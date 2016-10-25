Get file metadata using
mdlson macOS
npm install file-metadata
import {fileMetadata} from 'file-metadata';
console.log(await fileMetadata('index.js'));
/*
{
contentCreationDate: 2016-10-25T18:25:46.000Z,
contentCreationDateRanking: 2016-10-25T00:00:00.000Z,
contentModificationDate: 2017-12-29T19:56:15.000Z,
contentType: 'com.netscape.javascript-source',
contentTypeTree: [
'com.netscape.javascript-source',
'public.script',
'public.source-code',
'public.data',
'public.plain-text',
'public.item',
'com.netscape.javascript-source',
'public.content',
'public.executable',
'public.text'
],
dateAdded: 2017-12-29T18:42:39.000Z,
dateAddedRanking: 2017-12-29T00:00:00.000Z,
displayName: 'index.js',
fsContentChangeDate: 2017-12-29T19:56:15.000Z,
fsCreationDate: 2016-10-25T18:25:46.000Z,
fsCreatorCode: 0,
fsFinderFlags: 0,
fsInvisible: false,
fsIsExtensionHidden: false,
fsLabel: 0,
fsName: 'index.js',
fsOwnerGroupID: 20,
fsOwnerUserID: 501,
fsSize: 860,
fsTypeCode: 0,
interestingDateRanking: 2016-10-25T00:00:00.000Z,
kind: 'JavaScript script',
lastUsedDate: 2017-12-29T18:42:57.000Z,
lastUsedDateRanking: 2017-12-29T00:00:00.000Z,
logicalSize: 860,
physicalSize: 4096,
useCount: 1,
usedDates: [
2017-12-28T23:00:00.000Z
]
}
*/
Returns a
Promise<object> with the properties seen in the above example.
Returns an
object with the properties seen in the above example.