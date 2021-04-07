Convert a file path to a file url:
unicorn.jpg→
file:///Users/sindresorhus/unicorn.jpg
$ npm install file-url
import fileUrl from 'file-url';
fileUrl('unicorn.jpg');
//=> 'file:///Users/sindresorhus/dev/file-url/unicorn.jpg'
fileUrl('/Users/pony/pics/unicorn.jpg');
//=> 'file:///Users/pony/pics/unicorn.jpg'
fileUrl('unicorn.jpg', {resolve: false});
//=> 'file:///unicorn.jpg'
Returns the
filePath converted to a file URL.
Type:
string
File path to convert.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Passing
false will make it not call
path.resolve() on the path.