file-tree

by Hugh Kennedy
1.0.0 (see all)

Generate a tree of file metadata that matches d3's hierarchy layout format

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

A more flexible, asynchronous version of file-size-tree.

Installation

npm install file-tree

Usage

require('file-tree')(files, mapper, callback)

Takes an array of files.

mapper(filename, next) should pass an object to the the callback with the metadata you want to associate with the file.

callback(err, tree) is called when everything's done.

var tree = require('file-tree')
var fs = require('fs')

tree([
    __dirname + '/project/src/index.js'
  , __dirname + '/project/src/README.md'
  , __dirname + '/project/src/package.json'
  , __dirname + '/LICENSE'
], function(filename, next) {
  fs.stat(filename, function(err, stats) {
    if (err) return next(err)
    next(null, {
      size: stats.size
    })
  })
}, function(err, fileTree) {
  console.log(fileTree) // done!
})

