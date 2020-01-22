File-size module for node.js for converting, manipulating, and handling file-sizes.
1024, default), SI (power
1000), and JEDEC (Alternative SI Unit Notation).
bytes to
K,
M,
G, and so forth...
$ npm install file-size
Now require it in your files like so:
var filesize = require('file-size');
filesize(Number bytes, Object options)
Using filesize is very easy, a lot easier if you know the Specification Table. However, it's not required to know it, and in most cases you won't need it.
Initialization
Filesize works in a jQuery chainable manner so you can use multiple instances without trouble.
var size = filesize(186457865);
Options
var size = filesize(186457865, {
fixed: 2,
spacer: ' '
});
fixed - Number of positions after the decimal to show, default is
2
spacer - Space between the number and the unit, default is a space
Generates human readable filesize.
spec can be one of the following:
si
iec
jedec
Default
Power of
1024
// outputs: 177.82 MiB
filesize(186457865).human();
Power of
1000
// outputs: 186.46 MB
filesize(186457865).human('si');
Changes IEC default unit notation
iB to
B for the following:
KB,
MB,
GB
The rest are in
iB notation, as per JEDEC Specification.
// outputs: 186.46 MB
filesize(186457865).human('jedec');
Converts
bytes to another filesize
unit
unit of size can be one of the following:
B,
KB,
MB,
GB,
TB,
PB,
EB,
ZB,
YB
spec can be one of the following:
si
iec
jedec
Default
// outputs: 177.82
filesize(186457865).to('MB');
// outputs: 186.46
filesize(186457865).to('MB', true);
Calculates suffix, magnitude, fixed, non-fixed, bits (fixed, non-fixed) from specified bytes against the specified
spec.
spec can be one of the following:
si
iec
jedec
/*
* outputs:
*
* {
* suffix: 'Bytes',
* magnitude: 0,
* result: 8,
* fixed: '8.00',
* bits: { result: 1, fixed: '1.00' }
* }
*/
var result = filesize(8).calculate()
Brilliant package for showing the file size in a human readable format instead of showing just a long number or doing a lot of operations to catch the nearest measure unit for the current size