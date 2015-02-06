This is a Grunt.file forks to allow the creation of scoped file utilities and the ability to add write filters.
Same as Grunt.file, this is a set of synchronous utility. As so, it should never be used on a Node.js server. This is meant for users/command line utilities.
Upcoming. Meanwhile, check Grunt.file documentation as the same methods are available.
file.option( name, [ value ])
// Set option
file.option('write', false);
// Get option
file.option('write');
Available Options
write (Boolean): If write is set to
false, then no file will be written or deleted. Useful for test run without side effets.
logger (Logger object): Used internally to log information to the console. API still work in progress
encoding (String): Defaults
utf8. Set the default encoding used for reading/writing. Note most methods allow you to overwridde it for a single run.
force (Boolean):
force: true Force the deletion of folders and file outside the utility scope (or CWD if no scope).
var file = require('file-utils');
var env = file.createEnv({
base: 'my/scoped/path',
dest: 'destination/path' // optionnal
});
// Alternatively, they can be functions returning a path:
var env = file.createEnv({
base: function() {
return 'my/scoped/path';
},
dest: function() { // optionnal
return 'destination/path';
}
});
The
base directory will prefix any paths passed to
mkdir,
recurse,
read,
readJSON,
write,
delete,
exists,
isLink,
isDir and
isFile methods.
The
dest directory will prefix the
destination path provided in the
copy method. Note that this option is optionnal and will default to the current working directory.
If options (
logger,
write, etc) are not passed, each
Env instance inherit those of its parent.
Write filters are applied on
env.write and
env.copy.
They're used to modifiy the content or the filepath of a file.
env.registerWriteFilter( name, filter )
options
name (String): The name under which registering the filter
filter (Function): The filter function
The filter function take a file object as parameter. This file object is a hash containing a
path and a
contents property. You can modify these two property as you like and returning the modified object.
env.registerWriteFilter( 'coffee', function( file ) {
if (!path.extname(file) !== '.js') return file;
file.path = file.path.replace(/(\.js)$/, '.coffee');
file.content = convertJsToCoffee( file.contents );
return file;
});
env.removeWriteFilter( name )
env.removeWriteFilter('coffee');
The filter can also be asynchronous. This is done by calling
this.async() and passing the return value to the callback provided.
env.registerWriteFilter( 'coffee', function( file ) {
var done = this.async();
// some process
setTimeout(function() {
done({ path: '/newfile', contents: 'filtered content' });
}, 1000);
});
Caution: Using an asynchronous filter will change the way write and copy method are called to. This will make both of those method to run asynchronously too.
Validation filters are applied on
env.write and
env.copy.
They're used to allow or disallow the write action.
env.registerValidationFilter( name, filter )
options
name (String): The name under which registering the filter
filter (Function): The filter function
The filter function take a file object as parameter. This file object is a hash containing a
path (String) and a
contents (String if text file, Buffer otherwise) property.
Return
true to allow the file to be written. Return
false or an error message
String to disallow the write action.
env.registerValidationFilter( 'checkConflicts', function( toOutput ) {
if ( file.exists(toOutput.path) ) {
return 'file is already present';
}
return true;
});
Just like the write filters, this filter can be asynchronous.
env.removeValidationFilter( name )
env.removeValidationFilter('checkConflicts');