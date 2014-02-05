openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fil

file

by Anders Conbere
0.2.2 (see all)

A collection of async node file system utilities

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

138K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

File - Common higher level file and path operations

Install

  npm install file

  var file = require("file");

API

file.walk(start, callback)

Navigates a file tree, calling callback for each directory, passing in (null, dirPath, dirs, files).

file.walkSync(start, callback)

Synchronus version of file.walk, calling callback for each directory, passing in (dirPath, dirs, files).

file.mkdirs(path, mode, callback)

Makes all the directories in a path. (analgous to mkdir -P) For example given a path like "test/this/path" in an empty directory, mkdirs would make the directories "test", "this" and "path".

file.mkdirsSync(path, mode)

Like file.mkdirs but synchronous.

file.path.abspath(path)

Expands ".", "..", "~" and non root paths to their full absolute path. Relative paths default to being children of the current working directory.

file.path.relativePath(root, fullPath)

Given a root path, and a fullPath attempts to diff between the two to give us an acurate path relative to root.

file.path.join(head, tail)

Just like path.join but haves a little more sanely when give a head equal to "". file.path.join("", "tail") returns "tail", path.join("", "tail") returns "/tail"

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial