File specific icons for the browser from Atom File-icons, https://github.com/file-icons/atom
Use
npm to install as follows,
npm i websemantics/file-icons-js
Or,
Bower,
bower i websemantics/file-icons-js
Include
css styles from
css/style.css in the header of an html document.
Get an instance of
FileIcons class,
var icons = window.FileIcons;
Get the class name of the icon that represent a filename (for example
text-icon),
var filename = 'src/app.js';
var class_name = icons.getClass(filename);
You can also get a class name of the associated icon color,
var filename = 'README.md';
var class_name = icons.getClassWithColor(filename);
Use the class name to generate html, for example,
document.body.innerHTML = "<a><i class=" + class_name + "></i>$filename</a>";
Need help or have a question? post at StackOverflow.
Please don't use the issue trackers for support/questions.
Star if you find this project useful, to show support or simply for being awesome :)
Contributions to this project are accepted in the form of feedback, bugs reports and even better - pull requests.
MIT license Copyright (c) Web Semantics, Inc.