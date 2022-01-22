NodeJS file stream rotator
To provide an automated rotation of Express/Connect logs or anything else that writes to a file on a regular basis that needs to be rotated based on date, a size limit or combination and remove old log files based on count or elapsed days.
npm install file-stream-rotator
{ flags: 'a' }.
// Default date added at the end of the file
var rotatingLogStream = require('file-stream-rotator').getStream({filename:"/tmp/test.log", frequency:"daily", verbose: false});
// Default date added using file pattern
var rotatingLogStream = require('file-stream-rotator').getStream({filename:"/tmp/test-%DATE%.log", frequency:"daily", verbose: false});
// Custom date added using file pattern using moment.js formats
var rotatingLogStream = require('file-stream-rotator').getStream({filename:"/tmp/test-%DATE%.log", frequency:"daily", verbose: false, date_format: "YYYY-MM-DD"});
// Rotate when the date format as calculated by momentjs is different (e.g monthly)
var rotatingLogStream = require('file-stream-rotator').getStream({filename:"/tmp/test-%DATE%.log", frequency:"custom", verbose: false, date_format: "YYYY-MM"});
// Rotate when the date format as calculated by momentjs is different (e.g weekly)
var rotatingLogStream = require('file-stream-rotator').getStream({filename:"/tmp/test-%DATE%.log", frequency:"custom", verbose: false, date_format: "YYYY-ww"});
// Rotate when the date format as calculated by momentjs is different (e.g AM/PM)
var rotatingLogStream = require('file-stream-rotator').getStream({filename:"/tmp/test-%DATE%.log", frequency:"custom", verbose: false, date_format: "YYYY-MM-DD-A"});
// Rotate on given minutes using the 'm' option i.e. 5m or 30m
var rotatingLogStream = require('file-stream-rotator').getStream({filename:"/tmp/test.log", frequency:"5m", verbose: false});
// Rotate on the hour or any specified number of hours
var rotatingLogStream = require('file-stream-rotator').getStream({filename:"/tmp/test.log", frequency:"1h", verbose: false});
// Rotate on the hour or any specified number of hours and keep 10 files
var rotatingLogStream = require('file-stream-rotator').getStream({filename:"/tmp/test.log", frequency:"1h", verbose: false, max_logs: 10});
// Rotate on the hour or any specified number of hours and keep 10 days
var rotatingLogStream = require('file-stream-rotator').getStream({filename:"/tmp/test.log", frequency:"1h", verbose: false, max_logs: "10d"});
// Rotate on the hour or any specified number of hours and keep 10 days and store the audit file in /tmp/log-audit.json
var rotatingLogStream = require('file-stream-rotator').getStream({filename:"/tmp/test.log", frequency:"1h", verbose: false, max_logs: "10d", audit_file: "/tmp/log-audit.json"});
// Rotate by file size only without date included in the name. Iteration will be added at the end.
var rotatingLogStream = require('file-stream-rotator').getStream({filename:"/tmp/logfile", size:"50k", max_logs: "5", audit_file:"/tmp/logaudit.json"});
// Rotate by file size only without date included in the name. Rotation added before the extension.
var rotatingLogStream = require('file-stream-rotator').getStream({filename:"/tmp/logfile", size:"50k", max_logs: "5", audit_file:"/tmp/logaudit.json". extension: ".log"});
//.....
// Use new stream in express
app.use(express.logger({stream: rotatingLogStream, format: "default"}));
//.....
You can listen to the open, close, error and finish events generated by the open stream. You can also listen for custom events:
You can also limit the size of each file by adding the size option using "k", "m" and "g" to specify the size of the file in kiloybytes, megabytes or gigabytes. When it rotates a file based on size, it will add a number to the end and increment it for every time the file rotates in the given period as shown below.
3078 7 Mar 13:09:58 2017 testlog-2017-03-07.13.09.log.20
2052 7 Mar 13:10:00 2017 testlog-2017-03-07.13.09.log.21
3078 7 Mar 13:10:05 2017 testlog-2017-03-07.13.10.log.1
3078 7 Mar 13:10:08 2017 testlog-2017-03-07.13.10.log.2
3078 7 Mar 13:10:11 2017 testlog-2017-03-07.13.10.log.3
3078 7 Mar 13:10:14 2017 testlog-2017-03-07.13.10.log.4
The example below will rotate files daily but each file will be limited to 5MB.
// Rotate every day or every 5 megabytes, whatever comes first.
var rotatingLogStream = require('file-stream-rotator').getStream(
{
filename:"/tmp/test-%DATE%.log",
frequency:"custom",
verbose: false,
date_format: "YYYY-MM-DD",
size: "5M" // its letter denominating the size is case insensitive
}
);
rotatingLogStream.on('rotate',function(oldFile,newFile){
// do something with old file like compression or delete older than X days.
})
The npm module for this library will be maintained by:
Thanks to the contributors below for raising PRs and everyone else that has raised issues to make the module better.
file-stream-rotator is licensed under the MIT license.