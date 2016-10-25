openbase logo
file-metadata

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Get file metadata using `mdls` on macOS

Documentation
471

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

file-metadata

Get file metadata using mdls on macOS

Install

npm install file-metadata

Usage

import {fileMetadata} from 'file-metadata';

console.log(await fileMetadata('index.js'));
/*
{
    contentCreationDate: 2016-10-25T18:25:46.000Z,
    contentCreationDateRanking: 2016-10-25T00:00:00.000Z,
    contentModificationDate: 2017-12-29T19:56:15.000Z,
    contentType: 'com.netscape.javascript-source',
    contentTypeTree: [
        'com.netscape.javascript-source',
        'public.script',
        'public.source-code',
        'public.data',
        'public.plain-text',
        'public.item',
        'com.netscape.javascript-source',
        'public.content',
        'public.executable',
        'public.text'
    ],
    dateAdded: 2017-12-29T18:42:39.000Z,
    dateAddedRanking: 2017-12-29T00:00:00.000Z,
    displayName: 'index.js',
    fsContentChangeDate: 2017-12-29T19:56:15.000Z,
    fsCreationDate: 2016-10-25T18:25:46.000Z,
    fsCreatorCode: 0,
    fsFinderFlags: 0,
    fsInvisible: false,
    fsIsExtensionHidden: false,
    fsLabel: 0,
    fsName: 'index.js',
    fsOwnerGroupID: 20,
    fsOwnerUserID: 501,
    fsSize: 860,
    fsTypeCode: 0,
    interestingDateRanking: 2016-10-25T00:00:00.000Z,
    kind: 'JavaScript script',
    lastUsedDate: 2017-12-29T18:42:57.000Z,
    lastUsedDateRanking: 2017-12-29T00:00:00.000Z,
    logicalSize: 860,
    physicalSize: 4096,
    useCount: 1,
    usedDates: [
        2017-12-28T23:00:00.000Z
    ]
}
*/

API

fileMetadata(filePath)

Returns a Promise<object> with the properties seen in the above example.

fileMetadataSync(filePath)

Returns an object with the properties seen in the above example.

  • file-uti - Get the UTI (Uniform Type Identifier) of a file on macOS

