File Icon Images

A collection of file type/extension SVG icons, available free for use in your applications.

Icon Sets

Currently, there are three icon sets in the dist/icons directory:

Classic - An expansion of the Redboot free-file-icons designs.

- Inspired by Erlen Masson Square Outline (in progress) - Modified from and inspired by Cotne Nazarashvili

Next release:

Over 500 new icons

A new set for dark backgrounds (preview)

CDNJS hosting

Once that is released, I'd like to focus on a webfont, ideally where you can create your own file icons with stacking, just like Font Awesome.

Installation

NPM

npm install file-icon-vectors

Bower

bower install file-icon-vectors

🚨 NB! Because I didn't use semver, the current release is not available from Bower. It will be corrected with the next release.

Composer

composer require dmhendricks/file-icon-vectors

composer require dmhendricks/file-icon-vectors

Quick Start

To display a file icon, simply link to one or all of the icon set CSS files in the css directory:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/file-icon-classic.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/file-icon-square-o.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/file-icon-vivid.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/file-icon-vectors.min.css" />

CDN: jsDelivr

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/file-icon-vectors@1.0.0/dist/file-icon-classic.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/file-icon-vectors@1.0.0/dist/file-icon-square-o.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/file-icon-vectors@1.0.0/dist/file-icon-vivid.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/file-icon-vectors@1.0.0/dist/file-icon-vectors.min.css" />

Combining Files

jsDelivr allows you to combine multiple files. Below is an example of linking both the Vivid and Square Outline sets with one URI:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/combine/npm/file-icon-vectors@1.0.0/dist/file-icon-vivid.min.css,npm/file-icon-vectors@1.0.0/dist/file-icon-square-o.min.css" />

This will become more beneficial with future releases that contain supplementary packs, web fonts, etc.

CDN: unpkg

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/file-icon-vectors@1.0.0/dist/file-icon-classic.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/file-icon-vectors@1.0.0/dist/file-icon-square-o.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/file-icon-vectors@1.0.0/dist/file-icon-vivid.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/file-icon-vectors@1.0.0/dist/file-icon-vectors.min.css" />

CDN: GitHack

Supports branches as endpoints (such as master ).

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://rawcdn.githack.com/dmhendricks/file-icon-vectors/master/dist/file-icon-classic.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://rawcdn.githack.com/dmhendricks/file-icon-vectors/master/dist/file-icon-square-o.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://rawcdn.githack.com/dmhendricks/file-icon-vectors/master/dist/file-icon-vivid.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://rawcdn.githack.com/dmhendricks/file-icon-vectors/master/dist/file-icon-vectors.min.css" />

WordPress

If you're using WordPress, you can load the icons by adding the following line to your theme's functions.php file:

wp_enqueue_style( 'file-icon-vectors' , 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/file-icon-vectors@1.0.0/file-icon-vectors.min.css' , null , null );

Usage

Each set has its own CSS prefix:

cla - Classic

- Classic viv - Vivid

- Vivid sqo - Square Outline

The format for CSS classes is fiv-[prefix]-[extension] :

< span class = "fiv-cla fiv-icon-ppt" > </ span > < span class = "fiv-cla fiv-icon-xls" > </ span > < span class = "fiv-viv fiv-icon-pdf" > </ span > < span class = "fiv-viv fiv-icon-wav" > </ span > < span class = "fiv-sqo fiv-icon-doc" > </ span >

If you want to override the size of the icons, you can do so with CSS:

< style > .fiv-cla , .fiv-viv , .fiv-sqo { font-size : 3em ; } </ style >

Alternatively, you may also use .fiv-size-md , .fiv-size-lg and .fiv-size-xl to modify the icon sizes:

< span class = "fiv-viv fiv-icon-pdf fiv-size-lg" > </ span >

Catalog JSON

Each icon set has a catalog.json file that includes all icons included in the library. You can optionally use this to check for files that exist, and where missing, set an alternate icon.

For example, fileicons.org reads this file to dynamically create the icon lists for both release and development versions.

Generic icons include blank.svg , folder.svg , image.svg .

🚨 BREAKING CHANGE: I will be removing the generic folder.svg from each collection in favor of the upcoming "Extra" set. Follow this repo if you'd like to be notified when that happens.

Special Thanks

Even though I'm paying for them, thanks also to Adobe, The Noun Project, FlatIcon, Icons8 and iconscout for providing great tools and services. 👍 😄

Legal Stuff

All icons used in the creation of this library were licensed MIT, Creative Commons (attribution) or purchased royalty-free. Any exceptions noted below. All logos are copyright their respective owners.

If you feel that you have a copyright issue, please feel free to report it.

Attribution

Screenshot