Filament

Filament is a real-time physically based rendering engine for Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows, and WebGL. It is designed to be as small as possible and as efficient as possible on Android.

Download

Download Filament releases to access stable builds. Filament release archives contains host-side tools that are required to generate assets.

Make sure you always use tools from the same release as the runtime library. This is particularly important for matc (material compiler).

If you'd rather build Filament yourself, please refer to our build manual.

Android

Android projects can simply declare Filament libraries as Maven dependencies:

repositories { mavenCentral() } dependencies { implementation 'com.google.android.filament:filament-android:1.18.0' }

Here are all the libraries available in the group com.google.android.filament :

Artifact Description The Filament rendering engine itself. A glTF 2.0 loader for Filament, depends on filament-android . Trimmed version of gltfio that does not support some glTF extensions. KTX loading, Kotlin math, and camera utilities, depends on gltfio-android . Trimmed version of filament-utils that does not support some glTF features. A runtime material builder/compiler. This library is large but contains a full shader compiler/validator/optimizer and supports both OpenGL and Vulkan. A much smaller alternative to filamat-android that can only generate OpenGL shaders. It does not provide validation or optimizations.

iOS

iOS projects can use CocoaPods to install the latest release:

pod 'Filament' , '~> 1.18.0'

Snapshots

If you prefer to live on the edge, you can download a continuous build by following the following steps:

Find the commit you're interested in. Click the green check mark under the commit message. Click on the Details link for the platform you're interested in. On the top right, click on the Artifacts dropdown and choose an artifact.

Documentation

Filament, an in-depth explanation of real-time physically based rendering, the graphics capabilities and implementation of Filament. This document explains the math and reasoning behind most of our decisions. This document is a good introduction to PBR for graphics programmers.

Materials, the full reference documentation for our material system. This document explains our different material models, how to use the material compiler matc and how to write custom materials.

and how to write custom materials. Material Properties, a reference sheet for the standard material model.

Examples

Features

APIs

Native C++ API for Android, iOS, Linux, macOS and Windows

Java/JNI API for Android

JavaScript API

Backends

OpenGL 4.1+ for Linux, macOS and Windows

OpenGL ES 3.0+ for Android and iOS

Metal for macOS and iOS

Vulkan 1.0 for Android, Linux, macOS, and Windows

WebGL 2.0 for all platforms

Rendering

Clustered forward renderer

Cook-Torrance microfacet specular BRDF

Lambertian diffuse BRDF

Custom lighting/surface shading

HDR/linear lighting

Metallic workflow

Clear coat

Anisotropic lighting

Approximated translucent (subsurface) materials

Cloth/fabric/sheen shading

Normal mapping & ambient occlusion mapping

Image-based lighting

Physically-based camera (shutter speed, sensitivity and aperture)

Physical light units

Point lights, spot lights and directional light

Specular anti-aliasing

Spot and directional light shadows

Cascaded shadows

EVSM, PCSS, DPCF, or PCF shadows

Transparent shadows

Contact shadows

Screen-space ambient occlusion

Screen-space reflections

Screen-space refraction

Global fog

Dynamic resolution (with support for AMD FidelityFX FSR)

Post processing

HDR bloom

Depth of field bokeh

Multiple tone mappers: generic (customizable), ACES, filmic, etc.

Color and tone management: luminance scaling, gamut mapping

Color grading: exposure, night adaptation, white balance, channel mixer, shadows/mid-tones/highlights, ASC CDL, contrast, saturation, etc.

TAA, FXAA, MSAA

Screen-space lens flares

glTF 2.0

Encodings Embeded Binary

Primitive Types Points Lines Line Loop Line Strip Triangles Triangle Strip Triangle Fan

Animation Transform animation Linear interpolation Morph animation Sparse accessor Skin animation Joint animation

Extensions KHR_draco_mesh_compression KHR_lights_punctual KHR_materials_clearcoat KHR_materials_ior KHR_materials_pbrSpecularGlossiness KHR_materials_sheen KHR_materials_transmission KHR_materials_unlit KHR_materials_volume KHR_mesh_quantization KHR_texture_transform



Rendering with Filament

Native Linux, macOS and Windows

You must create an Engine , a Renderer and a SwapChain . The SwapChain is created from a native window pointer (an NSView on macOS or a HWND on Windows for instance):

Engine* engine = Engine::create(); SwapChain* swapChain = engine->createSwapChain(nativeWindow); Renderer* renderer = engine->createRenderer();

To render a frame you must then create a View , a Scene and a Camera :

Camera* camera = engine->createCamera(EntityManager:: get ().create()); View* view = engine->createView(); Scene* scene = engine->createScene(); view->setCamera(camera); view->setScene(scene);

Renderables are added to the scene:

Entity renderable = EntityManager:: get ().create(); RenderableManager::Builder( 1 ) .boundingBox({{ -1 , -1 , -1 }, { 1 , 1 , 1 }}) .material( 0 , materialInstance) .geometry( 0 , RenderableManager::PrimitiveType::TRIANGLES, vertexBuffer, indexBuffer, 0 , 6 ) .culling( false ) .build(*engine, renderable); scene->addEntity(renderable);

The material instance is obtained from a material, itself loaded from a binary blob generated by matc :

Material* material = Material::Builder() .package(( void *) BAKED_MATERIAL_PACKAGE, sizeof (BAKED_MATERIAL_PACKAGE)) .build(*engine); MaterialInstance* materialInstance = material->createInstance();

To learn more about materials and matc , please refer to the materials documentation.

To render, simply pass the View to the Renderer :

if (renderer->beginFrame(swapChain)) { renderer->render(view); renderer->endFrame(); }

For complete examples of Linux, macOS and Windows Filament applications, look at the source files in the samples/ directory. These samples are all based on libs/filamentapp/ which contains the code that creates a native window with SDL2 and initializes the Filament engine, renderer and views.

For more information on how to prepare environment maps for image-based lighting please refer to BUILDING.md.

Android

See android/samples for examples of how to use Filament on Android.

You must always first initialize Filament by calling Filament.init() .

Rendering with Filament on Android is similar to rendering from native code (the APIs are largely the same across languages). You can render into a Surface by passing a Surface to the createSwapChain method. This allows you to render to a SurfaceTexture , a TextureView or a SurfaceView . To make things easier we provide an Android specific API called UiHelper in the package com.google.android.filament.android . All you need to do is set a render callback on the helper and attach your SurfaceView or TextureView to it. You are still responsible for creating the swap chain in the onNativeWindowChanged() callback.

iOS

Filament is supported on iOS 11.0 and above. See ios/samples for examples of using Filament on iOS.

Filament on iOS is largely the same as native rendering with C++. A CAEAGLLayer or CAMetalLayer is passed to the createSwapChain method. Filament for iOS supports both Metal (preferred) and OpenGL ES.

Assets

To get started you can use the textures and environment maps found respectively in third_party/textures and third_party/environments . These assets are under CC0 license. Please refer to their respective URL.txt files to know more about the original authors.

Environments must be pre-processed using cmgen or using the libiblprefilter library.

How to make contributions

Please read and follow the steps in CONTRIBUTING.md. Make sure you are familiar with the code style.

Directory structure

This repository not only contains the core Filament engine, but also its supporting libraries and tools.

android : Android libraries and projects filamat-android : Filament material generation library (AAR) for Android filament-android : Filament library (AAR) for Android filament-utils-android : Extra utilities (KTX loader, math types, etc.) gltfio-android : Filament glTF loading library (AAR) for Android samples : Android-specific Filament samples

: Android libraries and projects art : Source for various artworks (logos, PDF manuals, etc.)

: Source for various artworks (logos, PDF manuals, etc.) assets : 3D assets to use with sample applications

: 3D assets to use with sample applications build : CMake build scripts

: CMake build scripts docs : Documentation math : Mathematica notebooks used to explore BRDFs, equations, etc.

: Documentation filament : Filament rendering engine (minimal dependencies) backend : Rendering backends/drivers (Vulkan, Metal, OpenGL/ES)

: Filament rendering engine (minimal dependencies) ide : Configuration files for IDEs (CLion, etc.)

: Configuration files for IDEs (CLion, etc.) ios : Sample projects for iOS

: Sample projects for iOS libs : Libraries bluegl : OpenGL bindings for macOS, Linux and Windows bluevk : Vulkan bindings for macOS, Linux, Windows and Android camutils : Camera manipulation utilities filabridge : Library shared by the Filament engine and host tools filaflat : Serialization/deserialization library used for materials filagui : Helper library for Dear ImGui filamat : Material generation library filamentapp : SDL2 skeleton to build sample apps filameshio : Tiny filamesh parsing library (see also tools/filamesh ) geometry : Mesh-related utilities gltfio : Loader for glTF 2.0 ibl : IBL generation tools image : Image filtering and simple transforms imageio : Image file reading / writing, only intended for internal use matdbg : DebugServer for inspecting shaders at run-time (debug builds only) math : Math library mathio : Math types support for output streams utils : Utility library (threads, memory, data structures, etc.) viewer : glTF viewer library (requires gltfio)

: Libraries samples : Sample desktop applications

: Sample desktop applications shaders : Shaders used by filamat and matc

: Shaders used by and third_party : External libraries and assets environments : Environment maps under CC0 license that can be used with cmgen models : Models under permissive licenses textures : Textures under CC0 license

: External libraries and assets tools : Host tools cmgen : Image-based lighting asset generator filamesh : Mesh converter glslminifier : Minifies GLSL source code matc : Material compiler matinfo Displays information about materials compiled with matc mipgen Generates a series of miplevels from a source image normal-blending : Tool to blend normal maps resgen Aggregates binary blobs into embeddable resources roughness-prefilter : Pre-filters a roughness map from a normal map to reduce aliasing specular-color : Computes the specular color of conductors based on spectral data

: Host tools web : JavaScript bindings, documentation, and samples

License

Please see LICENSE.

Disclaimer

This is not an officially supported Google product.