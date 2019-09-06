figo Node.js SDK

figo Node.js SDK is a package that contains a set of wrappers for figo Connect API and enables you to start creating applications in a Node.js environment immediately.

figo Connect API

figo Connect API allows you easily access bank accounts including payments submitting and transaction history. Our main goal is to provide banking applications with rich user experience and seamless integration.

For more information please check our website.

Get an API key

To get started with figo Connect you have to register your application first. Request your personal credentials using our online application form or just email us and we will be more than happy to provide you with a client ID and a secret without any bureaucracy.

The Latest Version

The latest version of this SDK can be found in GitHub repository.

Documentation

Detailed API reference is available online on our website.

Installation

Using npm

To install the SDK via npm use following command:

npm install figo@latest

Manually

Just clone our repository with your preferred method. For example:

git clone git://github.com/figo-connect/node-figo.git

Usage

Make a connection:

var figo = require ( 'figo' ); var client_id = 'CaESKmC8MAhNpDe5rvmWnSkRE_7pkkVIIgMwclgzGcQY' ; var client_secret = 'STdzfv0GXtEj_bwYn7AgCVszN1kKq5BdgEIKOM_fzybQ' ; var connection = new figo.Connection(client_id, client_secret);

where client_id and client_secret are your application's credentials obtained from figo.

And create the first figo user:

var name = 'John Doe' ; var email = 'john.doe@example.com' ; var password = 'Swordfish' ; var language = 'en' ; connection.create_user(name, email, password, language, null , function ( error, recovery_password ) { if (error) { console .error(error); } else { console .log(recovery_password); } });

Authentication

From the figo Connect API reference:

“In order to access any information belonging to a user, a client has to authenticate with a token linking itself to the user. This token is called an access token and contains information on the client, the user and the level of access the client has to the users data.”

Log in to obtain such access token:

var access_token = '' ; connection.credential_login(username, password, null , null , null , null , function ( error, token ) { if (error) { console .error(error); } else { access_token = token.access_token; } });

Once you have an access token you can perform the rest of operations with the API.

Session

But first create a session using the access token from the previous step:

var session = new figo.Session(access_token);

Examples

Accounts

Retrieve all bank accounts

To get all the bank accounts user has chosen to share with your application use get_accounts function:

session.get_accounts( function ( error, accounts ) { if (error) { console .error(error); } else { accounts.forEach( function ( account ) { console .log(account.account_number); console .log(account.balance.balance); }); } });

Transactions

Retrieve transactions of one or all accounts

session.get_transactions( null , function ( error, transactions ) { if (error) { console .error(error); } else { transactions.forEach( function ( transaction ) { console .log(transaction.name); }); } });

Standing Orders

Retrieve standing orders of one or all accounts

session.get_standing_orders( false , function ( error, standingOrders ) { if (error) { console .error(error); } else { standingOrders.forEach( function ( standingOrder ) { console .log(standingOrder.standing_order_id, standingOrder.purpose, standingOrder.amount); }); } });

Securities

Retrieve securities of one or all accounts

session.get_securities( null , function ( error, securities ) { if (error) { console .error(error); } else { securities.forEach( function ( security ) { console .log(security.security_id, security.amount, security.currency); }); } });

Payments

Retrieve all or one payment(s)

session.get_payments( null , function ( error, payments ) { if (error) { console .error(error); } else { payments.forEach( function ( payment ) { console .log(payment.payment_id, payment.amount, payment.currency, payment.purpose); }) } });

Create a single payment

figo Connect API allows you not only to get an information related to bank accounts, but also to submit wire transfers on behalf of the account owner which is a two-step process:

First, you have to compile a payment object and submit it to the figo Connect API. Second, you need to submit the newly created payment to the bank itself via the figo Connect API. Although any interaction with the API is done live, customer bank's servers might take some time to reply. In order to handle this figo Connect API will create a background task and will return a task token to your application on step two. Using this task token you can later poll the result of the task execution.

Tests

Running the Unit Tests

Make sure you have all the necessary dependencies:

npm install

You need to set the following environment variables:

FIGO_CLIENT_ID

FIGO_CLIENT_SECRET

FIGO_API_ENDPOINT (optional, defaults to https://staging.figo.me/v3 )

npm test

License

figo Node.js SDK is released under the MIT License.

Changelog and New Features

rolled back to Winston 2.4.4 for compatibility

updated dependencies to current stable versions

Dropped support for node.js 4.0

removed cert-pinning to support new figo infrastructure

Use SHA-256 to validate certificate fingerprint ( 5496e58 )

) Node.js versions 0.10 and older are no longer supported ( afeb565 )

Create a .stack property on FigoError object: https://github.com/figo-connect/node-figo/pull/27

Minor feature

Minor bugfix

Code beautified

Minor bugfix

Minor bugfix

Certificate fingerprint update

Errors are now instances of JavaScript standard built-in Error object

Added wrappers for the following API calls Authentication: Credential Login, Unlock a figo account; User Management: Start forgot password process, Re-send unlock code, Re-send verification email; Accounts: Set bank account sort order; Account setup & synchronization: Retrieve list of supported banks, credit cards, other payment services, Retrieve list of supported credit cards and other payment services, Retrieve list of all supported banks, Retrieve login settings for a bank or service, Setup new bank account; Transactions: Modify a transaction, Modify all transactions of one or all accounts, Delete a transaction; Standing Orders: Retrieve standing_orders of one or all accounts; Securities: Retrieve a security, Retrieve securities of one or all accounts, Modify a security, Modify all securities of one or all; Payments: Retrieve payment proposals; Task Processing: Begin task, Poll task state, Cancel a task; Business Process System: Begin process, Create a process;

Minor fixes

Previous release which was done before starting to maintain the above changelog.

Contributing and Bug Reporting

Please submit bug reports and your suggestions to the GitHub issue tracker. Feel free to add pull requests as well.