fd

file-dialog

by Alister Norris
0.0.8 (see all)

Trigger the upload file dialog directly from your code easily.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript File Opening

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

file-dialog

npm version PRs Welcome

Directly call the file browser dialog from your code, and get back the resulting array of FileList. Handy for when you need to post files via AJAX/Fetch. No more hacky hiding of <input type="file"> elements. Support for Callbacks & Promises!

  • Supports ES6 Modules, CommonJS, AMD, and global
  • Supports selecting multiple files and the file type 'accepts' attribute (see examples below)
  • Support for all major browsers
  • No jQuery needed, tiny (1.25 KB), with no dependencies

alt text

Install

Supports both CommonJS and ES6 Modules

  1. npm install file-dialog
  2. import fileDialog from 'file-dialog' or const fileDialog = require('file-dialog')

Note: If you want to support older browsers make sure you have babel enabled.

Classic <script> includes

  1. Include minified file-dialog.min.js via <script>
  2. Module is binded to the global variable fileDialog

Examples

Get a File via a promise and POST to server via Fetch

fileDialog()
    .then(file => {
        const data = new FormData()
        data.append('file', file[0])
        data.append('imageName', 'flower')

        // Post to server
        fetch('/uploadImage', {
            method: 'POST',
            body: data
        })
    })

Allow user to select only an image file

fileDialog({ accept: 'image/*' })
    .then(files => {
        // files contains an array of FileList
    })

Allow user to select only images or videos

    
fileDialog({ accept: ['image/*', 'video/*'] })
    .then(files => {
        // files contains an array of FileList
    })

Allow user to select multiple image files at once

fileDialog({ multiple: true, accept: 'image/*' })
    .then(files => {
        // files contains an array of FileList
    })

Classic callback version of the above

fileDialog({ multiple: true, accept: 'image/*' }, files => {
    // files contains an array of FileList
})

