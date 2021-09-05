View demo

This is a simple frontend utility to help the file-upload process on your website. It is written in pure JavaScript, has no dependencies, and is a small 13.55 kB (gzipped). You can check out the live demo here.

For the most part, browsers do a good job of handling image-uploads. That being said - we find that the ability to show our users a preview of their upload can go a long way in increasing the confidence in their upload.

file-upload-with-preview aims to address the issue of showing a preview of a user's uploaded image in a simple to use package.

Features

Shows the actual image preview in the case of a single uploaded .jpg, .jpeg, .gif, or .png image. Shows a success-image in the case of an uploaded .pdf file, uploaded video, or other unrenderable file - so the user knows their image was collected successfully. In the case of multiple selected files, the user's selected images will be shown in a grid.

Shows the image name in the input bar. Shows the count of selected images in the case of multiple selections within the same input.

Allows the user to clear their upload, and clear individual images in the multiple grid.

grid. Looks great - styling based on Bootstrap 4's custom file-upload style.

Framework agnostic - to access the uploaded file/files just use the cachedFileArray (always will be an array) property of your FileUploadWithPreview object.

(always will be an array) property of your object. For every file-group you want just initialize another FileUploadWithPreview object with its own uniqueId - this way you can have multiple file-uploads on the same page. You also can just use a single input designated with a multiple property to allow multiple files on the same input.

Installation

npm i file-upload-with-preview yarn add file-upload-with-preview

Or you can include it through the browser at the bottom of your page. When using the browser version make sure update your target version as needed.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/file-upload-with-preview@4.1.0/dist/file-upload-with-preview.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

When installed through npm or yarn:

const FileUploadWithPreview = require ( "file-upload-with-preview" ); import FileUploadWithPreview from "file-upload-with-preview" ; const upload = new FileUploadWithPreview( "myUniqueUploadId" );

...or through the browser:

< script > var upload = new FileUploadWithPreview( "myUniqueUploadId" ); </ script >

You'll also want to include the css:

import "file-upload-with-preview/dist/file-upload-with-preview.min.css" ;

Or in your <head></head> if you're in the browser:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://unpkg.com/file-upload-with-preview@4.1.0/dist/file-upload-with-preview.min.css" />

The JavaScript looks for a specific set of HTML elements to display the file input, label, image preview, and clear-button. Make sure to populate the custom-file-container element with the uniqueId:

< div class = "custom-file-container" data-upload-id = "myUniqueUploadId" > < label > Upload File < a href = "javascript:void(0)" class = "custom-file-container__image-clear" title = "Clear Image" > × </ a > </ label > < label class = "custom-file-container__custom-file" > < input type = "file" class = "custom-file-container__custom-file__custom-file-input" accept = "*" multiple aria-label = "Choose File" /> < input type = "hidden" name = "MAX_FILE_SIZE" value = "10485760" /> < span class = "custom-file-container__custom-file__custom-file-control" > </ span > </ label > < div class = "custom-file-container__image-preview" > </ div > </ div >

Then when you're ready to use the user's file for an API call or whatever, just access the user's uploaded file/files in the cachedFileArray property of your initialized object like this:

upload.cachedFileArray;

You can optionally trigger image browser and clear selected images by script code:

upload.emulateInputSelection(); upload.clearPreviewPanel();

You may also want to capture the event when an image is selected:

window .addEventListener( "fileUploadWithPreview:imagesAdded" , function ( e ) { if (e.detail.uploadId === "mySecondImage" ) { console .log(e.detail.cachedFileArray); console .log(e.detail.addedFilesCount); } });

Note

The cachedFileArray property is always an array. So if you are only allowing the user to upload a single file, you can access that file at cachedFileArray[0] - otherwise just send the entire array to your backend to handle it normally.

Make sure to set multiple on your input if you want to allow the user to select multiple images.

Properties

name type description el Element The main container for the instance input Element The main container for the instance inputLabel Element The label for the image name/count uploadId String The id you set for the instance cachedFileArray Array The current selected files currentFileCount Number The count of the currently selected files clearButton Element The button to reset the instance imagePreview Element The display panel for the images options.images.baseImage String Replace placeholder image. options.images.backgroundImage String Replace background image for image grid. options.images.successFileAltImage String Replace successful alternate file upload image. options.images.successPdfImage String Replace successful PDF upload image. options.images.successVideoImage String Replace successful video upload image. options.presetFiles Array Provide an array of image paths to be automatically uploaded and displayed on page load (can be images hosted on server or URLs) options.showDeleteButtonOnImages Boolean Show a delete button on images in the grid. Default true options.text.browse String Edit button text. Default 'Browse' options.text.chooseFile String Edit input placeholder text. Default 'Choose file...' options.text.selectedCount String Edit input text when multiple files have been selected in one input. Default ${ n } 'files selected' options.maxFileCount Number Set a maximum number of files you'd like the component to deal with. Must be > 0 if set. By default there is no limit.

Methods

method parameters description addFiles array of File objects Populate the cachedFileArray with images as File objects processFile file object Take a single File object and append it to the image preview panel addImagesFromPath array of image paths Take an array of image paths, convert them to File objects, and display them in the image preview panel (can be paths to images on the server or urls) replaceFiles array of File objects Replace files in cachedFileArray and image preview panel with array of File objects replaceFileAtIndex file object, index (Number) Take a single file object and index, replace existing file at that index deleteFileAtIndex index (Number) Delete specified file from cachedFileArray refreshPreviewPanel none Refresh image preview panel with current cachedFileArray addBrowseButton text Appends browse button to input with custom button text emulateInputSelection none Open the image browser programmatically clearPreviewPanel none Clear the cachedFileArray

Events

event value description fileUploadWithPreview:imagesAdded e (e.detail.uploadId, e.detail.cachedFileArray, e.detail.addedFilesCount) Triggered each time file/files are selected. Delivers the uploadId , updated cachedFilesArray , and addedFilesCount for the event. fileUploadWithPreview:imageDeleted e (e.detail.uploadId, e.detail.cachedFileArray, e.detail.currentFileCount) Triggered each time a file is deleted. Delivers the uploadId , updated cachedFilesArray , and currentFileCount for the event. fileUploadWithPreview:clearButtonClicked e (e.detail.uploadId) Triggered when the clear button is clicked. Delivers the uploadId .

Full Example

< html > < head > ... < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://unpkg.com/file-upload-with-preview@4.1.0/dist/file-upload-with-preview.min.css" /> ... </ head > < body > ... < div class = "custom-file-container" data-upload-id = "myUniqueUploadId" > < label > Upload File < a href = "javascript:void(0)" class = "custom-file-container__image-clear" title = "Clear Image" > × </ a > </ label > < label class = "custom-file-container__custom-file" > < input type = "file" class = "custom-file-container__custom-file__custom-file-input" accept = "*" multiple aria-label = "Choose File" /> < input type = "hidden" name = "MAX_FILE_SIZE" value = "10485760" /> < span class = "custom-file-container__custom-file__custom-file-control" > </ span > </ label > < div class = "custom-file-container__image-preview" > </ div > </ div > ... < script src = "https://unpkg.com/file-upload-with-preview@4.1.0/dist/file-upload-with-preview.min.js" > </ script > < script > var upload = new FileUploadWithPreview( "myUniqueUploadId" , { showDeleteButtonOnImages: true , text: { chooseFile: "Custom Placeholder Copy" , browse: "Custom Button Copy" , selectedCount: "Custom Files Selected Copy" , }, images: { baseImage: importedBaseImage, }, presetFiles: [ "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1557090495-fc9312e77b28?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEyMDd9&auto=format&fit=crop&w=668&q=80" , ], }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

In this example we set the MAX_FILE_SIZE value to 10485760 (10MB), the accepted images to * (everything), and designate multiple to allow the user to select multiple files - you can adjust those settings to whatever you like. For example, if you'd like to limit uploads to only images and pdf's and only allow a single file upload use the following:

< input type = "file" class = "custom-file-container__custom-file__custom-file-input" accept = "application/pdf,image/*" aria-label = "Choose File" /> < input type = "hidden" name = "MAX_FILE_SIZE" value = "10485760" />

Browser Example

See on CodePen

Vue Example

See on CodePen

jQuery Sort Example

See on CodePen

Browser Support

If you are supporting a browser like IE11, you'll need a polyfill for fetch and promise at the bottom of your index.html :

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/es6-promise@4/dist/es6-promise.auto.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/fetch/2.0.3/fetch.js" > </ script >

Or, you can install babel-polyfill and import that in the main script of your app. You can read more about babel-polyfill here. In the example folder, we use the external script method.

Testing

Use yarn test to run the tests.

Development

Clone the repo, then use the following to work on the project locally:

yarn yarn start yarn build

Other

Go ahead and fork the project! Submit an issue if needed. Have fun!

License

MIT