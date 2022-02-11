Filament is a real-time physically based rendering engine for Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows, and WebGL. It is designed to be as small as possible and as efficient as possible on Android.
Download Filament releases to access stable builds. Filament release archives contains host-side tools that are required to generate assets.
Make sure you always use tools from the same release as the runtime library. This is particularly
important for
matc (material compiler).
If you'd rather build Filament yourself, please refer to our build manual.
Android projects can simply declare Filament libraries as Maven dependencies:
repositories {
// ...
mavenCentral()
}
dependencies {
implementation 'com.google.android.filament:filament-android:1.18.0'
}
Here are all the libraries available in the group
com.google.android.filament:
|Artifact
|Description
|The Filament rendering engine itself.
|A glTF 2.0 loader for Filament, depends on
filament-android.
|Trimmed version of
gltfio that does not support some glTF extensions.
|KTX loading, Kotlin math, and camera utilities, depends on
gltfio-android.
|Trimmed version of
filament-utils that does not support some glTF features.
|A runtime material builder/compiler. This library is large but contains a full shader compiler/validator/optimizer and supports both OpenGL and Vulkan.
|A much smaller alternative to
filamat-android that can only generate OpenGL shaders. It does not provide validation or optimizations.
iOS projects can use CocoaPods to install the latest release:
pod 'Filament', '~> 1.18.0'
If you prefer to live on the edge, you can download a continuous build by following the following steps:
matc and how to write custom materials.
Encodings
Primitive Types
Animation
Extensions
You must create an
Engine, a
Renderer and a
SwapChain. The
SwapChain is created from a
native window pointer (an
NSView on macOS or a
HWND on Windows for instance):
Engine* engine = Engine::create();
SwapChain* swapChain = engine->createSwapChain(nativeWindow);
Renderer* renderer = engine->createRenderer();
To render a frame you must then create a
View, a
Scene and a
Camera:
Camera* camera = engine->createCamera(EntityManager::get().create());
View* view = engine->createView();
Scene* scene = engine->createScene();
view->setCamera(camera);
view->setScene(scene);
Renderables are added to the scene:
Entity renderable = EntityManager::get().create();
// build a quad
RenderableManager::Builder(1)
.boundingBox({{ -1, -1, -1 }, { 1, 1, 1 }})
.material(0, materialInstance)
.geometry(0, RenderableManager::PrimitiveType::TRIANGLES, vertexBuffer, indexBuffer, 0, 6)
.culling(false)
.build(*engine, renderable);
scene->addEntity(renderable);
The material instance is obtained from a material, itself loaded from a binary blob generated
by
matc:
Material* material = Material::Builder()
.package((void*) BAKED_MATERIAL_PACKAGE, sizeof(BAKED_MATERIAL_PACKAGE))
.build(*engine);
MaterialInstance* materialInstance = material->createInstance();
To learn more about materials and
matc, please refer to the
materials documentation.
To render, simply pass the
View to the
Renderer:
// beginFrame() returns false if we need to skip a frame
if (renderer->beginFrame(swapChain)) {
// for each View
renderer->render(view);
renderer->endFrame();
}
For complete examples of Linux, macOS and Windows Filament applications, look at the source files
in the
samples/ directory. These samples are all based on
libs/filamentapp/ which contains the
code that creates a native window with SDL2 and initializes the Filament engine, renderer and views.
For more information on how to prepare environment maps for image-based lighting please refer to BUILDING.md.
See
android/samples for examples of how to use Filament on Android.
You must always first initialize Filament by calling
Filament.init().
Rendering with Filament on Android is similar to rendering from native code (the APIs are largely
the same across languages). You can render into a
Surface by passing a
Surface to the
createSwapChain method. This allows you to render to a
SurfaceTexture, a
TextureView or
a
SurfaceView. To make things easier we provide an Android specific API called
UiHelper in the
package
com.google.android.filament.android. All you need to do is set a render callback on the
helper and attach your
SurfaceView or
TextureView to it. You are still responsible for
creating the swap chain in the
onNativeWindowChanged() callback.
Filament is supported on iOS 11.0 and above. See
ios/samples for examples of using Filament on
iOS.
Filament on iOS is largely the same as native rendering with C++. A
CAEAGLLayer or
CAMetalLayer
is passed to the
createSwapChain method. Filament for iOS supports both Metal (preferred) and
OpenGL ES.
To get started you can use the textures and environment maps found respectively in
third_party/textures and
third_party/environments. These assets are under CC0 license. Please
refer to their respective
URL.txt files to know more about the original authors.
Environments must be pre-processed using
cmgen or
using the
libiblprefilter library.
Please read and follow the steps in CONTRIBUTING.md. Make sure you are familiar with the code style.
This repository not only contains the core Filament engine, but also its supporting libraries and tools.
android: Android libraries and projects
filamat-android: Filament material generation library (AAR) for Android
filament-android: Filament library (AAR) for Android
filament-utils-android: Extra utilities (KTX loader, math types, etc.)
gltfio-android: Filament glTF loading library (AAR) for Android
samples: Android-specific Filament samples
art: Source for various artworks (logos, PDF manuals, etc.)
assets: 3D assets to use with sample applications
build: CMake build scripts
docs: Documentation
math: Mathematica notebooks used to explore BRDFs, equations, etc.
filament: Filament rendering engine (minimal dependencies)
backend: Rendering backends/drivers (Vulkan, Metal, OpenGL/ES)
ide: Configuration files for IDEs (CLion, etc.)
ios: Sample projects for iOS
libs: Libraries
bluegl: OpenGL bindings for macOS, Linux and Windows
bluevk: Vulkan bindings for macOS, Linux, Windows and Android
camutils: Camera manipulation utilities
filabridge: Library shared by the Filament engine and host tools
filaflat: Serialization/deserialization library used for materials
filagui: Helper library for Dear ImGui
filamat: Material generation library
filamentapp: SDL2 skeleton to build sample apps
filameshio: Tiny filamesh parsing library (see also
tools/filamesh)
geometry: Mesh-related utilities
gltfio: Loader for glTF 2.0
ibl: IBL generation tools
image: Image filtering and simple transforms
imageio: Image file reading / writing, only intended for internal use
matdbg: DebugServer for inspecting shaders at run-time (debug builds only)
math: Math library
mathio: Math types support for output streams
utils: Utility library (threads, memory, data structures, etc.)
viewer: glTF viewer library (requires gltfio)
samples: Sample desktop applications
shaders: Shaders used by
filamat and
matc
third_party: External libraries and assets
environments: Environment maps under CC0 license that can be used with
cmgen
models: Models under permissive licenses
textures: Textures under CC0 license
tools: Host tools
cmgen: Image-based lighting asset generator
filamesh: Mesh converter
glslminifier: Minifies GLSL source code
matc: Material compiler
matinfo Displays information about materials compiled with
matc
mipgen Generates a series of miplevels from a source image
normal-blending: Tool to blend normal maps
resgen Aggregates binary blobs into embeddable resources
roughness-prefilter: Pre-filters a roughness map from a normal map to reduce aliasing
specular-color: Computes the specular color of conductors based on spectral data
web: JavaScript bindings, documentation, and samples
Please see LICENSE.
