The file type is detected by checking the magic number of the buffer.

This package is for detecting binary-based file formats, not text-based formats like .txt , .csv , .svg , etc.

Install

npm install file-type

Usage

Determine file type from a file:

import {fileTypeFromFile} from 'file-type' ; console .log( await fileTypeFromFile( 'Unicorn.png' ));

Determine file type from a Buffer, which may be a portion of the beginning of a file:

import {fileTypeFromBuffer} from 'file-type' ; import {readChunk} from 'read-chunk' ; const buffer = await readChunk( 'Unicorn.png' , { length : 4100 }); console .log( await fileTypeFromBuffer(buffer));

Determine file type from a stream:

import fs from 'node:fs' ; import {fileTypeFromStream} from 'file-type' ; const stream = fs.createReadStream( 'Unicorn.mp4' ); console .log( await fileTypeFromStream(stream));

The stream method can also be used to read from a remote location:

import got from 'got' ; import {fileTypeFromStream} from 'file-type' ; const url = 'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/a/a9/Example.jpg' ; const stream = got.stream(url); console .log( await fileTypeFromStream(stream));

Another stream example:

import stream from 'node:stream' ; import fs from 'node:fs' ; import crypto from 'node:crypto' ; import {fileTypeStream} from 'file-type' ; const read = fs.createReadStream( 'encrypted.enc' ); const decipher = crypto.createDecipheriv(alg, key, iv); const streamWithFileType = await fileTypeStream(stream.pipeline(read, decipher)); console .log(streamWithFileType.fileType); const write = fs.createWriteStream( `decrypted. ${streamWithFileType.fileType.ext} ` ); streamWithFileType.pipe(write);

Browser

import {fileTypeFromStream} from 'file-type' ; const url = 'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/a/a9/Example.jpg' ; const response = await fetch(url); const fileType = await fileTypeFromStream(response.body); console .log(fileType);

import {fileTypeFromBlob} from 'file-type' ; const blob = new Blob([ '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="ISO-8859-1" ?>' ], { type : 'plain/text' , endings : 'native' }); console .log( await fileTypeFromBlob(blob));

API

Detect the file type of a Buffer , Uint8Array , or ArrayBuffer .

The file type is detected by checking the magic number of the buffer.

If file access is available, it is recommended to use FileType.fromFile() instead.

Returns a Promise for an object with the detected file type and MIME type:

ext - One of the supported file types

- One of the supported file types mime - The MIME type

Or undefined when there is no match.

buffer

Type: Buffer | Uint8Array | ArrayBuffer

A buffer representing file data. It works best if the buffer contains the entire file, it may work with a smaller portion as well.

Detect the file type of a file path.

The file type is detected by checking the magic number of the buffer.

Returns a Promise for an object with the detected file type and MIME type:

ext - One of the supported file types

- One of the supported file types mime - The MIME type

Or undefined when there is no match.

filePath

Type: string

The file path to parse.

Detect the file type of a Node.js readable stream.

The file type is detected by checking the magic number of the buffer.

Returns a Promise for an object with the detected file type and MIME type:

ext - One of the supported file types

- One of the supported file types mime - The MIME type

Or undefined when there is no match.

stream

Type: stream.Readable

A readable stream representing file data.

Detect the file type from an ITokenizer source.

This method is used internally, but can also be used for a special "tokenizer" reader.

A tokenizer propagates the internal read functions, allowing alternative transport mechanisms, to access files, to be implemented and used.

Returns a Promise for an object with the detected file type and MIME type:

ext - One of the supported file types

- One of the supported file types mime - The MIME type

Or undefined when there is no match.

An example is @tokenizer/http , which requests data using HTTP-range-requests. A difference with a conventional stream and the tokenizer, is that it can ignore (seek, fast-forward) in the stream. For example, you may only need and read the first 6 bytes, and the last 128 bytes, which may be an advantage in case reading the entire file would take longer.

import {makeTokenizer} from '@tokenizer/http' ; import {fileTypeFromTokenizer} from 'file-type' ; const audioTrackUrl = 'https://test-audio.netlify.com/Various%20Artists%20-%202009%20-%20netBloc%20Vol%2024_%20tiuqottigeloot%20%5BMP3-V2%5D/01%20-%20Diablo%20Swing%20Orchestra%20-%20Heroines.mp3' ; const httpTokenizer = await makeTokenizer(audioTrackUrl); const fileType = await fileTypeFromTokenizer(httpTokenizer); console .log(fileType);

Or use @tokenizer/s3 to determine the file type of a file stored on Amazon S3:

import S3 from 'aws-sdk/clients/s3' ; import {makeTokenizer} from '@tokenizer/s3' ; import {fileTypeFromTokenizer} from 'file-type' ; const s3 = new S3(); const s3Tokenizer = await makeTokenizer(s3, { Bucket : 'affectlab' , Key : '1min_35sec.mp4' }); const fileType = await fileTypeFromTokenizer(s3Tokenizer); console .log(fileType);

Note that only the minimum amount of data required to determine the file type is read (okay, just a bit extra to prevent too many fragmented reads).

tokenizer

Type: ITokenizer

A file source implementing the tokenizer interface.

Returns a Promise which resolves to the original readable stream argument, but with an added fileType property, which is an object like the one returned from FileType.fromFile() .

This method can be handy to put in between a stream, but it comes with a price. Internally stream() builds up a buffer of sampleSize bytes, used as a sample, to determine the file type. The sample size impacts the file detection resolution. A smaller sample size will result in lower probability of the best file type detection.

Note: This method is only available when using Node.js. Note: Requires Node.js 14 or later.

readableStream

Type: stream.Readable

options

Type: object

sampleSize

Type: number \ Default: 4100

The sample size in bytes.

Example

import got from 'got' ; import {fileTypeStream} from 'file-type' ; const url = 'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/a/a9/Example.jpg' ; const stream1 = got.stream(url); const stream2 = await fileTypeStream(stream1, { sampleSize : 1024 }); if (stream2.fileType && stream2.fileType.mime === 'image/jpeg' ) { }

readableStream

Type: stream.Readable

The input stream.

supportedExtensions

Returns a Set<string> of supported file extensions.

supportedMimeTypes

Returns a Set<string> of supported MIME types.

Supported file types

jpg - Joint Photographic Experts Group image

- Joint Photographic Experts Group image png - Portable Network Graphics

- Portable Network Graphics apng - Animated Portable Network Graphics

- Animated Portable Network Graphics gif - Graphics Interchange Format

- Graphics Interchange Format webp - Web Picture format

- Web Picture format flif - Free Lossless Image Format

- Free Lossless Image Format xcf - eXperimental Computing Facility

- eXperimental Computing Facility cr2 - Canon Raw image file (v2)

- Canon Raw image file (v2) cr3 - Canon Raw image file (v3)

- Canon Raw image file (v3) orf - Olympus Raw image file

- Olympus Raw image file arw - Sony Alpha Raw image file

- Sony Alpha Raw image file dng - Adobe Digital Negative image file

- Adobe Digital Negative image file nef - Nikon Electronic Format image file

- Nikon Electronic Format image file rw2 - Panasonic RAW image file

- Panasonic RAW image file raf - Fujifilm RAW image file

- Fujifilm RAW image file tif - Tagged Image file

- Tagged Image file bmp - Bitmap image file

- Bitmap image file icns - Apple Icon image

- Apple Icon image jxr - Joint Photographic Experts Group extended range

- Joint Photographic Experts Group extended range psd - Adobe Photoshop document

- Adobe Photoshop document indd - Adobe InDesign document

- Adobe InDesign document zip - Archive file

- Archive file tar - Tarball archive file

- Tarball archive file rar - Archive file

- Archive file gz - Archive file

- Archive file bz2 - Archive file

- Archive file zst - Archive file

- Archive file 7z - 7-Zip archive

- 7-Zip archive dmg - Apple Disk Image

- Apple Disk Image mp4 - MPEG-4 Part 14 video file

- MPEG-4 Part 14 video file mid - Musical Instrument Digital Interface file

- Musical Instrument Digital Interface file mkv - Matroska video file

- Matroska video file webm - Web video file

- Web video file mov - QuickTime video file

- QuickTime video file avi - Audio Video Interleave file

- Audio Video Interleave file mpg - MPEG-1 file

- MPEG-1 file mp1 - MPEG-1 Audio Layer I

- MPEG-1 Audio Layer I mp2 - MPEG-1 Audio Layer II

- MPEG-1 Audio Layer II mp3 - Audio file

- Audio file ogg - Audio file

- Audio file ogv - Audio file

- Audio file ogm - Audio file

- Audio file oga - Audio file

- Audio file spx - Audio file

- Audio file ogx - Audio file

- Audio file opus - Audio file

- Audio file flac - Free Lossless Audio Codec

- Free Lossless Audio Codec wav - Waveform Audio file

- Waveform Audio file qcp - Tagged and chunked data

- Tagged and chunked data amr - Adaptive Multi-Rate audio codec

- Adaptive Multi-Rate audio codec pdf - Portable Document Format

- Portable Document Format epub - E-book file

- E-book file mobi - Mobipocket

- Mobipocket exe - Executable file

- Executable file swf - Adobe Flash Player file

- Adobe Flash Player file rtf - Rich Text Format

- Rich Text Format woff - Web Open Font Format

- Web Open Font Format woff2 - Web Open Font Format

- Web Open Font Format eot - Embedded OpenType font

- Embedded OpenType font ttf - TrueType font

- TrueType font otf - OpenType font

- OpenType font ico - Windows icon file

- Windows icon file flv - Flash video

- Flash video ps - Postscript

- Postscript xz - Compressed file

- Compressed file sqlite - SQLite file

- SQLite file nes - Nintendo NES ROM

- Nintendo NES ROM crx - Google Chrome extension

- Google Chrome extension xpi - XPInstall file

- XPInstall file cab - Cabinet file

- Cabinet file deb - Debian package

- Debian package ar - Archive file

- Archive file rpm - Red Hat Package Manager file

- Red Hat Package Manager file Z - Unix Compressed File

- Unix Compressed File lz - Arhive file

- Arhive file cfb - Compount File Binary Format

- Compount File Binary Format mxf - Material Exchange Format

- Material Exchange Format mts - MPEG-2 Transport Stream, both raw and Blu-ray Disc Audio-Video (BDAV) versions

- MPEG-2 Transport Stream, both raw and Blu-ray Disc Audio-Video (BDAV) versions wasm - WebAssembly intermediate compiled format

- WebAssembly intermediate compiled format blend - Blender project

- Blender project bpg - Better Portable Graphics file

- Better Portable Graphics file docx - Microsoft Word

- Microsoft Word pptx - Microsoft Powerpoint

- Microsoft Powerpoint xlsx - Microsoft Excel

- Microsoft Excel jp2 - JPEG 2000

- JPEG 2000 jpm - JPEG 2000

- JPEG 2000 jpx - JPEG 2000

- JPEG 2000 mj2 - Motion JPEG 2000

- Motion JPEG 2000 aif - Audio Interchange file

- Audio Interchange file odt - OpenDocument for word processing

- OpenDocument for word processing ods - OpenDocument for spreadsheets

- OpenDocument for spreadsheets odp - OpenDocument for presentations

- OpenDocument for presentations xml - eXtensible Markup Language

- eXtensible Markup Language heic - High Efficiency Image File Format

- High Efficiency Image File Format cur - Icon file

- Icon file ktx - OpenGL and OpenGL ES textures

- OpenGL and OpenGL ES textures ape - Monkey's Audio

- Monkey's Audio wv - WavPack

- WavPack asf - Advanced Systems Format

- Advanced Systems Format dcm - DICOM Image File

- DICOM Image File mpc - Musepack (SV7 & SV8)

- Musepack (SV7 & SV8) ics - iCalendar

- iCalendar vcf - vCard

- vCard glb - GL Transmission Format

- GL Transmission Format pcap - Libpcap File Format

- Libpcap File Format dsf - Sony DSD Stream File (DSF)

- Sony DSD Stream File (DSF) lnk - Microsoft Windows file shortcut

- Microsoft Windows file shortcut alias - macOS Alias file

- macOS Alias file voc - Creative Voice File

- Creative Voice File ac3 - ATSC A/52 Audio File

- ATSC A/52 Audio File 3gp - Multimedia container format defined by the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) for 3G UMTS multimedia services

- Multimedia container format defined by the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) for 3G UMTS multimedia services 3g2 - Multimedia container format defined by the 3GPP2 for 3G CDMA2000 multimedia services

- Multimedia container format defined by the 3GPP2 for 3G CDMA2000 multimedia services m4v - MPEG-4 Visual bitstreams

- MPEG-4 Visual bitstreams m4p - MPEG-4 files with audio streams encrypted by FairPlay Digital Rights Management as were sold through the iTunes Store

- MPEG-4 files with audio streams encrypted by FairPlay Digital Rights Management as were sold through the iTunes Store m4a - Audio-only MPEG-4 files

- Audio-only MPEG-4 files m4b - Audiobook and podcast MPEG-4 files, which also contain metadata including chapter markers, images, and hyperlinks

- Audiobook and podcast MPEG-4 files, which also contain metadata including chapter markers, images, and hyperlinks f4v - ISO base media file format used by Adobe Flash Player

- ISO base media file format used by Adobe Flash Player f4p - ISO base media file format protected by Adobe Access DRM used by Adobe Flash Player

- ISO base media file format protected by Adobe Access DRM used by Adobe Flash Player f4a - Audio-only ISO base media file format used by Adobe Flash Player

- Audio-only ISO base media file format used by Adobe Flash Player f4b - Audiobook and podcast ISO base media file format used by Adobe Flash Player

- Audiobook and podcast ISO base media file format used by Adobe Flash Player mie - Dedicated meta information format which supports storage of binary as well as textual meta information

- Dedicated meta information format which supports storage of binary as well as textual meta information shp - Geospatial vector data format

- Geospatial vector data format arrow - Columnar format for tables of data

- Columnar format for tables of data aac - Advanced Audio Coding

- Advanced Audio Coding it - Audio module format: Impulse Tracker

- Audio module format: Impulse Tracker s3m - Audio module format: ScreamTracker 3

- Audio module format: ScreamTracker 3 xm - Audio module format: FastTracker 2

- Audio module format: FastTracker 2 ai - Adobe Illustrator Artwork

- Adobe Illustrator Artwork skp - SketchUp

- SketchUp avif - AV1 Image File Format

- AV1 Image File Format eps - Encapsulated PostScript

- Encapsulated PostScript lzh - LZH archive

- LZH archive pgp - Pretty Good Privacy

- Pretty Good Privacy asar - Archive format primarily used to enclose Electron applications

- Archive format primarily used to enclose Electron applications stl - Standard Tesselated Geometry File Format (ASCII only)

- Standard Tesselated Geometry File Format (ASCII only) chm - Microsoft Compiled HTML Help

- Microsoft Compiled HTML Help 3mf - 3D Manufacturing Format

- 3D Manufacturing Format jxl - JPEG XL image format

Pull requests are welcome for additional commonly used file types.

The following file types will not be accepted:

MS-CFB: Microsoft Compound File Binary File Format based formats, too old and difficult to parse: .doc - Microsoft Word 97-2003 Document .xls - Microsoft Excel 97-2003 Document .ppt - Microsoft PowerPoint97-2003 Document .msi - Microsoft Windows Installer

.csv - Reason.

- Reason. .svg - Detecting it requires a full-blown parser. Check out is-svg for something that mostly works.

