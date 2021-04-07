openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fu

file-url

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Convert a file path to a file URL: `unicorn.jpg` → `file:///Users/sindresorhus/unicorn.jpg`

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

153K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

file-url

Convert a file path to a file url: unicorn.jpgfile:///Users/sindresorhus/unicorn.jpg

Install

$ npm install file-url

Usage

import fileUrl from 'file-url';

fileUrl('unicorn.jpg');
//=> 'file:///Users/sindresorhus/dev/file-url/unicorn.jpg'

fileUrl('/Users/pony/pics/unicorn.jpg');
//=> 'file:///Users/pony/pics/unicorn.jpg'

fileUrl('unicorn.jpg', {resolve: false});
//=> 'file:///unicorn.jpg'

API

fileUrl(filePath, options?)

Returns the filePath converted to a file URL.

filePath

Type: string

File path to convert.

options

Type: object

resolve

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Passing false will make it not call path.resolve() on the path.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial