Figmint can sync styles and exports from a file in figma to json that can be used in a javascript project.
It also comes with a snazzy CLI:
This example site shows a figma file above html and css generated using the JSON that figmint outputs. This example can be found and run in the
example folder in this repo.
👩🏽🏫Recommendations:
🚨Notes:
yarn add figmint --dev
Setup a file that includes elements that use all the figma styles you want to export. These can either be local or from libraries, but every style you want to export needs to be used in the file you point
figmint at.
Figmint will also pick up exports for the file in qustion. This can be useful for icons, illustrations, etc. For this to work make sure you have an export setup on the image you want to export.
Figmint is able to pick up the file type and scale, as long as you use something like
2x and not
512w or
512h (figma's API is limited in this regard.)
Currently figmint is setup to read the name of the parent to decide what directory to put the export in. For example you can group all your icons together in a layer named
icons to make sure all icons end up in a
icons folder when synced to your project.
Add a
.figmintrc.json file to your project.
The required options are a
token and a
file id.
.figmintrc.json
{
"token": "18898-296d0094-cd7e-4ce3-b9f7-663640190108",
"file": "tid5SFlwk8AqMGBP6dDJvw"
}
You can now run figmint via the CLI:
yarn run figmint
At this point if everything went as planned you should have a new folder called
figmaStyles in your project. Check the
index file in this folder to see the styles exported from figma.
See Config format and Config options below for more info on how to configure figmint including typescript support and chaging the output folder.
An example is included in this repo under the
example directory. This project connects to the example figma file. To sync with the example figma file and run it:
> cd example
> yarn
> yarn figmint
> yarn start
Then visit the example page at http://localhost:1234.
You can connect the example to your own figma file by editing
.figmintrc.json in the
example directory. Just add your own
token and
file before running
yarn figmint.
The CLI for figmint is pretty simple, just run
yarn figmint or
npm run figmint in your project after it is installed.
It is also possible to run the CLI in watch mode. This will update your json as things change on figma without you needing to re-run the command.
🚨Notes:
To connect to your own figma file you'll need to add both an access token and the file ID. See Config Options for details.
Figmint uses cosmiconfig for configuration file support. This means you can configure figmint via:
.figmintrc file, written in YAML or JSON, with optional extensions: .yaml/.yml/.json.
.figmintrc.toml file, written in TOML (the .toml extension is required).
figmint.config.js or
.figmintrc.js file that exports an object.
The configuration file will be resolved starting from the location of the file being formatted, and searching up the file tree until a config file is (or isn't) found.
Your figma token
The file ID you want to sync. In your figma file click
Share and the copy the link. It'll look something like:
https://www.figma.com/file/P2X8Apme93sfEN8wACKziOxq/FileName
in this case the file ID is
P2X8Apme93sfEN8wACKziOxq
figmaStyles)
Figmint writes any styles it finds to a js file. By default this file is written to a
./figmaStyles/ directory. If you would like to use a different location you can add an
output to your config.
Output supports nested directories, so
some/directory/figma as output would result in a new file
./some/directory/figma/ being created.
false)
If set to true this will generate typescript types in your export.
make sure to add
#!/usr/bin/env node to the top of
bin/figma.js after building as parcel 1 does not do this by default.