If you need to save really large files bigger than the blob's size limitation or don't have enough RAM, then have a look at the more advanced StreamSaver.js that can save data directly to the hard drive asynchronously with the power of the new streams API. That will have support for progress, cancelation and knowing when it's done writing

FileSaver.js is the solution to saving files on the client-side, and is perfect for web apps that generates files on the client, However if the file is coming from the server we recommend you to first try to use Content-Disposition attachment response header as it has more cross-browser compatiblity.

Looking for canvas.toBlob() for saving canvases? Check out canvas-toBlob.js for a cross-browser implementation.

Supported Browsers

Browser Constructs as Filenames Max Blob Size Dependencies Firefox 20+ Blob Yes 800 MiB None Firefox < 20 data: URI No n/a Blob.js Chrome Blob Yes 2GB None Chrome for Android Blob Yes RAM/5 None Edge Blob Yes ? None IE 10+ Blob Yes 600 MiB None Opera 15+ Blob Yes 500 MiB None Opera < 15 data: URI No n/a Blob.js Safari 6.1+* Blob No ? None Safari < 6 data: URI No n/a Blob.js Safari 10.1+ Blob Yes n/a None

Feature detection is possible:

try { var isFileSaverSupported = !! new Blob; } catch (e) {}

IE < 10

It is possible to save text files in IE < 10 without Flash-based polyfills. See ChenWenBrian and koffsyrup's saveTextAs() for more details.

Safari 6.1+

Blobs may be opened instead of saved sometimes—you may have to direct your Safari users to manually press ⌘ + S to save the file after it is opened. Using the application/octet-stream MIME type to force downloads can cause issues in Safari.

iOS

saveAs must be run within a user interaction event such as onTouchDown or onClick; setTimeout will prevent saveAs from triggering. Due to restrictions in iOS saveAs opens in a new window instead of downloading, if you want this fixed please tell Apple how this WebKit bug is affecting you.

Syntax

Import saveAs() from file-saver

import { saveAs } from 'file-saver' ;

FileSaver saveAs(Blob/File/Url, optional DOMString filename, optional Object { autoBom })

Pass { autoBom: true } if you want FileSaver.js to automatically provide Unicode text encoding hints (see: byte order mark). Note that this is only done if your blob type has charset=utf-8 set.

Examples

Saving text using require()

var FileSaver = require ( 'file-saver' ); var blob = new Blob([ "Hello, world!" ], { type : "text/plain;charset=utf-8" }); FileSaver.saveAs(blob, "hello world.txt" );

Saving text

var blob = new Blob([ "Hello, world!" ], { type : "text/plain;charset=utf-8" }); FileSaver.saveAs(blob, "hello world.txt" );

Saving URLs

FileSaver.saveAs( "https://httpbin.org/image" , "image.jpg" );

Using URLs within the same origin will just use a[download] . Otherwise, it will first check if it supports cors header with a synchronous head request. If it does, it will download the data and save using blob URLs. If not, it will try to download it using a[download] .

The standard W3C File API Blob interface is not available in all browsers. Blob.js is a cross-browser Blob implementation that solves this.

Saving a canvas

var canvas = document .getElementById( "my-canvas" ); canvas.toBlob( function ( blob ) { saveAs(blob, "pretty image.png" ); });

Note: The standard HTML5 canvas.toBlob() method is not available in all browsers. canvas-toBlob.js is a cross-browser canvas.toBlob() that polyfills this.

Saving File

You can save a File constructor without specifying a filename. If the file itself already contains a name, there is a hand full of ways to get a file instance (from storage, file input, new constructor, clipboard event). If you still want to change the name, then you can change it in the 2nd argument.

var file = new File([ "Hello, world!" ], "hello world.txt" , { type : "text/plain;charset=utf-8" }); FileSaver.saveAs(file);

Installation

npm install file-saver --save bower install file-saver

Additionally, TypeScript definitions can be installed via: