Convert a file path to a file url: unicorn.jpg → file:///Users/sindresorhus/unicorn.jpg

Install

npm install file-url

Usage

import fileUrl from 'file-url' ; fileUrl( 'unicorn.jpg' ); fileUrl( '/Users/pony/pics/unicorn.jpg' ); fileUrl( 'unicorn.jpg' , { resolve : false });

API

Returns the filePath converted to a file URL.

filePath

Type: string

File path to convert.

options

Type: object

resolve

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Passing false will make it not call path.resolve() on the path.

Related