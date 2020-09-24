FileAPI

A set of JavaScript tools for working with files.

Get started

Download the files from the dist directory, and then:

< div > < div class = "js-fileapi-wrapper upload-btn" > < div class = "upload-btn__txt" > Choose files </ div > < input id = "choose" name = "files" type = "file" multiple /> </ div > < div id = "images" > </ div > </ div > < script > window .FileAPI = { staticPath : '/js/FileAPI/dist/' }; </ script > < script src = "/js/FileAPI/dist/FileAPI.min.js" > </ script > < script > var choose = document .getElementById( 'choose' ); FileAPI.event.on(choose, 'change' , function ( evt ) { var files = FileAPI.getFiles(evt); FileAPI.filterFiles(files, function ( file, info /**Object*/ ) { if ( /^image/ .test(file.type) ){ return info.width >= 320 && info.height >= 240 ; } return false ; }, function ( files /**Array*/ , rejected /**Array*/ ) { if ( files.length ){ FileAPI.each(files, function ( file ) { FileAPI.Image(file).preview( 100 ).get( function ( err, img ) { images.appendChild(img); }); }); FileAPI.upload({ url : './ctrl.php' , files : { images : files }, progress : function ( evt ) { }, complete : function ( err, xhr ) { } }); } }); }); </ script >

Setup options

Edit the file crossdomain.xml and place it to the root of the domain to which files will be uploaded.

< script > window .FileAPI = { debug : false , cors : false , media : false , staticPath : '/js/FileAPI/dist/' , postNameConcat : function ( name, idx ) { return name + (idx != null ? '[' + idx + ']' : '' ); } }; </ script > < script src = "/js/FileAPI/dist/FileAPI.min.js" > </ script > < script > window .FileAPI = { }; require ([ 'FileAPI' ], function ( FileAPI ) { }); </ script >

Retrieve file list from input element or event object, also support jQuery .

input — HTMLInputElement , change and drop event, jQuery collection or jQuery.Event

var el = document .getElement( 'my-input' ); FileAPI.event.on(el, 'change' , function ( evt /**Event*/ ) { var files = FileAPI.getFiles(el); var files = FileAPI.getFiles(evt); });

getInfo(file :Object , callback :Function ) :void

Get info of file (see also: FileAPI.addInfoReader).

file — file object (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/DOM/File)

callback — function, called after collected info of file

FileAPI.getInfo(file, function ( err /**String*/ , info /**Object*/ ) { if ( !err ){ console .log(info); } }); FileAPI.getInfo(file, function ( err /**String*/ , info /**Object*/ ) { if ( !err ){ console .log(info); } });

filterFiles(files :Array , filter :Function , callback :Function ) :void

Filtering the list of files, with additional information about files. See also: FileAPI.getInfo and FileAPI.addInfoReader.

files — original list of files

filter — function, takes two arguments: file — the file itself, info — additional information.

— the file itself, — additional information. callback — function: list — files that match the condition, other — all the rest.

var files = FileAPI.getFiles(input); FileAPI.filterFiles(files, function ( file /**Object*/ , info /**Object*/ ) { if ( /^image/ .test(file.type) && info ){ return info.width > 320 && info.height > 240 ; } else { return file.size < 20 * FileAPI.MB; } }, function ( list /**Array*/ , other /**Array*/ ) { if ( list.length ){ } });

getDropFiles(evt :Event|$.Event , callback :Function ) :void

Get a list of files, including directories.

evt — drop event

event callback — function, takes one argument, a list of files

FileAPI.event.on( document , 'drop' , function ( evt /**Event*/ ) { evt.preventDefault(); FileAPI.getDropFiles(evt, function ( files /**Array*/ ) { }); });

Uploading files to the server (successively). Returns XHR-like object. It is important to remember to correctly worked flash-transport server response body must not be empty, for example, you can pass, just text "ok".

opts — options object, see Upload options

var el = document .getElementById( 'my-input' ); FileAPI.event.on(el, 'change' , function ( evt /**Event*/ ) { var files = FileAPI.getFiles(evt); var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : 'http://rubaxa.org/FileAPI/server/ctrl.php' , files : { file : files[ 0 ] }, complete : function ( err, xhr ) { if ( !err ){ var result = xhr.responseText; } } }); });

addInfoReader(mime :RegExp , handler :Function ) :void

Adds a handler for the collection of information about a file. See also: FileAPI.getInfo and FileAPI.filterFiles.

mime — pattern of mime-type

handler — takes two arguments: file object and complete function callback

FileAPI.addInfoReader( /^image/ , function ( file /**File*/ , callback /**Function*/ ) { FileAPI.readAsBinaryString(file, function ( evt /**Object*/ ) { if ( evt.type == 'load' ){ var binaryString = evt.result; var oFile = new BinaryFile(binaryString, 0 , file.size); var exif = EXIF.readFromBinaryFile(oFile); callback( false , { 'exif' : exif || {} }); } else if ( evt.type == 'error' ){ callback( 'read_as_binary_string' ); } else if ( evt.type == 'progress' ){ } }); });

readAsDataURL(file :Object , callback :Function ) :void

Reading the contents of the specified File as dataURL .

file — file object

callback — function, receives a result

FileAPI.readAsDataURL(file, function ( evt /**Object*/ ) { if ( evt.type == 'load' ){ var dataURL = evt.result; } else if ( evt.type == 'progress' ){ var pr = evt.loaded/evt.total * 100 ; } else { } })

readAsBinaryString(file :Object , callback :Function ) :void

Reading the contents of the specified File as BinaryString .

file — file object

callback — function, receives a result

FileAPI.readAsBinaryString(file, function ( evt /**Object*/ ) { if ( evt.type == 'load' ){ var binaryString = evt.result; } else if ( evt.type == 'progress' ){ var pr = evt.loaded/evt.total * 100 ; } else { } })

readAsArrayBuffer(file :Object , callback :Function ) :void

Reading the contents of the specified File as ArrayBuffer .

file — file object

callback — function, receives a result

FileAPI.readAsArrayBuffer(file, function ( evt /**Object*/ ) { if ( evt.type == 'load' ){ var arrayBuffer = evt.result; } else if ( evt.type == 'progress' ){ var pr = evt.loaded/evt.total * 100 ; } else { } })

readAsText(file :Object , callback :Function ) :void

Reading the contents of the specified File as text .

file — file object

callback — function, receives a result

FileAPI.readAsText(file, function ( evt /**Object*/ ) { if ( evt.type == 'load' ){ var text = evt.result; } else if ( evt.type == 'progress' ){ var pr = evt.loaded/evt.total * 100 ; } else { } })

readAsText(file :Object , encoding :String , callback :Function ) :void

Reading the contents of the specified File as text .

encoding — a string indicating the encoding to use for the returned data. By default, UTF-8.

FileAPI.readAsText(file, "utf-8" , function ( evt /**Object*/ ) { if ( evt.type == 'load' ){ var text = evt.result; } else if ( evt.type == 'progress' ){ var pr = evt.loaded/evt.total * 100 ; } else { } })

Upload options

url :String

A string containing the URL to which the request is sent.

data :Object

Additional post data to be sent along with the file uploads.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , data : { 'session-id' : 123 }, files : { ... }, });

uploadMethod :String

Request method, HTML5 only.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , uploadMethod : 'PUT' , files : { .. }, });

uploadCredentials :Boolean

Pass credentials to upload request, HTML5 only.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , uploadCredentials : false , files : { .. }, });

headers :Object

Additional request headers, HTML5 only.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , headers : { 'x-upload' : 'fileapi' }, files : { .. }, });

cache :Boolean

Setting to true removes the default timestamp URL parameter.

files :Object

Key-value object, key — post name, value — File or FileAPI.Image object.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , files : { audio : files } });

chunkSize :Number

Chunk size in bytes, HTML5 only.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , files : { images : fileList }, chunkSize : 0.5 * FileAPI.MB });

chunkUploadRetry :Number

Number of retries during upload chunks, HTML5 only.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , files : { images : fileList }, chunkSize : 0.5 * FileAPI.MB, chunkUploadRetry : 3 });

--

imageTransform :Object

Rules of changes the original image on the client.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , files : { image : imageFiles }, imageTransform : { maxWidth : 800 , maxHeight : 600 , overlay : [{ x : 10 , y : 10 , src : '/i/watemark.png' , rel : FileAPI.Image.RIGHT_BOTTOM }] } });

--

imageTransform :Object

Rules of image transformation on the client, for more images.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , files : { image : imageFiles }, imageTransform : { 'huge' : { maxWidth : 800 , maxHeight : 600 }, 'medium' : { width : 320 , height : 240 , preview : true }, 'small' : { width : 100 , height : 100 , overlay : [{ x : 5 , y : 5 , src : '/i/watemark.png' , rel : FileAPI.Image.RIGHT_BOTTOM }] } } });

--

imageTransform :Object

Convert all images to jpeg or png.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , files : { image : imageFiles }, imageTransform : { type : 'image/jpeg' , quality : 0.86 } });

imageOriginal :Boolean

Sent to the server the original image or not, if defined imageTransform option.

--

imageAutoOrientation :Boolean

Auto-rotate images on the basis of EXIF.

--

prepare :Function

Prepare options upload for a particular file.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , files : { .. } prepare : function ( file /**Object*/ , options /**Object*/ ) { options.data.secret = utils.getSecretKey(file.name); } });

--

upload :Function

Start uploading.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , files : { .. } upload : function ( xhr /**Object*/ , options /**Object*/ ) { } });

--

fileupload :Function

Start file uploading.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , files : { .. } fileupload : function ( file /**Object*/ , xhr /**Object*/ , options /**Object*/ ) { } });

--

progress :Function

Callback for upload progress events.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , files : { .. } progress : function ( evt /**Object*/ , file /**Object*/ , xhr /**Object*/ , options /**Object*/ ) { var pr = evt.loaded/evt.total * 100 ; } });

--

fileprogress :Function

Callback for upload file progress events.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , files : { .. } fileprogress : function ( evt /**Object*/ , file /**Object*/ , xhr /**Object*/ , options /**Object*/ ) { var pr = evt.loaded/evt.total * 100 ; } });

--

complete :Function

Callback for end upload requests.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , files : { .. } complete : function ( err /**String*/ , xhr /**Object*/ , file /**Object/ , options /**Object*/ ) { if ( !err ){ } } });

--

filecomplete :Function

Callback for end upload requests.

var xhr = FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , files : { .. } filecomplete : function ( err /**String*/ , xhr /**Object*/ , file /**Object/ , options /**Object*/ ) { if ( !err ){ var result = xhr.responseText; } } });

File object

name

The name of the file referenced by the File object.

type

The type (MIME type) of the file referenced by the File object.

size

The size (in bytes) of the file referenced by the File object.

on(el :HTMLElement , events :String , handler :Function ) :void

Attach an event handler function.

el — DOM element

events — one or more space-separated event types.

handler — A function to execute when the event is triggered.

off(el :HTMLElement , events :String , handler :Function ) :void

Remove an event handler.

el — DOM element

events — one or more space-separated event types.

handler — a handler function previously attached for the event(s).

one(el :HTMLElement , events :String , handler :Function ) :void

Attach an event handler function. The handler is executed at most once.

el — DOM element

events — one or more space-separated event types.

handler — a function to execute when the event is triggered.

dnd(el :HTMLElement , hover :Function , handler :Function ) :void

Attach an drag and drop event handler function.

el — drop zone

hover — dragenter and dragleave listener

and listener handler — drop event handler.

var el = document .getElementById( 'dropzone' ); FileAPI.event.dnd(el, function ( over ) { el.style.backgroundColor = over ? '#f60' : '' ; }, function ( files ) { if ( files.length ){ } }); $( '#dropzone' ).dnd(hoverFn, dropFn);

dnd.off(el :HTMLElement , hover :Function , handler :Function ) :void

Remove an drag and drop event handler function.

el — drop zone

hover — dragenter and dragleave listener

and listener handler — drop event handler.

FileAPI.event.dnd.off(el, hoverFn, dropFn); $( '#dropzone' ).dndoff(hoverFn, dropFn);

--

Class for working with images

The constructor takes a single argument, the File object.

file — the File object

FileAPI.Image(imageFile).get( function ( err /**String*/ , img /**HTMLElement*/ ) { if ( !err ){ document .body.appendChild( img ); } });

crop(width :Number , height :Number ) :FileAPI.Image

Crop image by width and height.

width — new image width

height — new image height

FileAPI.Image(imageFile) .crop( 640 , 480 ) .get( function ( err /**String*/ , img /**HTMLElement*/ ) { }) ;

crop(x :Number , y :Number , width :Number , height :Number ) :FileAPI.Image

Crop image by x, y, width and height.

x — offset from the top corner

y — offset from the left corner

FileAPI.Image(imageFile) .crop( 100 , 50 , 320 , 240 ) .get( function ( err /**String*/ , img /**HTMLElement*/ ) { }) ;

resize(width :Number , height :Number [, strategy :String ]) :FileAPI.Image

Resize image.

width — new image width

height — new image height

strategy — enum: min , max , preview , width , height . By default undefined .

FileAPI.Image(imageFile) .resize( 320 , 240 ) .get( function ( err /**String*/ , img /**HTMLElement*/ ) { }) ; FileAPI.Image(imageFile) .resize( 320 , 240 , 'max' ) .get( function ( err /**String*/ , img /**HTMLElement*/ ) { }) ; FileAPI.Image(imageFile) .resize( 240 , 'height' ) .get( function ( err /**String*/ , img /**HTMLElement*/ ) { }) ;

preview(width :Number [, height :Number ]) :FileAPI.Image

Crop and resize image.

width — new image width

height — new image height

FileAPI.Image(imageFile) .preview( 100 , 100 ) .get( function ( err /**String*/ , img /**HTMLElement*/ ) { }) ;

Rotate image.

deg — rotation angle in degrees

FileAPI.Image(imageFile) .rotate( 90 ) .get( function ( err /**String*/ , img /**HTMLElement*/ ) { }) ;

Apply filter function. Only HTML5 .

callback — takes two arguments, canvas element and done method.

FileAPI.Image(imageFile) .filter( function ( canvas /**HTMLCanvasElement*/ , doneFn /**Function*/ ) { doneFn(); }) .get( function ( err /**String*/ , img /**HTMLElement*/ ) { }) ;

Uses CamanJS, include it before FileAPI library.

name — CamanJS filter name (custom or preset)

Caman.Filter.register( "my-funky-filter" , function ( ) { }); FileAPI.Image(imageFile) .filter( "my-funky-filter" ) .get( function ( err /**String*/ , img /**HTMLElement*/ ) { }) ;

Add overlay images, eg: watermark.

images — array of overlays

FileAPI.Image(imageFile) .overlay([ { x : 10 , y : 10 , w : 100 , h : 10 , src : '/i/watermark.png' }, { x : 10 , y : 10 , src : '/i/watermark.png' , rel : FileAPI.Image.RIGHT_BOTTOM } ]) .get( function ( err /**String*/ , img /**HTMLElement*/ ) { }) ;

Get the final image.

fn — complete callback

To work with a webcam, be sure to set FileAPI.media: true .

publish(el :HTMLElement , options :Object , callback :Function ) :void

Publication of the camera.

el — target

options — { width: 100% , height: 100% , start: true }

, , } callback — the first parameter is a possible error, the second instance of FileAPI.Camera

var el = document .getElementById( 'cam' ); FileAPI.Camera.publish(el, { width : 320 , height : 240 }, function ( err, cam /**FileAPI.Camera*/ ) { if ( !err ){ } });

Turn on the camera.

callback — will be called when the camera ready

var el = document .getElementById( 'cam' ); FileAPI.Camera.publish(el, { start : false }, function ( err, cam /**FileAPI.Camera*/ ) { if ( !err ){ cam.start( function ( err ) { if ( !err ){ } }); } });

Turn off the camera.

Take a picture with the camera.

var el = document .getElementById( 'cam' ); FileAPI.Camera.publish(el, function ( err, cam /**FileAPI.Camera*/ ) { if ( !err ){ var shot = cam.shot(); shot.preview( 100 ).get( function ( err, img ) { previews.appendChild(img); }); FileAPI.upload({ url : '...' , files : { cam : shot }); } });

Constants

1024 bytes

1048576 bytes

1073741824 bytes

1.0995116e+12 bytes

Utils

FileAPI.each(obj :Object|Array , callback :Function [, thisObject :Mixed ]) :void

Iterate over an object or array, executing a function for each matched element.

obj — array or object

callback — a function to execute for each element.

thisObject — object to use as this when executing callback .

--

FileAPI.extend(dst :Object , src :Object ) :Object

Merge the contents of two objects together into the first object.

dst — an object that will receive the new properties

src — an object containing additional properties to merge in.

--

FileAPI.filter(array :Array , callback :Function [, thisObject :Mixed ) :Object

Creates a new array with all elements that pass the test implemented by the provided function.

array — original Array

callback — Function to test each element of the array.

thisObject — object to use as this when executing callback .

Support

Multiupload: all browsers that support HTML5 or Flash

Drag'n'Drop upload: files (HTML5) & directories (Chrome 21+)

Chunked file upload (HTML5)

Upload one file: all browsers

Working with Images: IE6+, FF 3.6+, Chrome 10+, Opera 11.1+, Safari 6+ crop, resize, preview & rotate (HTML5 or Flash) auto orientation by exif (HTML5, if include FileAPI.exif.js or Flash)



HTML5 browser support

This cross-origin resource sharing is used to enable cross-site HTTP requests.

Drag'n'drop events support.

Availability Flash plugin.

Canvas support.

Support dataURI as src for image.

Support chunked upload.

Flash

Flash is very "buggy" thing :] The server response can not be empty. Therefore, in the event of a successful uploading http status should be only 200 OK .

Settings

Flash settings. It is advisable to place flash on the same server where the files will be uploaded.

< script > var FileAPI = { staticPath: '/js/' , flashUrl: '/statics/FileAPI.flash.swf' , flashImageUrl: '/statics/FileAPI.flash.image.swf' }; </ script > < script src = "/js/FileAPI.min.js" > </ script >

Necessarily make this file on the server. Do not forget to replace youdomain.com on the name of your domain.

< cross-domain-policy > < site-control permitted-cross-domain-policies = "all" /> < allow-access-from domain = "youdomain.com" secure = "false" /> < allow-access-from domain = "*.youdomain.com" secure = "false" /> < allow-http-request-headers-from domain = "*" headers = "*" secure = "false" /> </ cross-domain-policy >

request

The following sample HTTP POST request is sent from Flash Player to a server-side script if no parameters are specified:

POST /server/ctrl.php HTTP/1.1 Accept: text/* Content-Type: multipart/form-data; boundary=----------Ij5ae0ae0KM7GI3KM7 User-Agent: Shockwave Flash Host: www.youdomain.com Content-Length: 421 Connection: Keep-Alive Cache-Control: no-cache ------------Ij5GI3GI3ei4GI3ei4KM7GI3KM7KM7 Content-Disposition: form-data; name="Filename" MyFile.jpg ------------Ij5GI3GI3ei4GI3ei4KM7GI3KM7KM7 Content-Disposition: form-data; name="Filedata"; filename="MyFile.jpg" Content-Type: application/octet-stream [[..FILE_DATA_HERE..]] ------------Ij5GI3GI3ei4GI3ei4KM7GI3KM7KM7 Content-Disposition: form-data; name="Upload" Submit Query ------------Ij5GI3GI3ei4GI3ei4KM7GI3KM7KM7--

Security

By default FileAPI.flash.swf allows access from any domain via Security.allowDomain("*") . This can lead to same origin bypass vulnerability if swf is loaded from the same domain as your critical data. To prevent this, allow only your domains here and rebuild flash.

Server settings

<script> ( function (ctx, jsonp) { 'use strict' ; var status = {{httpStatus}}, statusText = "{{httpStatusText}}" , response = "{{responseBody}}" ; try { ctx[jsonp](status, statusText, response); } catch (e){ var data = "{\"id\":\"" +jsonp+ "\",\"status\":" +status+ ",\"statusText\":\"" +statusText+ "\",\"response\":\"" +response.replace(/\ "/g, '\\\\\"')+" \ "}" ; try { ctx.postMessage(data, document.referrer); } catch (e){} } })(window. parent , '{{request_param_callback}}' ); </script> <!-- or --> include './FileAPI.class.php' ; if ( strtoupper($_SERVER[ 'REQUEST_METHOD' ]) == 'POST' ){ $files = FileAPI::getFiles(); $jsonp = isset ($_REQUEST[ 'callback' ]) ? trim($_REQUEST[ 'callback' ]) : null ; FileAPI::makeResponse( array ( 'status' => FileAPI::OK , 'statusText' => 'OK' , 'body' => array ( 'count' => sizeof($files)) ), $jsonp); exit ; }

CORS

Enable CORS.

header( 'Access-Control-Allow-Methods: POST, OPTIONS' ); header( 'Access-Control-Allow-Headers: Origin, X-Requested-With, Content-Range, Content-Disposition, Content-Type' ); header( 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin: ' . $_SERVER[ 'HTTP_ORIGIN' ]); header( 'Access-Control-Allow-Credentials: true' ); if ( $_SERVER[ 'REQUEST_METHOD' ] == 'OPTIONS' ){ exit ; } if ( $_SERVER[ 'REQUEST_METHOD' ] == 'POST' ){ }

Chunked file upload

Client and server communicate to each other using the following HTTP headers and status codes.

Client explicitly sets the following headers:



Content-Range: bytes <start-offset>-<end-offset>/<total>

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=<file-name>

200 - last chunk is uploaded

201 - chunk is successfully saved

416 - range is not acceptable error, recoverable

500 - server error, recoverable

Any other headers are set by a target browser and are not used by client. Library does not provide any facilities to track a file uniqueness across requests, it's left on developer's consideration.Response codes:For recoverable errors server tries to resend chunk `chunkUploadRetry` times then fails.X-Last-Known-Byte: int, library tries to resend chunk from the given offset. Applicable to response codes 200 and 416 All the other codes - fatal error, user's involvement is recommended.

Buttons examples

Base

Simple input[type="file"]

< span class = "js-fileapi-wrapper" style = "position: relative; display: inline-block;" > < input name = "files" type = "file" multiple /> </ span >

Button

Stylized button.

< style > .upload-btn { width : 130px ; height : 25px ; overflow : hidden; position : relative; border : 3px solid #06c ; border-radius : 5px ; background : #0cf ; } .upload-btn :hover { background : #09f ; } .upload-btn__txt { z-index : 1 ; position : relative; color : #fff ; font-size : 18px ; font-family : "Helvetica Neue" ; line-height : 24px ; text-align : center; text-shadow : 0 1px 1px #000 ; } .upload-btn input { top : - 10px ; right : - 40px ; z-index : 2 ; position : absolute; cursor : pointer; opacity : 0 ; filter : alpha (opacity=0); font-size : 50px ; } </ style > < div class = "js-fileapi-wrapper upload-btn" > < div class = "upload-btn__txt" > Upload files </ div > < input name = "files" type = "file" multiple /> </ div >

Link

Button like link.

< style > .upload-link { color: #36c; display: inline-block; *zoom: 1; *display: inline; overflow: hidden; position: relative; padding-bottom: 2px; text-decoration: none; } .upload-link__txt { z-index: 1; position: relative; border-bottom: 1px dotted #36c; } .upload-link:hover .upload-link__txt { color: #f00; border-bottom-color: #f00; } .upload-link input { top: -10px; right: -40px; z-index: 2; position: absolute; cursor: pointer; opacity: 0; filter: alpha(opacity=0); font-size: 50px; } </ style > < a class = "js-fileapi-wrapper upload-link" > < span class = "upload-link__txt" > Upload photo </ span > < input name = "photo" type = "file" accept = "image/*" /> </ a >

Installation, testing, assembling

npm install fileapi

cd fileapi

npm install

grunt

Changelog

#369: * IEMobile

#367: * [flash] allow gif and bmp to resize

#364: * Camera#stop

#363: * support `Blob` in `FileAPI.getInfo`

#361: + upload zero-files

#353: debug mode vs. IE

#352: correct filename via flash-uploading

#346, #342, #344: fixes for XSS into Flash-transport

#322, #308: dnd & safari + $.fn.dnd (store all dropped items)

#319: NodeJS tesing

#317, #313: fixed "malformed entry.name (OSX Unicode NFD)"

#311: fixed "Arithmetic result exceeded 32 bits"

#289: * WebCam & html5 == false

#199, #265: flash fix 2015 error with BitmapData

#177: IE9, IE11 flash.camera remembered settigns

#254: check 'onLoadFnName' before call

#272: fixed `entry.createReader().readEntries`

#253: fixed `proxyXHR.loaded`

#250: + check `disabled`-attr

Two new resize strategies `width` and `height`

#214: iframe transport under IE8

Fixed iframe-transport (remove `disabled`-attr for input)

#240: Fixed `FileAPI.event.dnd.off`

+ #228: check callbacks with regexp

* Updated devDepending

+ #207: support EXIF.Orientation == 4, 5 & 7

+ #176: Add params to the beginning of form

+ #190: Add 204 as a successful response

+ #192: many bugfixes; + `retry` & `multipass` options; + QUnit-tests for BigSizeImage

+ QUnit-tests for iframe-transport

+ `postMessage` for iframe-transport

+ `jsonp: "callback"` option

* resize: `imageTransform.type` rename to `imageTransform.strategy` (!!!)

+ https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/pull/165 (#140: fix)

+ test: upload headers

+ test: upload + camanjs

+ test: upload + autoOrientation

FileAPI.class.php: + HTTP header Content-Type: application/json

#143: + `FileAPI.flashWebcamUrl` option

* merge v1.2.7

+ `FileAPI.formData: true` option

+ support 'filter' prop in imageTransform

+ FileAPI.Camera (HTML5 and Flash fallback)

+ jquery.fileapi.js, see demo

+ npm support

+ grunt support

+ requirejs support

+ [#80](https://https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/80): FileAPI.Image.fn.overlay

`imageTransform` — now supports: `crop`, `type`, `quality` and `overlay` properties.

Improved the documentation

+iOS fix (https://github.com/blueimp/JavaScript-Load-Image)

[#121](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/121): + FileAPI.`postNameConcat:Function(name, idx)`

[#116](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/116): + `cache:false` option for FileAPI.upload

[#91](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/91): replace `new Image` to `FileAPI.newImage`

+ FileAPI.withCredentials: true

[#90](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/90): Fixed `progress` event

[#105](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/105): Fixed `image/jpg` -> `image/jpeg`

[#108](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/108): Check width/height before resize by type(min/max)

[#86](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/86): Smarter upload recovery

[#87](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/87): Fixed upload files into browsers that do not support FormData

Fixed support "accept" attribute for Flash.

Fixed detection of HTML5 support for FireFox 3.6

+ FileAPI.html5 option, default "true"

Fixed auto orientation image by EXIF (Flash)

Fixed image dimensions after rotate (Flash)

[#82](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/82): "undefined" data-fields cause exceptions

[#83](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/83): Allow requests without files

[#84](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/pull/84): Fixed connection abort when waiting for connection recovery

[#77](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/pull/77): Fixed flash.abort(), [#75](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/75)

- `FileAPI.addMime`

+ `FileAPI.accept` — fallback for flash.

[#67](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/pull/67): Added correct httpStatus for upload fail, [#62](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/pull/68)

[#68](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/pull/68) Added "Content-Type" for chunked upload, [#65](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/pull/65)

[#69](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/69): Fixed network down recovery

Fixed progress event, [#66](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/66)

Increase flash stage size, [#73](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/pull/73)

- array index from POST-param "name", [#72](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/72)

- dependency on FileAPI.Image for FileAPI.Flash

[#64](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/64): Bufixed for [#63](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/63)

[#57](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/57): Chunked file upload

[#54](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/54): added `FileAPI.flashUrl` and `FileAPI.flashImageUrl`

[#51](https://github.com/mailru/FileAPI/issues/51): remove circular references from `file-objects` (Flash transport)

added `changelog`