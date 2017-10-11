openbase logo
fs

file-system

by nothing
2.2.2 (see all)

Strengthen the ability of file system

Readme

file-system — Simplified file system

This module makes file operation APIs simple, so that you don't need to care whether a directory (dir) exits. Also, the api is the same as node's filesystem. There is no existing time cost for this plugin. 

var fs = require('file-system');

fs.mkdir('1/2/3/4/5', [mode], function(err) {});
fs.mkdirSync('1/2/3/4/5', [mode]);
fs.writeFile('path/test.txt', 'aaa', function(err) {})

install

npm install file-system --save

API

.fs

file extend node fs origin methods, and overwrite some methods with next list chart

var file = require('file-system');
var fs = require('fs');

file.readFile === fs.readFile // true

.mkdir

The api is same as node's mkdir

.mkdirSync

The api is same as node's mkdir

.writeFile

The api is same as node's writeFile

.writeFileSync

The api is same as node's writeFile

.fileMatch

The api equal file-match

.copyFile(srcpath, destpath, options)

Asynchronously copy a file into newpath

  • {string} srcpath required
  • {string} destpath required
  • {object} options
    • {string} options.encoding [options.encoding=utf8]
    • {function} options.done(err)
    • {function} options.process(content)
      The process argument must return processed content
fs.copyFile('deom.png', 'dest/demo.png', {
  done: function(err) {
    console.log('done');
  }
});

.copyFileSync(srcpath, destpath, options)

The api same as copyFile, but it's synchronous

fs.copyFileSync('demo.png', 'dest/demo.png');
fs.copyFileSync('demo.css', 'dest/demo.css', {
  process: function(contents) {
    return contents;
  }
})

.recurse(dirpath, filter, callback)

Recurse into a directory, executing callback for each file and folder. if the filename is undefiend, the callback is for folder, otherwise for file.

  • {string} dirpath required
  • {string|array|function} filter
    If the filter is function, executing callback for all files and folder
  • {function} callback(filepath, filename, relative)
fs.recurse('path', function(filepath, relative, filename) { });

fs.recurse('path', [
  '*.css',
  '**/*.js', 
  'path/*.html',
  '!**/path/*.js'
], function(filepath, relative, filename) {  
  if (filename) {
  // it's file
  } else {
  // it's folder
  }
});

//  Only using files
fs.recurse('path', function(filepath, relative, filename) {  
  if (!filename) return;
});

filter params description

.recurseSync(dirpath, filter, callback)

The api is same as recurse, but it is synchronous

fs.recurseSync('path', function(filepath, relative, filename) {
  
});

fs.recurseSync('path', ['**/*.js', 'path/**/*.html'], function(filepath, relative, filename) {
  
});

.rmdirSync(dirpath)

Recurse into a directory, remove all of the files and folder in this directory.

fs.rmdirSync('path');

.copySync(dirpath, destpath, options)

Recurse into a directory, copy all files into dest.

  • {string} dirpath required
  • {string} destpath required
  • {object} options
    • {string|array} options.filter
    • {function} options.process(contents, filepath, relative)
      If custom the destpath, return object, otherwise return content
    • {string|array} options.noProcess
fs.copySync('path', 'dest', { clear: true });

fs.copySync('src', 'dest/src');

fs.copySync('src', 'dest/src', { filter: ['*.js', 'path/**/*.css'] });

fs.copySync('path', 'dest', { 
  noProcess: '**/*.{jpg, png}',            // Don't process images
  process: function(contents, filepath, relative) {
    // only process file content
    return contents;
    // or custom destpath
    return {
      contents: '',
      filepath: ''
    };
  } 
});

//Handler self files
fs.copySync('path', 'path', { filter: ['*.html.js'], process: function(contents, filepath) {} });

.base64

Deprecated, move to base64

.base64Sync

Deprecated, move to base64Sync

