openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fi

file-icon

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Get the icon of a file or app as a PNG image (macOS)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

52

GitHub Stars

171

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

file-icon

Get the icon of a file or app as a PNG image

Requires macOS 10.10 or later. macOS 10.13 or earlier needs to download the Swift runtime support libraries.

Install

$ npm install file-icon

Usage

import fs from 'node:fs';
import {fileIconToBuffer, fileIconToFile} from 'file-icon';

// An app name can be used
const buffer = await fileIconToBuffer('Safari');
fs.writeFileSync('safari-icon.png', buffer);

// An array of app names
const apps = ['Finder', 'Safari'];
const buffers = await fileIconToBuffer(apps);
buffers.map((buffer, index) => fs.writeFileSync(`${apps[index]}-icon.png`, buffer));

// Or a bundle ID
const buffer2 = await fileIconToBuffer('com.apple.Safari', {size: 64});
fs.writeFileSync('safari-icon.png', buffer2);

// Or a an array of bundle IDs
const bundleIds = ['com.apple.Finder', 'com.apple.Safari'];
const buffers2 = await fileIconToBuffer(bundleIds);
buffers2.map((buffer, index) => fs.writeFileSync(`${bundleIds[index]}-icon.png`, buffer));

// Or a process ID
const buffer3 = await fileIconToBuffer(257);
fs.writeFileSync('pid.png', buffer3);

// Or an array of process IDs
const pids = [257, 16];
const buffers3 = await fileIconToBuffer(pids, {size: 128});
buffers3.map((buffer, index) => fs.writeFileSync(`${pids[index]}-icon.png`, buffer));

// Or a path to an app / file
const buffer4 = await fileIconToBuffer('/Applications/Safari.app');
fs.writeFileSync('safari-icon.png', buffer4);

// Or an array of filenames
const paths = ['/Applications/Safari.app', '/Applications/Calculator.app'];
const buffers4 = await fileIconToBuffer(paths);
buffers4.map((buffer, index) => fs.writeFileSync(`${paths[index].split(/\/|\./)[2]}-icon.png`, buffer));
fs.writeFileSync('jpeg-file-type-icon.png', buffer4);

// Or a mix of all of them!
await fileIconToBuffer(['Finder', 257, 'com.apple.Calculator', '/Applications/Safari.app']);

// You can also use `fileIconToFile` and provide `options.destination` with the path to write to
await fileIconToFile('Safari', {destination: 'safari-icon.png'});

// You can also use same length arrays for `input` and `options.destination`
await fileIconToFile(['Safari', 'Finder'], {destination: ['safari-icon.png', 'finder-icon.png']});

console.log('Done');

API

fileIconToBuffer(input, options?)

Returns a Promise<Buffer> for a PNG image if input is of type string or number.

Returns a Promise<Buffer[]> for multiple PNG images if input is of type Array<string | number>.

input

Type: string | number | Array<string | number>

Either:

  • App name (string)
  • App bundle identifier (string)
  • App process ID (number)
  • Path to an app (string)
  • Path to a file (string)

options

Type: object

size

Type: number\ Default: 1024\ Maximum: 1024

Size of the returned icon.

fileIconToFile(input, options)

Returns a Promise that resolves when the files are written to options.destination.

input

Type: string | number | Array<string | number>

options

Type: object

size

Type: number\ Default: 1024\ Maximum: 1024

Size of the returned icon.

destination

Required\ Type: string | string[]

Output file for the icon. If input is a single value, options.destination must be of type string. If input is an Array, options.destination must be of type string[] with the same length as input.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial