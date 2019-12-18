Directly call the file browser dialog from your code, and get back the resulting array of FileList. Handy for when you need to post files via AJAX/Fetch. No more hacky hiding of <input type="file"> elements. Support for Callbacks & Promises!

Supports ES6 Modules, CommonJS, AMD, and global

Supports selecting multiple files and the file type 'accepts' attribute (see examples below)

Support for all major browsers

No jQuery needed, tiny (1.25 KB), with no dependencies

Install

Supports both CommonJS and ES6 Modules

npm install file-dialog import fileDialog from 'file-dialog' or const fileDialog = require('file-dialog')

Note: If you want to support older browsers make sure you have babel enabled.

Classic <script> includes

Include minified file-dialog.min.js via <script> Module is binded to the global variable fileDialog

Examples

Get a File via a promise and POST to server via Fetch

fileDialog() .then( file => { const data = new FormData() data.append( 'file' , file[ 0 ]) data.append( 'imageName' , 'flower' ) fetch( '/uploadImage' , { method : 'POST' , body : data }) })

Allow user to select only an image file

fileDialog({ accept : 'image/*' }) .then( files => { })

Allow user to select only images or videos

fileDialog({ accept : [ 'image/*' , 'video/*' ] }) .then( files => { })

Allow user to select multiple image files at once

fileDialog({ multiple : true , accept : 'image/*' }) .then( files => { })

Classic callback version of the above