69): Fixed network down recovery
  • Fixed progress event, [#66](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/66)
  • Increase flash stage size, [#73](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/pull/73)
  • - array index from POST-param "name", [#72](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/72)
  • - dependency on FileAPI.Image for FileAPI.Flash

1.2.1

  • [#64](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/64): Bufixed for [#63](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/63)

1.2.0

  • [#57](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/57): Chunked file upload

1.1.0

  • [#54](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/54): added `FileAPI.flashUrl` and `FileAPI.flashImageUrl`

1.0.1

  • [#51](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/51): remove circular references from `file-objects` (Flash transport)
  • added `changelog`

1.0.0

  • first release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial