FileBox is a virtual container for packing a file data into it for future read, and easily transport between servers with the least payload, no mater than where it is (local path, remote url, or cloud storage).
Currently the FileBox supports almost all kinds of the data input/output methods/formats:
|File Type
|Pack Method
|Unpack Method
|Description
|Local File
fromFile()
toFile()
|Local file in file system
|Remote URL
fromUrl()
toUrl()(TBW)
|Remote file in a HTTP/HTTPS URL
|Buffer
fromBuffer()
toBuffer()
|JavaScript Buffer
|Stream
fromStream()
toStream()
|JavaScript Stream
|Base64
fromBase64()
toBase64()
|Base64 data
|DataURL
fromDataURL()
toDataURL()
|DataURL data
|QRCode
fromQRCode()
toQRCode()
|QR Code Image Decode/Encode
|UUID
fromUuid()
toUuid()
|UUID by loader/saver helper functions
|JSON
fromJSON()
toJSON()
|Serialize/Deserialize FileBox
The following example demos:
import { FileBox } from 'file-box'
/**
* 1. Save URL to File
*/
const fileBox1 = FileBox.fromUrl(
'https://huan.github.io/file-box/images/file-box-logo.jpg',
'logo.jpg',
)
fileBox1.toFile('/tmp/file-box-logo.jpg')
/**
* 2. Convert Buffer to Stream
*/
import fs from 'fs'
const fileBox2 = FileBox.fromBuffer(
Buffer.from('world'),
'hello.txt',
)
const writeStream = fs.createWriteStream('/tmp/hello.txt')
fileBox2.pipe(writeStream)
/**
* 3. Pack Base64, Unpack to DataURL
*/
const fileBox3 = FileBox.fromBase64('d29ybGQK', 'hello.txt')
fileBox3.toDataURL()
.then(console.log)
// Output: data:text/plain;base64,d29ybGQK
fromFile(filePath: string, name?: string, md5?: string): FileBox
Alias:
fromLocal()
About optional arguments:
name: filename, if not passed, will be parsed from file path, url, etc.
md5: file md5 code, only for checking purposes and will not be computed from file.
const fileBox = FileBox.fromLocal('/tmp/test.txt')
fromUrl(url: string, options?: {headers?: HTTP.OutgoingHttpHeaders, name?: string, size?: string, md5?: string}): FileBox
Alias:
fromRemote()
const fileBox = FileBox.fromUrl(
'https://huan.github.io/file-box/images/file-box-logo.jpg',
{name: 'logo.jpg'},
)
fromStream(stream: Readable, name?: string, md5?: string): FileBox
Will be named 'stream.dat' if no name is provided.
const fileBox = FileBox.fromStream(res, '/tmp/download.zip')
fromBuffer(buffer: Buffer, name?: string, md5?: string): FileBox
Will be named 'buffer.dat' if no name is provided.
const fileBox = FileBox.fromBuffer(buf, '/tmp/download.zip')
FileBox.fromBase64(base64: string, name?: string, md5?: string): FileBox
Decoded a base64 encoded file data. Will be named 'base64.dat' if no name is provided.
const fileBox = FileBox.fromBase64('d29ybGQK', 'hello.txt')
fileBox.toFile()
FileBox.fromDataURL(dataUrl: string, name?: string, md5?: string): FileBox
Decoded a DataURL data. Will be named 'data-url.dat' if no name is provided.
const fileBox = FileBox.fromDataURL('data:text/plain;base64,d29ybGQK', 'hello.txt')
fileBox.toFile()
FileBox.fromJSON()
Restore a
FileBox.toJSON() text string back to a FileBox instance.
const restoredFileBox = FileBox.fromJSON(jsonText)
FileBox.fromQRCode(qrCodeValue: string, md5?: string)
Get a FileBox instance that represent a QR Code value.
const fileBox = FileBox.fromQRCode('https://github.com')
fileBox.toFile('qrcode.png')
FileBox.fromUuid(uuid: string, options?: {name?: string, size?: string, md5?: string})
Load a FileBox from a UUID. Will be named
${uuid}.dat if no name is provided.
See:
FileBox.setUuidLoader()
toFile(name?: string): Promise<void>
Save file to current work path(cwd) of the local file system with the default
name.
if
name specified with a full path, then will use the speficied file name instead.
const fileBox = FileBox.fromRemote(
'https://huan.github.io/file-box/images/file-box-logo.jpg',
)
await fileBox.toFile('/tmp/logo.jpg')
toStream(): Readable
Get the stream of file data.
const fileBox = FileBox.fromRemote(
'https://huan.github.io/file-box/images/file-box-logo.jpg',
)
const readableStream = fileBox.toStream()
pipe(destination: Writable): Promise<void>
Pipe to a writable stream.
const fileBox = FileBox.fromRemote(
'https://huan.github.io/file-box/images/file-box-logo.jpg',
)
const writableStream = fs.createWritable('/tmp/logo.jpg')
fileBox.pipe(writableStream)
toBase64(): Promise<string>
Get the base64 data of file.
const fileBox = FileBox.fromRemote(
'https://huan.github.io/file-box/images/file-box-logo.jpg',
)
const base64Text = await fileBox.toBase64()
console.log(base64Text) // Output: the base64 encoded data of the file
toJSON(): string
Get the
JSON.stringify-ed text.
Not Implement Yet: Working In Progress...
const fileBox = FileBox.fromRemote(
'https://huan.github.io/file-box/images/file-box-logo.jpg',
)
const jsonText1 = fileBox.toJSON()
const jsonText2 = JSON.stringify(fileBox)
assert(jsonText1 === jsonText2)
console.log(jsonText1) // Output: the stringified data of the fileBox
const restoredFileBox = fileBox.fromJSON(jsonText1)
restoredFileBox.toFile('/tmp/file-box-logo.jpg')
toDataURL(): Promise<string>
Get the DataURL of the file.
const fileBox = FileBox.fromFile('tests/fixtures/hello.txt')
const dataUrl = await fileBox.toDataURL()
console.log(dataUrl) // Output: data:text/plain;base64,d29ybGQK'
toBuffer(): Promise<Buffer>
Get the Buffer of the file.
const fileBox = FileBox.fromFile('tests/fixtures/hello.txt')
const buffer = await fileBox.toBuffer()
console.log(buffer.toString()) // Output: world
toQRCode(): Promise<string>
Decode the QR Code value from the file.
const fileBox = FileBox.fromFile('qrcode.jpg')
const qrCodeValue = await fileBox.toQRCode()
console.log(`QR Code decoded value is: "${qrCodeValue}"`)
// Output: QR Code decoded value is: "https://github.com"
toUuid(): Promise<string>
Save the FileBox to a UUID file and return the UUID.
See:
FileBox.setUuidSaver()
toJSON(): string
Encode a FileBox instance to JSON string so that we can transfer the FileBox on the wire.
const fileBox = FileBox.fromBase64('RmlsZUJveEJhc2U2NAo=')
const jsonText = JSON.stringify(fileBox)
// the above code equals to the following line of code:
// const jsonText = fileBox.toJSON()
// we will get the serialized data for this FileBox:
console.log(jsonText)
// Output: {"name":"qrcode.png","metadata":{},"boxType":1,"base64":"RmlsZUJveEJhc2U2NAo="}
// restore our fleBox:
// const newFileBox = FileBox.fromJSON(jsonText)
Because we want to enable the
JSON.stringify(fileBox), which will call
fileBox.toJSON(), so the
toJSON() can not be
async, which means we can only support limited FileBoxType(s):
For other types like
FileBoxType.File,
FileBoxType.Buffer,
FileBoxType.Stream, etc, we need to transform them to
FileBoxType.Base64 before we call
toJSON:
const fileBoxLazy = FileBox.fromFile('./test.txt')
const base64 = await fileBoxLazy.toBase64()
const fileBox = FileBox.fromBase64(base64, 'test.txt')
// fileBox will be serializable because it do not need async operations
const jsonText = JSON.stringify(fileBox)
console.log(jsonText)
name
File name of the file in the box
const fileBox = FileBox.fromRemote(
'https://huan.github.io/file-box/images/file-box-logo.jpg',
)
console.log(fileBox.name) // Output: file-box-logo.jpg
md5
File md5 of the file in the box. The value is set by user, not computed from file.
const fileBox = FileBox.fromUrl(
'https://huan.github.io/file-box/images/file-box-logo.jpg',
{md5: 'computed-md5-string'}
)
console.log(fileBox.md5) // Output: computed-md5-string
metadata: Metadata { [key: string]: any }
Metadata for the file in the box. This value can only be assigned once, and will be immutable afterwards, all following assign or modify actions on
metadata will throw errors
const fileBox = FileBox.fromRemote(
'https://huan.github.io/file-box/images/file-box-logo.jpg',
)
fileBox.metadata = {
author : 'huan',
githubRepo : 'https://github.com/huan/file-box',
}
console.log(fileBox.metadata) // Output: { author: 'huan', githubRepo: 'https://github.com/huan/file-box' }
fileBox.metadata.author = 'Tank' // Will throw exception
version(): string
Version of the FileBox
toJSON(): string
Serialize FileBox metadata to JSON.
ready(): Promise<void>
Update the necessary internal data and make everything ready for use.
syncRemoteName(): Promise<void>
Sync the filename with the HTTP Response Header
HTTP Header Example:
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="filename.ext"
type: FileBoxType
Return the type of the current FileBox instance.
The currently supported types are defined at file-box-type.ts as the following demonstrated:
enum FileBoxType {
Unknown = 0,
Base64 = 1,
Url = 2,
QRCode = 3,
Buffer = 4,
File = 5,
Stream = 6,
Uuid = 7,
}
FileBox.setUuidLoader(loader: UuidLoader): void
Required by static method
FileBox.fromUuid()
class FileBoxUuid extends FileBox {}
const loader: UuidLoader = async (uuid: string) => {
const stream = new PassThrough()
stream.end('hello, world!')
return stream
})
FileBoxUuid.setUuidLoader(loader)
const fileBox = FileBoxUuid.fromUuid('12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789012', 'test.txt')
await fileBox.toFile('test.txt')
The
UuidLoader is a function that takes a UUID and return a readable stream.
type UuidLoader = (this: FileBox, uuid: string) => Readable
FileBox.setUuidSaver(saver: UuidSaver): void
Required by instance method
fileBox.toUuid()
class FileBoxUuid extends FileBox {}
const saver: UuidSaver = async (stream: Readable) => {
// save the stream and get uuid
return '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789012'
})
FileBoxUuid.setUuidSaver(saver)
const fileBox = FileBoxUuid.fromFile('test.txt')
const uuid = await fileBox.toUuid()
The
UuidSaver is a function that takes a readable stream and return a UUID promise.
type UuidSaver = (this: FileBox, stream: Readable) => Promise<string>
size
The file box size in bytes. (
-1 means unknown)
It is not the size of the target (boxed) file itself.
For example:
const fileBox = FileBox.fromUrl('http://example.com/image.png')
console.log(fileBox.size)
// > 20 <- this is the length of the URL string
remoteSize
The remote file size in bytes. (
-1 or
undefined means unknown)
For example:
const fileBox = FileBox.fromUrl('http://example.com/image.png')
await fileBox.ready()
console.log(fileBox.remoteSize)
// > 102400 <- this is the size of the remote image.png
Node.js Documentation > URL Strings and URL Objects
┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ href │
├──────────┬──┬─────────────────────┬─────────────────────┬───────────────────────────┬───────┤
│ protocol │ │ auth │ host │ path │ hash │
│ │ │ ├──────────────┬──────┼──────────┬────────────────┤ │
│ │ │ │ hostname │ port │ pathname │ search │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ ├─┬──────────────┤ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ query │ │
" https: // user : pass @ sub.host.com : 8080 /p/a/t/h ? query=string #hash "
│ │ │ │ │ hostname │ port │ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ├──────────────┴──────┤ │ │ │
│ protocol │ │ username │ password │ host │ │ │ │
├──────────┴──┼──────────┴──────────┼─────────────────────┤ │ │ │
│ origin │ │ origin │ pathname │ search │ hash │
├─────────────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴──────────┴────────────────┴───────┤
│ href │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Node.js Documentation > path.parse(path)
┌─────────────────────┬────────────┐
│ dir │ base │
├──────┬ ├──────┬─────┤
│ root │ │ name │ ext │
" / home/user/dir / file .txt "
└──────┴──────────────┴──────┴─────┘
fileBox.md5 can be set by user. This filed is for the receiver of the filebox to check, and it is not computed from the file.
fileBox.size will be serialized to/from JSON, and present the
Content-Length of the file. (
-1 means unknown)
mimeType has been renamed to
mediaType, and added to the
FileBoxInterface
FileBox.fromUuid() and
FileBox.toUuid()
size property to return the size of the file. (
-1 means unknown)
remoteSize property to present the remote size of the file (if applicable,
-1 means unknown)
UniformResourceNameRegistry class for providing a production-ready basic UUID management tool.
FileBoxInterface,
FileBox.isInstance(), and
FileBox.isInterface()
Breaking changes:
toJSON format renamed
boxType to
type
type() has been changed to
type
version() has been changed to
version
fileBox.type() to return the
FileBoxType of a FileBox. (wechaty/wechaty#1918)
Readable to
stream.Readable for better compatibility. (Jun 27, 2020)
chunkerTransformStream to
toStream (#44)
Add support to
JSON.stringify() (#25):
FileBox.fromJSON() - Static method for deserialization
fileBox.toJSON() - Instance method for serialization
FileBox.fromQRCode() and
FileBox.toQRCode()
fromBase64(),
fromDataURL()
toBuffer(),
toBase64() and
toDataURL() to get the Buffer and BASE64 encoded file data
metadata property to store additional information. (#3)
headers option for
fromRemote() method
Initial version.
This module is inspired by https://github.com/gulpjs/vinyl and https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped/pull/12368 when I need a virtual File module for my Chatie project.
Huan LI (李卓桓), Microsoft AI MVP, zixia@zixia.net