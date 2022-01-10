Get the icon of a file or app as a PNG image
Requires macOS 10.10 or later. macOS 10.13 or earlier needs to download the Swift runtime support libraries.
$ npm install file-icon
import fs from 'node:fs';
import {fileIconToBuffer, fileIconToFile} from 'file-icon';
// An app name can be used
const buffer = await fileIconToBuffer('Safari');
fs.writeFileSync('safari-icon.png', buffer);
// An array of app names
const apps = ['Finder', 'Safari'];
const buffers = await fileIconToBuffer(apps);
buffers.map((buffer, index) => fs.writeFileSync(`${apps[index]}-icon.png`, buffer));
// Or a bundle ID
const buffer2 = await fileIconToBuffer('com.apple.Safari', {size: 64});
fs.writeFileSync('safari-icon.png', buffer2);
// Or a an array of bundle IDs
const bundleIds = ['com.apple.Finder', 'com.apple.Safari'];
const buffers2 = await fileIconToBuffer(bundleIds);
buffers2.map((buffer, index) => fs.writeFileSync(`${bundleIds[index]}-icon.png`, buffer));
// Or a process ID
const buffer3 = await fileIconToBuffer(257);
fs.writeFileSync('pid.png', buffer3);
// Or an array of process IDs
const pids = [257, 16];
const buffers3 = await fileIconToBuffer(pids, {size: 128});
buffers3.map((buffer, index) => fs.writeFileSync(`${pids[index]}-icon.png`, buffer));
// Or a path to an app / file
const buffer4 = await fileIconToBuffer('/Applications/Safari.app');
fs.writeFileSync('safari-icon.png', buffer4);
// Or an array of filenames
const paths = ['/Applications/Safari.app', '/Applications/Calculator.app'];
const buffers4 = await fileIconToBuffer(paths);
buffers4.map((buffer, index) => fs.writeFileSync(`${paths[index].split(/\/|\./)[2]}-icon.png`, buffer));
fs.writeFileSync('jpeg-file-type-icon.png', buffer4);
// Or a mix of all of them!
await fileIconToBuffer(['Finder', 257, 'com.apple.Calculator', '/Applications/Safari.app']);
// You can also use `fileIconToFile` and provide `options.destination` with the path to write to
await fileIconToFile('Safari', {destination: 'safari-icon.png'});
// You can also use same length arrays for `input` and `options.destination`
await fileIconToFile(['Safari', 'Finder'], {destination: ['safari-icon.png', 'finder-icon.png']});
console.log('Done');
Returns a
Promise<Buffer> for a PNG image if
input is of type
string or
number.
Returns a
Promise<Buffer[]> for multiple PNG images if
input is of type
Array<string | number>.
Type:
string | number | Array<string | number>
Either:
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
1024\
Maximum:
1024
Size of the returned icon.
Returns a
Promise that resolves when the files are written to
options.destination.
Type:
string | number | Array<string | number>
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
1024\
Maximum:
1024
Size of the returned icon.
Required\
Type:
string | string[]
Output file for the icon. If
input is a single value,
options.destination must be of type
string. If
input is an
Array,
options.destination must be of type
string[] with the same
length as
input.