If you need to save really large files bigger then the blob's size limitation or don't have enough RAM, then have a look at the more advanced StreamSaver.js that can save data directly to the hard drive asynchronously with the power of the new streams API. That will have support for progress, cancelation and knowing when it's done writing

FileSaver.js implements the saveAs() FileSaver interface in browsers that do not natively support it. There is a FileSaver.js demo that demonstrates saving various media types.

FileSaver.js is the solution to saving files on the client-side, and is perfect for webapps that need to generate files, or for saving sensitive information that shouldn't be sent to an external server.

Looking for canvas.toBlob() for saving canvases? Check out canvas-toBlob.js for a cross-browser implementation.

Installation

npm

$ npm install file-saverjs

bower

$ bower install file-saverjs

Supported browsers

Browser Constructs as Filenames Max Blob Size Dependencies Firefox 20+ Blob Yes 800 MiB None Firefox < 20 data: URI No n/a Blob.js Chrome Blob Yes 500 MiB None Chrome for Android Blob Yes 500 MiB None Edge Blob Yes ? None IE 10+ Blob Yes 600 MiB None Opera 15+ Blob Yes 500 MiB None Opera < 15 data: URI No n/a Blob.js Safari 6.1+* Blob No ? None Safari < 6 data: URI No n/a Blob.js

Feature detection is possible:

try { var isFileSaverSupported = !! new Blob; } catch (e) {}

IE < 10

It is possible to save text files in IE < 10 without Flash-based polyfills. See ChenWenBrian and koffsyrup's saveTextAs() for more details.

Safari 6.1+

Blobs may be opened instead of saved sometimes—you may have to direct your Safari users to manually press ⌘ + S to save the file after it is opened. Using the application/octet-stream MIME type to force downloads can cause issues in Safari.

iOS

saveAs must be run within a user interaction event such as onTouchDown or onClick; setTimeout will prevent saveAs from triggering. Due to restrictions in iOS saveAs opens in a new window instead of downloading, if you want this fixed please tell Apple how this bug is affecting you.

Syntax

FileSaver saveAs(Blob/File data, optional DOMString filename, optional Boolean disableAutoBOM)

Pass true for disableAutoBOM if you don't want FileSaver.js to automatically provide Unicode text encoding hints (see: byte order mark).

Examples

Saving text using with require

var FileSaver = require ( 'file-saver' ); var blob = new Blob([ "Hello, world!" ], { type : "text/plain;charset=utf-8" }); FileSaver.saveAs(blob, "hello world.txt" );

Saving text

var blob = new Blob([ "Hello, world!" ], { type : "text/plain;charset=utf-8" }); saveAs(blob, "hello world.txt" );

The standard W3C File API Blob interface is not available in all browsers. Blob.js is a cross-browser Blob implementation that solves this.

Saving a canvas

var canvas = document .getElementById( "my-canvas" ), ctx = canvas.getContext( "2d" ); canvas.toBlob( function ( blob ) { saveAs(blob, "pretty image.png" ); });

Note: The standard HTML5 canvas.toBlob() method is not available in all browsers. canvas-toBlob.js is a cross-browser canvas.toBlob() that polyfills this.

Saving File

You can save a File constructor without specifying a filename. The File itself already contains a name, There is a hand full of ways to get a file instance (from storage, file input, new constructor) But if you still want to change the name, then you can change it in the 2nd argument

var file = new File([ "Hello, world!" ], "hello world.txt" , { type : "text/plain;charset=utf-8" }); saveAs(file);

Contributing

The FileSaver.js distribution file is compiled with Uglify.js like so:

uglifyjs FileSaver.js --mangle --comments /@ source / > FileSaver.min.js npm run build

Please make sure you build a production version before submitting a pull request.