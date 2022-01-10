Get the icon of a file or app as a PNG image

Requires macOS 10.10 or later. macOS 10.13 or earlier needs to download the Swift runtime support libraries.

Install

$ npm install file- icon

Usage

import fs from 'node:fs' ; import {fileIconToBuffer, fileIconToFile} from 'file-icon' ; const buffer = await fileIconToBuffer( 'Safari' ); fs.writeFileSync( 'safari-icon.png' , buffer); const apps = [ 'Finder' , 'Safari' ]; const buffers = await fileIconToBuffer(apps); buffers.map( ( buffer, index ) => fs.writeFileSync( ` ${apps[index]} -icon.png` , buffer)); const buffer2 = await fileIconToBuffer( 'com.apple.Safari' , { size : 64 }); fs.writeFileSync( 'safari-icon.png' , buffer2); const bundleIds = [ 'com.apple.Finder' , 'com.apple.Safari' ]; const buffers2 = await fileIconToBuffer(bundleIds); buffers2.map( ( buffer, index ) => fs.writeFileSync( ` ${bundleIds[index]} -icon.png` , buffer)); const buffer3 = await fileIconToBuffer( 257 ); fs.writeFileSync( 'pid.png' , buffer3); const pids = [ 257 , 16 ]; const buffers3 = await fileIconToBuffer(pids, { size : 128 }); buffers3.map( ( buffer, index ) => fs.writeFileSync( ` ${pids[index]} -icon.png` , buffer)); const buffer4 = await fileIconToBuffer( '/Applications/Safari.app' ); fs.writeFileSync( 'safari-icon.png' , buffer4); const paths = [ '/Applications/Safari.app' , '/Applications/Calculator.app' ]; const buffers4 = await fileIconToBuffer(paths); buffers4.map( ( buffer, index ) => fs.writeFileSync( ` ${paths[index].split( /\/|\./ )[ 2 ]} -icon.png` , buffer)); fs.writeFileSync( 'jpeg-file-type-icon.png' , buffer4); await fileIconToBuffer([ 'Finder' , 257 , 'com.apple.Calculator' , '/Applications/Safari.app' ]); await fileIconToFile( 'Safari' , { destination : 'safari-icon.png' }); await fileIconToFile([ 'Safari' , 'Finder' ], { destination : [ 'safari-icon.png' , 'finder-icon.png' ]}); console .log( 'Done' );

API

Returns a Promise<Buffer> for a PNG image if input is of type string or number .

Returns a Promise<Buffer[]> for multiple PNG images if input is of type Array<string | number> .

input

Type: string | number | Array<string | number>

Either:

App name (string)

App bundle identifier (string)

App process ID (number)

Path to an app (string)

Path to a file (string)

options

Type: object

size

Type: number \ Default: 1024 \ Maximum: 1024

Size of the returned icon.

Returns a Promise that resolves when the files are written to options.destination .

input

Type: string | number | Array<string | number>

options

Type: object

size

Type: number \ Default: 1024 \ Maximum: 1024

Size of the returned icon.

destination

Required\ Type: string | string[]

Output file for the icon. If input is a single value, options.destination must be of type string . If input is an Array , options.destination must be of type string[] with the same length as input .

Related