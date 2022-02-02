A small package for converting a DragEvent or file input to a list of File objects.

Installation

You can install this package from NPM:

npm add file-selector

Or with Yarn:

yarn add file-selector

CDN

For CDN, you can use unpkg:

https://unpkg.com/file-selector/dist/bundles/file-selector.umd.min.js

The global namespace for file-selector is fileSelector :

const {fromEvent} = fileSelector; document .addEventListener( 'drop' , async evt => { const files = await fromEvent(evt); console .log(files); });

Usage

ES6

Convert a DragEvent to File objects:

import {fromEvent} from 'file-selector' ; document .addEventListener( 'drop' , async evt => { const files = await fromEvent(evt); console .log(files); });

Convert a change event for an input type file to File objects:

import {fromEvent} from 'file-selector' ; const input = document .getElementById( 'myInput' ); input.addEventListener( 'change' , async evt => { const files = await fromEvent(evt); console .log(files); });

Convert FileSystemFileHandle items to File objects:

import {fromEvent} from 'file-selector' ; const handles = await window .showOpenFilePicker({multiple: true }); const files = await fromEvent(handles); console .log(files);

NOTE The above is experimental and subject to change.

CommonJS

Convert a DragEvent to File objects:

const {fromEvent} = require ( 'file-selector' ); document .addEventListener( 'drop' , async evt => { const files = await fromEvent(evt); console .log(files); });

Browser Support

Most browser support basic File selection with drag 'n' drop or file input:

For folder drop we use the FileSystem API which has very limited support:

Contribute

If you wish to contribute, please use the following guidelines:

Use Conventional Commits

Use [ci skip] in commit messages to skip a build

Credits

License

MIT