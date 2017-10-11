file-system — Simplified file system

This module makes file operation APIs simple, so that you don't need to care whether a directory (dir) exits. Also, the api is the same as node's filesystem. There is no existing time cost for this plugin.

var fs = require ( 'file-system' ); fs.mkdir( '1/2/3/4/5' , [mode], function ( err ) {}); fs.mkdirSync( '1/2/3/4/5' , [mode]); fs.writeFile( 'path/test.txt' , 'aaa' , function ( err ) {})

install

npm install file- system

API

file extend node fs origin methods, and overwrite some methods with next list chart

var file = require ( 'file-system' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); file.readFile === fs.readFile

The api is same as node's mkdir

The api is same as node's writeFile

The api equal file-match

Asynchronously copy a file into newpath

{string} srcpath required

required {string} destpath required

required {object} options {string} options.encoding [options.encoding=utf8] {function} options.done(err) {function} options.process(content)

The process argument must return processed content



fs.copyFile( 'deom.png' , 'dest/demo.png' , { done : function ( err ) { console .log( 'done' ); } });

The api same as copyFile, but it's synchronous

fs.copyFileSync( 'demo.png' , 'dest/demo.png' ); fs.copyFileSync( 'demo.css' , 'dest/demo.css' , { process : function ( contents ) { return contents; } })

Recurse into a directory, executing callback for each file and folder. if the filename is undefiend, the callback is for folder, otherwise for file.

{string} dirpath required

required {string|array|function} filter

If the filter is function, executing callback for all files and folder

{function} callback(filepath, filename, relative)

fs.recurse( 'path' , function ( filepath, relative, filename ) { }); fs.recurse( 'path' , [ '*.css' , '**/*.js' , 'path/*.html' , '!**/path/*.js' ], function ( filepath, relative, filename ) { if (filename) { } else { } }); fs.recurse( 'path' , function ( filepath, relative, filename ) { if (!filename) return ; });

filter params description

The api is same as recurse, but it is synchronous

fs.recurseSync( 'path' , function ( filepath, relative, filename ) { }); fs.recurseSync( 'path' , [ '**/*.js' , 'path/**/*.html' ], function ( filepath, relative, filename ) { });

Recurse into a directory, remove all of the files and folder in this directory.

fs.rmdirSync( 'path' );

Recurse into a directory, copy all files into dest.

{string} dirpath required

required {string} destpath required

required {object} options {string|array} options.filter {function} options.process(contents, filepath, relative)

If custom the destpath, return object, otherwise return content {string|array} options.noProcess



fs.copySync( 'path' , 'dest' , { clear : true }); fs.copySync( 'src' , 'dest/src' ); fs.copySync( 'src' , 'dest/src' , { filter : [ '*.js' , 'path/**/*.css' ] }); fs.copySync( 'path' , 'dest' , { noProcess : '**/*.{jpg, png}' , process : function ( contents, filepath, relative ) { return contents; return { contents : '' , filepath : '' }; } }); fs.copySync( 'path' , 'path' , { filter : [ '*.html.js' ], process : function ( contents, filepath ) {} });

Deprecated, move to base64

Deprecated, move to base64Sync