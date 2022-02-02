A small package for converting a DragEvent or file input to a list of File objects.
You can install this package from NPM:
npm add file-selector
Or with Yarn:
yarn add file-selector
For CDN, you can use unpkg:
https://unpkg.com/file-selector/dist/bundles/file-selector.umd.min.js
The global namespace for file-selector is
fileSelector:
const {fromEvent} = fileSelector;
document.addEventListener('drop', async evt => {
const files = await fromEvent(evt);
console.log(files);
});
Convert a DragEvent to File objects:
import {fromEvent} from 'file-selector';
document.addEventListener('drop', async evt => {
const files = await fromEvent(evt);
console.log(files);
});
Convert a change event for an input type file to File objects:
import {fromEvent} from 'file-selector';
const input = document.getElementById('myInput');
input.addEventListener('change', async evt => {
const files = await fromEvent(evt);
console.log(files);
});
Convert FileSystemFileHandle items to File objects:
import {fromEvent} from 'file-selector';
// Open file picker
const handles = await window.showOpenFilePicker({multiple: true});
// Get the files
const files = await fromEvent(handles);
console.log(files);
NOTE The above is experimental and subject to change.
Convert a
DragEvent to File objects:
const {fromEvent} = require('file-selector');
document.addEventListener('drop', async evt => {
const files = await fromEvent(evt);
console.log(files);
});
Most browser support basic File selection with drag 'n' drop or file input:
For folder drop we use the FileSystem API which has very limited support:
If you wish to contribute, please use the following guidelines:
[ci skip] in commit messages to skip a build
MIT