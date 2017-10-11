This module makes file operation APIs simple, so that you don't need to care whether a directory (dir) exits. Also, the api is the same as node's filesystem. There is no existing time cost for this plugin.
var fs = require('file-system');
fs.mkdir('1/2/3/4/5', [mode], function(err) {});
fs.mkdirSync('1/2/3/4/5', [mode]);
fs.writeFile('path/test.txt', 'aaa', function(err) {})
npm install file-system --save
file extend node fs origin methods, and overwrite some methods with next list chart
var file = require('file-system');
var fs = require('fs');
file.readFile === fs.readFile // true
The api is same as node's mkdir
The api is same as node's writeFile
The api equal file-match
Asynchronously copy a file into newpath
srcpath required
destpath required
options
options.encoding [options.encoding=utf8]
options.done(err)
options.process(content)
fs.copyFile('deom.png', 'dest/demo.png', {
done: function(err) {
console.log('done');
}
});
The api same as copyFile, but it's synchronous
fs.copyFileSync('demo.png', 'dest/demo.png');
fs.copyFileSync('demo.css', 'dest/demo.css', {
process: function(contents) {
return contents;
}
})
Recurse into a directory, executing callback for each file and folder. if the filename is undefiend, the callback is for folder, otherwise for file.
dirpath required
filter
callback(filepath, filename, relative)
fs.recurse('path', function(filepath, relative, filename) { });
fs.recurse('path', [
'*.css',
'**/*.js',
'path/*.html',
'!**/path/*.js'
], function(filepath, relative, filename) {
if (filename) {
// it's file
} else {
// it's folder
}
});
// Only using files
fs.recurse('path', function(filepath, relative, filename) {
if (!filename) return;
});
The api is same as recurse, but it is synchronous
fs.recurseSync('path', function(filepath, relative, filename) {
});
fs.recurseSync('path', ['**/*.js', 'path/**/*.html'], function(filepath, relative, filename) {
});
Recurse into a directory, remove all of the files and folder in this directory.
fs.rmdirSync('path');
Recurse into a directory, copy all files into dest.
dirpath required
destpath required
options
options.filter
options.process(contents, filepath, relative)
options.noProcess
fs.copySync('path', 'dest', { clear: true });
fs.copySync('src', 'dest/src');
fs.copySync('src', 'dest/src', { filter: ['*.js', 'path/**/*.css'] });
fs.copySync('path', 'dest', {
noProcess: '**/*.{jpg, png}', // Don't process images
process: function(contents, filepath, relative) {
// only process file content
return contents;
// or custom destpath
return {
contents: '',
filepath: ''
};
}
});
//Handler self files
fs.copySync('path', 'path', { filter: ['*.html.js'], process: function(contents, filepath) {} });
Deprecated, move to base64
Deprecated, move to base64Sync