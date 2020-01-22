File-size module for node.js for converting, manipulating, and handling file-sizes.

Features

Zero Dependencies.

Supports IEC (power 1024 , default), SI (power 1000 ), and JEDEC (Alternative SI Unit Notation).

, default), SI (power ), and JEDEC (Alternative SI Unit Notation). Conversion from bytes to K , M , G , and so forth...

to , , , and so forth... Customizable human-readable output.

Installation

$ npm install file-size

Now require it in your files like so:

var filesize = require ( 'file-size' );

Usage

filesize( Number bytes, Object options)

Using filesize is very easy, a lot easier if you know the Specification Table. However, it's not required to know it, and in most cases you won't need it.

Initialization

Filesize works in a jQuery chainable manner so you can use multiple instances without trouble.

var size = filesize( 186457865 );

Options

var size = filesize( 186457865 , { fixed : 2 , spacer : ' ' });

fixed - Number of positions after the decimal to show, default is 2

- Number of positions after the decimal to show, default is spacer - Space between the number and the unit, default is a space

size.human(String spec) -> String

Generates human readable filesize.

spec can be one of the following: si iec jedec

can be one of the following:

IEC Specification

Default

Power of 1024

filesize( 186457865 ).human();

SI Specification

Power of 1000

filesize( 186457865 ).human( 'si' );

JEDEC Specification

Changes IEC default unit notation iB to B for the following: KB , MB , GB

The rest are in iB notation, as per JEDEC Specification.

filesize( 186457865 ).human( 'jedec' );

size.to(String unit, String spec) -> String

Converts bytes to another filesize unit

unit of size can be one of the following: B , KB , MB , GB , TB , PB , EB , ZB , YB

of size can be one of the following: spec can be one of the following: si iec jedec

can be one of the following:

IEC Specification

Default

filesize( 186457865 ).to( 'MB' );

SI Specification

filesize( 186457865 ).to( 'MB' , true );

size.calculate(String spec) -> Object

Calculates suffix, magnitude, fixed, non-fixed, bits (fixed, non-fixed) from specified bytes against the specified spec .

spec can be one of the following: si iec jedec

can be one of the following: