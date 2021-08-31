openbase logo
fij

file-icons-js

by Adnan M.Sagar, PhD
1.1.0 (see all)

File specific icons for Javascript. A port of Atom File-icons (see https://github.com/file-icons/atom)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.3K

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

File specific icons for the browser from Atom File-icons, https://github.com/file-icons/atom

Hyperapp demo

Icon previews

Install

Use npm to install as follows,

npm i websemantics/file-icons-js

Or, Bower,

bower i websemantics/file-icons-js

Getting Started

Include css styles from css/style.css in the header of an html document.

Get an instance of FileIcons class,

var icons = window.FileIcons;

Get the class name of the icon that represent a filename (for example text-icon),

var filename = 'src/app.js';
var class_name = icons.getClass(filename);

You can also get a class name of the associated icon color,

var  filename = 'README.md';
var class_name = icons.getClassWithColor(filename);

Use the class name to generate html, for example,

document.body.innerHTML = "<a><i class=" + class_name + "></i>$filename</a>";

Resources

Support

Need help or have a question? post at StackOverflow.

Please don't use the issue trackers for support/questions.

Star if you find this project useful, to show support or simply for being awesome :)

Contribution

Contributions to this project are accepted in the form of feedback, bugs reports and even better - pull requests.

License

MIT license Copyright (c) Web Semantics, Inc.

