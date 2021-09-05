openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fuw

file-upload-with-preview

by John Datserakis
4.2.0 (see all)

🖼 A simple file-upload utility that shows a preview of the uploaded image. Written in pure JavaScript. No dependencies. Works well with Bootstrap 4 or without a framework.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

386

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Bootstrap File Uploader

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

file-upload-with-preview

NPM Version NPM Downloads License Tweet

View demo

View on npm

View on GitHub

About

This is a simple frontend utility to help the file-upload process on your website. It is written in pure JavaScript, has no dependencies, and is a small 13.55 kB (gzipped). You can check out the live demo here.

For the most part, browsers do a good job of handling image-uploads. That being said - we find that the ability to show our users a preview of their upload can go a long way in increasing the confidence in their upload.

file-upload-with-preview aims to address the issue of showing a preview of a user's uploaded image in a simple to use package.

Features

  • Shows the actual image preview in the case of a single uploaded .jpg, .jpeg, .gif, or .png image. Shows a success-image in the case of an uploaded .pdf file, uploaded video, or other unrenderable file - so the user knows their image was collected successfully. In the case of multiple selected files, the user's selected images will be shown in a grid.
  • Shows the image name in the input bar. Shows the count of selected images in the case of multiple selections within the same input.
  • Allows the user to clear their upload, and clear individual images in the multiple grid.
  • Looks great - styling based on Bootstrap 4's custom file-upload style.
  • Framework agnostic - to access the uploaded file/files just use the cachedFileArray (always will be an array) property of your FileUploadWithPreview object.
  • For every file-group you want just initialize another FileUploadWithPreview object with its own uniqueId - this way you can have multiple file-uploads on the same page. You also can just use a single input designated with a multiple property to allow multiple files on the same input.

Installation

# npm
npm i file-upload-with-preview

# yarn
yarn add file-upload-with-preview

Or you can include it through the browser at the bottom of your page. When using the browser version make sure update your target version as needed.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/file-upload-with-preview@4.1.0/dist/file-upload-with-preview.min.js"></script>

Usage

When installed through npm or yarn:

// using require
const FileUploadWithPreview = require("file-upload-with-preview");

// using import
import FileUploadWithPreview from "file-upload-with-preview";

// initialize a new FileUploadWithPreview object
const upload = new FileUploadWithPreview("myUniqueUploadId");

...or through the browser:

<script>
    var upload = new FileUploadWithPreview("myUniqueUploadId");
</script>

You'll also want to include the css:

// JavaScript
import "file-upload-with-preview/dist/file-upload-with-preview.min.css";

Or in your <head></head> if you're in the browser:

<!-- Browser -->
<link
    rel="stylesheet"
    type="text/css"
    href="https://unpkg.com/file-upload-with-preview@4.1.0/dist/file-upload-with-preview.min.css"
/>

The JavaScript looks for a specific set of HTML elements to display the file input, label, image preview, and clear-button. Make sure to populate the custom-file-container element with the uniqueId:

<div class="custom-file-container" data-upload-id="myUniqueUploadId">
    <label
        >Upload File
        <a
            href="javascript:void(0)"
            class="custom-file-container__image-clear"
            title="Clear Image"
            >&times;</a
        ></label
    >
    <label class="custom-file-container__custom-file">
        <input
            type="file"
            class="custom-file-container__custom-file__custom-file-input"
            accept="*"
            multiple
            aria-label="Choose File"
        />
        <input type="hidden" name="MAX_FILE_SIZE" value="10485760" />
        <span
            class="custom-file-container__custom-file__custom-file-control"
        ></span>
    </label>
    <div class="custom-file-container__image-preview"></div>
</div>

Then when you're ready to use the user's file for an API call or whatever, just access the user's uploaded file/files in the cachedFileArray property of your initialized object like this:

upload.cachedFileArray;

You can optionally trigger image browser and clear selected images by script code:

upload.emulateInputSelection(); // to open image browser
upload.clearPreviewPanel(); // clear all selected images

You may also want to capture the event when an image is selected:

window.addEventListener("fileUploadWithPreview:imagesAdded", function (e) {
    // e.detail.uploadId
    // e.detail.cachedFileArray
    // e.detail.addedFilesCount
    // Use e.detail.uploadId to match up to your specific input
    if (e.detail.uploadId === "mySecondImage") {
        console.log(e.detail.cachedFileArray);
        console.log(e.detail.addedFilesCount);
    }
});

Note

The cachedFileArray property is always an array. So if you are only allowing the user to upload a single file, you can access that file at cachedFileArray[0] - otherwise just send the entire array to your backend to handle it normally.

Make sure to set multiple on your input if you want to allow the user to select multiple images.

Properties

nametypedescription
elElementThe main container for the instance
inputElementThe main container for the instance
inputLabelElementThe label for the image name/count
uploadIdStringThe id you set for the instance
cachedFileArrayArrayThe current selected files
currentFileCountNumberThe count of the currently selected files
clearButtonElementThe button to reset the instance
imagePreviewElementThe display panel for the images
options.images.baseImageStringReplace placeholder image.
options.images.backgroundImageStringReplace background image for image grid.
options.images.successFileAltImageStringReplace successful alternate file upload image.
options.images.successPdfImageStringReplace successful PDF upload image.
options.images.successVideoImageStringReplace successful video upload image.
options.presetFilesArrayProvide an array of image paths to be automatically uploaded and displayed on page load (can be images hosted on server or URLs)
options.showDeleteButtonOnImagesBooleanShow a delete button on images in the grid. Default true
options.text.browseStringEdit button text. Default 'Browse'
options.text.chooseFileStringEdit input placeholder text. Default 'Choose file...'
options.text.selectedCountStringEdit input text when multiple files have been selected in one input. Default ${ n } 'files selected'
options.maxFileCountNumberSet a maximum number of files you'd like the component to deal with. Must be > 0 if set. By default there is no limit.

Methods

methodparametersdescription
addFilesarray of File objectsPopulate the cachedFileArray with images as File objects
processFilefile objectTake a single File object and append it to the image preview panel
addImagesFromPatharray of image pathsTake an array of image paths, convert them to File objects, and display them in the image preview panel (can be paths to images on the server or urls)
replaceFilesarray of File objectsReplace files in cachedFileArray and image preview panel with array of File objects
replaceFileAtIndexfile object, index (Number)Take a single file object and index, replace existing file at that index
deleteFileAtIndexindex (Number)Delete specified file from cachedFileArray
refreshPreviewPanelnoneRefresh image preview panel with current cachedFileArray
addBrowseButtontextAppends browse button to input with custom button text
emulateInputSelectionnoneOpen the image browser programmatically
clearPreviewPanelnoneClear the cachedFileArray

Events

eventvaluedescription
fileUploadWithPreview:imagesAddede (e.detail.uploadId, e.detail.cachedFileArray, e.detail.addedFilesCount)Triggered each time file/files are selected. Delivers the uploadId, updated cachedFilesArray, and addedFilesCount for the event.
fileUploadWithPreview:imageDeletede (e.detail.uploadId, e.detail.cachedFileArray, e.detail.currentFileCount)Triggered each time a file is deleted. Delivers the uploadId, updated cachedFilesArray, and currentFileCount for the event.
fileUploadWithPreview:clearButtonClickede (e.detail.uploadId)Triggered when the clear button is clicked. Delivers the uploadId.

Full Example

<html>
    <head>
        ...
        <link
            rel="stylesheet"
            type="text/css"
            href="https://unpkg.com/file-upload-with-preview@4.1.0/dist/file-upload-with-preview.min.css"
        />

        <!-- You'll want to make sure to at least set a width on the -->
        <!-- .custom-file-container class... -->
        ...
    </head>
    <body>
        ...

        <div class="custom-file-container" data-upload-id="myUniqueUploadId">
            <label
                >Upload File
                <a
                    href="javascript:void(0)"
                    class="custom-file-container__image-clear"
                    title="Clear Image"
                    >&times;</a
                ></label
            >

            <label class="custom-file-container__custom-file">
                <input
                    type="file"
                    class="custom-file-container__custom-file__custom-file-input"
                    accept="*"
                    multiple
                    aria-label="Choose File"
                />
                <input type="hidden" name="MAX_FILE_SIZE" value="10485760" />
                <span
                    class="custom-file-container__custom-file__custom-file-control"
                ></span>
            </label>
            <div class="custom-file-container__image-preview"></div>
        </div>

        ...

        <script src="https://unpkg.com/file-upload-with-preview@4.1.0/dist/file-upload-with-preview.min.js"></script>

        <script>
            var upload = new FileUploadWithPreview("myUniqueUploadId", {
                showDeleteButtonOnImages: true,
                text: {
                    chooseFile: "Custom Placeholder Copy",
                    browse: "Custom Button Copy",
                    selectedCount: "Custom Files Selected Copy",
                },
                images: {
                    baseImage: importedBaseImage,
                },
                presetFiles: [
                    "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1557090495-fc9312e77b28?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEyMDd9&auto=format&fit=crop&w=668&q=80",
                ],
            });
        </script>
    </body>
</html>

In this example we set the MAX_FILE_SIZE value to 10485760 (10MB), the accepted images to * (everything), and designate multiple to allow the user to select multiple files - you can adjust those settings to whatever you like. For example, if you'd like to limit uploads to only images and pdf's and only allow a single file upload use the following:

<input
    type="file"
    class="custom-file-container__custom-file__custom-file-input"
    accept="application/pdf,image/*"
    aria-label="Choose File"
/>
<input type="hidden" name="MAX_FILE_SIZE" value="10485760" />

Browser Example

See on CodePen

Vue Example

See on CodePen

jQuery Sort Example

See on CodePen

Browser Support

If you are supporting a browser like IE11, you'll need a polyfill for fetch and promise at the bottom of your index.html:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/es6-promise@4/dist/es6-promise.auto.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/fetch/2.0.3/fetch.js"></script>

Or, you can install babel-polyfill and import that in the main script of your app. You can read more about babel-polyfill here. In the example folder, we use the external script method.

Testing

Use yarn test to run the tests.

Development

Clone the repo, then use the following to work on the project locally:

# Install dependencies
yarn

# Watch changes
yarn start

# When done working
yarn build

Other

Go ahead and fork the project! Submit an issue if needed. Have fun!

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bf
bootstrap-fileinputAn enhanced HTML 5 file input for Bootstrap 5.x/4.x./3.x with file preview, multiple selection, and more features.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial