figures

Unicode symbols with fallbacks for older terminals

and more...

Terminals such as Windows Console Host (and CMD) only support a limited character set.

Install

npm install figures

Usage

import figures, {replaceSymbols, mainSymbols, fallbackSymbols} from 'figures' ; console .log(figures.tick); console .log(figures.mainSymbols.tick); console .log(figures.fallbackSymbols.tick); console .log(figures.replaceSymbols( '✔︎ check' ));

API

figures (default export)

Type: object

Symbols to use on any terminal.

mainSymbols

Symbols to use when the terminal supports Unicode symbols.

fallbackSymbols

Symbols to use when the terminal does not support Unicode symbols.

Returns the input with replaced fallback Unicode symbols on older terminals.

All the below figures are attached to the default export as shown in the example above.

string

Type: string

String where the Unicode symbols will be replaced with fallback symbols depending on the terminal.

Figures

Fallback characters are only shown when they differ from the Main ones.

Name Main Fallback tick ✔ √ info ℹ i warning ⚠ ‼ cross ✖ × square █ squareSmall ◻ □ squareSmallFilled ◼ ■ squareDarkShade ▓ squareMediumShade ▒ squareLightShade ░ squareTop ▀ squareBottom ▄ squareLeft ▌ squareRight ▐ squareCenter ■ circle ◯ ( ) circleFilled ◉ (*) circleDotted ◌ ( ) circleDouble ◎ ( ) circleCircle ⓞ (○) circleCross ⓧ (×) circlePipe Ⓘ (│) circleQuestionMark ?⃝ (?) radioOn ◉ (*) radioOff ◯ ( ) checkboxOn ☒ [×] checkboxOff ☐ [ ] checkboxCircleOn ⓧ (×) checkboxCircleOff Ⓘ ( ) questionMarkPrefix ?⃝ ？ bullet ● dot ․ ellipsis … pointer ❯ > pointerSmall › › triangleUp ▲ triangleUpSmall ▴ triangleUpOutline △ ∆ triangleDown ▼ triangleDownSmall ▾ triangleLeft ◀ ◄ triangleLeftSmall ◂ triangleRight ▶ ► triangleRightSmall ▸ lozenge ◆ ♦ lozengeOutline ◇ ◊ home ⌂ hamburger ☰ ≡ smiley ㋡ ☺ mustache ෴ ┌─┐ heart ♥ star ★ ✶ play ▶ ► musicNote ♪ musicNoteBeamed ♫ nodejs ⬢ ♦ arrowUp ↑ arrowDown ↓ arrowLeft ← arrowRight → arrowLeftRight ↔ arrowUpDown ↕ almostEqual ≈ notEqual ≠ lessOrEqual ≤ greaterOrEqual ≥ identical ≡ infinity ∞ subscriptZero ₀ subscriptOne ₁ subscriptTwo ₂ subscriptThree ₃ subscriptFour ₄ subscriptFive ₅ subscriptSix ₆ subscriptSeven ₇ subscriptEight ₈ subscriptNine ₉ oneHalf ½ oneThird ⅓ oneQuarter ¼ oneFifth ⅕ oneSixth ⅙ oneSeventh ⅐ 1/7 oneEighth ⅛ oneNinth ⅑ 1/9 oneTenth ⅒ 1/10 twoThirds ⅔ twoFifths ⅖ threeQuarters ¾ threeFifths ⅗ threeEighths ⅜ fourFifths ⅘ fiveSixths ⅚ fiveEighths ⅝ sevenEighths ⅞ line ─ lineBold ━ lineDouble ═ lineDashed0 ┄ lineDashed1 ┅ lineDashed2 ┈ lineDashed3 ┉ lineDashed4 ╌ lineDashed5 ╍ lineDashed6 ╴ lineDashed7 ╶ lineDashed8 ╸ lineDashed9 ╺ lineDashed10 ╼ lineDashed11 ╾ lineDashed12 − lineDashed13 – lineDashed14 ‐ lineDashed15 ⁃ lineVertical │ lineVerticalBold ┃ lineVerticalDouble ║ lineVerticalDashed0 ┆ lineVerticalDashed1 ┇ lineVerticalDashed2 ┊ lineVerticalDashed3 ┋ lineVerticalDashed4 ╎ lineVerticalDashed5 ╏ lineVerticalDashed6 ╵ lineVerticalDashed7 ╷ lineVerticalDashed8 ╹ lineVerticalDashed9 ╻ lineVerticalDashed10 ╽ lineVerticalDashed11 ╿ lineDownLeft ┐ lineDownLeftArc ╮ lineDownBoldLeftBold ┓ lineDownBoldLeft ┒ lineDownLeftBold ┑ lineDownDoubleLeftDouble ╗ lineDownDoubleLeft ╖ lineDownLeftDouble ╕ lineDownRight ┌ lineDownRightArc ╭ lineDownBoldRightBold ┏ lineDownBoldRight ┎ lineDownRightBold ┍ lineDownDoubleRightDouble ╔ lineDownDoubleRight ╓ lineDownRightDouble ╒ lineUpLeft ┘ lineUpLeftArc ╯ lineUpBoldLeftBold ┛ lineUpBoldLeft ┚ lineUpLeftBold ┙ lineUpDoubleLeftDouble ╝ lineUpDoubleLeft ╜ lineUpLeftDouble ╛ lineUpRight └ lineUpRightArc ╰ lineUpBoldRightBold ┗ lineUpBoldRight ┖ lineUpRightBold ┕ lineUpDoubleRightDouble ╚ lineUpDoubleRight ╙ lineUpRightDouble ╘ lineUpDownLeft ┤ lineUpBoldDownBoldLeftBold ┫ lineUpBoldDownBoldLeft ┨ lineUpDownLeftBold ┥ lineUpBoldDownLeftBold ┩ lineUpDownBoldLeftBold ┪ lineUpDownBoldLeft ┧ lineUpBoldDownLeft ┦ lineUpDoubleDownDoubleLeftDouble ╣ lineUpDoubleDownDoubleLeft ╢ lineUpDownLeftDouble ╡ lineUpDownRight ├ lineUpBoldDownBoldRightBold ┣ lineUpBoldDownBoldRight ┠ lineUpDownRightBold ┝ lineUpBoldDownRightBold ┡ lineUpDownBoldRightBold ┢ lineUpDownBoldRight ┟ lineUpBoldDownRight ┞ lineUpDoubleDownDoubleRightDouble ╠ lineUpDoubleDownDoubleRight ╟ lineUpDownRightDouble ╞ lineDownLeftRight ┬ lineDownBoldLeftBoldRightBold ┳ lineDownLeftBoldRightBold ┯ lineDownBoldLeftRight ┰ lineDownBoldLeftBoldRight ┱ lineDownBoldLeftRightBold ┲ lineDownLeftRightBold ┮ lineDownLeftBoldRight ┭ lineDownDoubleLeftDoubleRightDouble ╦ lineDownDoubleLeftRight ╥ lineDownLeftDoubleRightDouble ╤ lineUpLeftRight ┴ lineUpBoldLeftBoldRightBold ┻ lineUpLeftBoldRightBold ┷ lineUpBoldLeftRight ┸ lineUpBoldLeftBoldRight ┹ lineUpBoldLeftRightBold ┺ lineUpLeftRightBold ┶ lineUpLeftBoldRight ┵ lineUpDoubleLeftDoubleRightDouble ╩ lineUpDoubleLeftRight ╨ lineUpLeftDoubleRightDouble ╧ lineUpDownLeftRight ┼ lineUpBoldDownBoldLeftBoldRightBold ╋ lineUpDownBoldLeftBoldRightBold ╈ lineUpBoldDownLeftBoldRightBold ╇ lineUpBoldDownBoldLeftRightBold ╊ lineUpBoldDownBoldLeftBoldRight ╉ lineUpBoldDownLeftRight ╀ lineUpDownBoldLeftRight ╁ lineUpDownLeftBoldRight ┽ lineUpDownLeftRightBold ┾ lineUpBoldDownBoldLeftRight ╂ lineUpDownLeftBoldRightBold ┿ lineUpBoldDownLeftBoldRight ╃ lineUpBoldDownLeftRightBold ╄ lineUpDownBoldLeftBoldRight ╅ lineUpDownBoldLeftRightBold ╆ lineUpDoubleDownDoubleLeftDoubleRightDouble ╬ lineUpDoubleDownDoubleLeftRight ╫ lineUpDownLeftDoubleRightDouble ╪ lineCross ╳ lineBackslash ╲ lineSlash ╱

Other characters

If you cannot find the character you're looking for in the table above, please look at this full list of cross-platform terminal characters.

Unsupported terminals

The following terminals are not officially supported:

xterm

Linux Terminal (kernel)

cmder

They can display most but not all of the symbols listed above.

