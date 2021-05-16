Figma Plugin DS Svelte

WORK IN PROGRESS—This is a Svelte version of the Figma Plugin DS specifically for use in creating Figma Plugins. I decided to create this because Svelte seems like a great lightweight approach well suited for creating Figma plugins, and also improves the developer experience when compared to my vanilla JS Figma Plugin DS due to simplified markup.

You can also get started with Figsvelte, a boilerplate for Figma plugins that already has this library setup as a dependency.

Installation

To install into your own Svelte project. npm i -D figma-plugin-ds-svelte

To use

import { GlobalCSS } from 'figma-plugin-ds-svelte' ; import { Button, Input, SelectMenu } from 'figma-plugin-ds-svelte' ;

Components

All components can accept class props to add global or utility classes to each component

Button

import { Button } from 'figma-plugin-ds-svelte' ;

< Button on:click = {funcName} > Label </ Button > < Button on:click = {funcName} variant = "secondary" > Label </ Button > < Button on:click = {funcName} variant = "secondary" destructive > Label </ Button > < Button on:click = {funcName} disabled > Label </ Button >

Props

Prop Type Options/notes on:click Func Assign a function to execute on click. Ex: on:click={funcName} variant String Default: "primary" , Options: "secondary" , "tertiary" disabled Boolean Default: false destructive Boolean Default: false

Checkbox

import { Checkbox } from 'figma-plugin-ds-svelte' ;

< Checkbox > Label </ Checkbox > < Checkbox checked > Label </ Checkbox > < Checkbox disabled > Label </ Checkbox >

Props

Prop Type Options/notes on:change Func Funtion to execute on change. Ex: on:change={funcName} value Boolean Default: false ; checked Boolean Default: false ; You can bind the value when checked to a var. bind:checked={varName} disabled Boolean Default: false

Disclosure

import { Disclosure, DisclosureItem } from 'figma-plugin-ds-svelte' ;

< Disclosure > < DisclosureItem title = "Item 1" open > Content here </ DisclosureItem > < DisclosureItem title = "Item 2" > Content here </ DisclosureItem > < DisclosureItem title = "Item 3" > Content here </ DisclosureItem > </ Disclosure >

Props

Prop Type Options/notes title String Title of disclosure item open Boolean Default: false ; Only one disclosure item can be opened at once section Boolean Default: false ; Bold section header for disclosure title

Icon

import { Icon, IconName } from 'figma-plugin-ds-svelte' ; import SvgName from './src/directory/image.svg' ; import { Icon, IconVisible, IconSpinner } from 'figma-plugin-ds-svelte' ;

< Icon iconName = {IconVisible} color = "black" /> < Icon iconName = {IconSpinner} color = "blue" spin /> < Icon iconText = "W" color = "blue" />

Props

Prop Type Options/notes iconName Var Pass an imported SVG to this prop. iconName={IconImport} iconText String Pass a text character to use instead of an icon. Ex: width and height inputs iconText="W" color String Pass the name of any Figma color var to this prop. color="blue" spin Boolean Default: false ; This will rotate the icon in an endless loop.

Icons

Icon Var IconAdjust IconAlert IconAngle IconArrowLeftRight IconUpDown IconAutoLayoutHorizontal IconAutoLayoutVertical IconBack IconBlendEmpty IconBlend IconBreak IconCaretDown IconCaretLeft IconCaretRight IconCaretUp IconCheck IconClose IconComponent IconCornerRadius IconCorners IconDistributeHorizontalSpacing IconDistributeVerticalSpacing IconDraft IconEffects IconEllipses IconEyedropper IconForward IconFrame IconGroup IconHidden IconHorizontalPadding IconHyperlink IconImage IconInstance IconKey IconLayoutAlignBottom IconAlignHorizontalCenters IconAlignLeft IconAlignRight IconAlignTop IconAlignVerticalCenters IconLayoutGridColumns IconLayoutGridRows IconLayoutGridUniform IconLibrary IconLinkBroken IconLinkConnected IconListDetailed IconListTile IconList IconLockOff IconLockOn IconMinus IconPlay IconPlus IconRandom IconRecent IconResizeToFit IconResolveFilled IconResolve IconReverse IconSearchLarge IconSearch IconSettings IconShare IconSmiley IconSortAlphaAsc IconSortAlphaDsc IconSortTopBottom IconSpacing IconSpinner IconStarOff IconStarOn IconStrokeWeight IconStyles IconSwap IconTheme IconTidyUpGrid IconTidyUpListHorizontal IconTidyUpListVertical IconTimer IconTrash IconVerticalPadding IconVisible IconWarningLarge IconWarning

Icon button

import { IconButton } from 'figma-plugin-ds-svelte' ;

< IconButton on:click = {funcName} iconName = {IconVisible}/ > < IconButton on:click = {funcName} iconName = {IconVisible} selected /> < IconButton on:click = {funcName} iconText = "@" />

Props

Prop Type Options/notes on:click Func Assign a function to execute on click. Ex: on:click={funcName} selected Boolean Default: false iconName String See Icon component for usage. IconText String See Icon component for usage. spin Boolean See Icon component for usage.

Input

import { Input } from 'figma-plugin-ds-svelte' ; var inputValue = 'Default value' ;

< Input bind:value = {inputValue}/ > < Input bind:value = {inputValue} disabled /> < Input placeholder = "Enter some info..." /> < Input iconName = {IconName} /> < Input iconName = {IconSpinner} spin placeholder = "Fetching data..." /> < Input value = "Value" borders />

Props

Prop Type Options/notes on:change Func Funtion to execute on change. Ex: on:change={funcName} value String Value that will get populated by user or specify predefined value. You can also bind this to a variable. placeholder String Placeholder text. borders Boolean Default: false ; Force a border on the input field. disabled Boolean Default: false iconName Var See Icon component for usage. iconText String See Icon component for usage. spin Boolean See Icon component for usage.

Labels and sections

import { Label, SectionHeader } from 'figma-plugin-ds-svelte' ;

< Label > Label name </ Label > < Section > Section name </ Section >

Onboarding tip

import { OnboardingTip } from 'figma-plugin-ds-svelte' ;

< OnboardingTip iconName = {IconStyles} > Tip text goes here </ OnboardingTip >

Props

Prop Type Options/notes iconName Var See Icon component for usage. iconText String See Icon component for usage. spin Boolean See Icon component for usage.

Radio button

import { Radio } from 'figma-plugin-ds-svelte' ; var radioValue;

< Radio bind:group = {radioValue} value = "a" > Label </ Radio > < Radio bind:group = {radioValue} value = "b" > Label </ Radio >

Props

Prop Type Options/notes on:change Func Funtion to execute on change. Ex: on:change={funcName} group Var Pass name of var to store selected item from radio group. value String Value of radio item. disabled Boolean Default: false

Select menu

import { SelectMenu } from 'figma-plugin-ds-svelte' ; let menuItemArray = [ { 'value' : 'item1' , 'label' : 'Menu item 1' , 'group' : null , 'selected' : false }, { 'value' : 'item2' , 'label' : 'Menu item 2 ' , 'group' : null , 'selected' : false } ]; var selectedItem;

< SelectMenu bind:menuItems = {menuItemArray} bind:value = {selectedItem}/ > < SelectMenu bind:menuItems = {menuItemArray} bind:value = {selectedItem} showGroupLabels /> < SelectMenu bind:menuItems = {menuItemArray} bind:value = {selectedItem} iconName = {IconBlend}/ > < SelectMenu bind:menuItems = {menuItemArray} bind:value = {selectedItem} disabled />

Props

Prop Type Options/notes on:change Func Function to execute on change. Ex: on:change={funcName} menuItems Var Pass in array of menu item objects. See example above for format. If you want to use option groups, update the group keys to a string. value Var Bind the value of the selected item to a var. Ex: bind:value={selectedItem} placeholder String Override default placeholder text with a string when there is no item selected. showGroupLabels Boolean Default: false ; If you are using option groups, this will show the group labels. disabled Boolean Default: false macOSBlink Boolean Default: false ; Easter egg, old school Mac OS triple blink on select. iconName Var See Icon component for usage. iconText String See Icon component for usage.

Switch

import { Switch } from 'figma-plugin-ds-svelte' ; var switchValue;

< Switch value = "value" bind:checked = {switchValue} > Label </ Switch >

Props

Prop Type Options/notes on:change Func Funtion to execute on change. Ex: on:change={funcName} value Boolean Default: false ; checked Boolean Default: false ; You can bind the value when checked to a var. bind:checked={varName} disabled Boolean Default: false

Textarea

import { Textarea } from 'figma-plugin-ds-svelte' ;

< Textarea placeholder = "Enter some text" > </ Textarea >

Props

Prop Type Options/notes on:change Func Function to execute on change. Ex: on:change={funcName} value String Value of textarea. Can bind to a variable. Ex: bind:value={someVar} placeholder String Override default placeholder text with a string. rows Int Default: 2 ; Number of rows (height) to display. disabled Boolean Default: false

Type

import { Type } from 'figma-plugin-ds-svelte' ;

< Type size = "large" weight = "bold" > Content here </ Type >

Props

Prop Type Options/notes size String Default: "small" ; Also accepts "xsmall" , "large" , "xlarge" weight String Default: "normal" ; Also accepts "medium" , "bold" color String Default: "black8" ; Pass the name of any Figma color var to this prop. color="blue" , Default color is white when inverse is true and no value specified inverse Boolean Default: false ; Optimizes letter-spacing for light on dark applications.

Tokens

Color

Name Var Type Notes blue --blue Accent Ex: primary button, hyperlinks, focus/selected states purple --purple Accent Ex: components/instances hot-pink --hot-pink Accent Ex: smart selection handles green --green Accent Ex: Toolbar selections red --red Accent Ex: Error yellow --yellow Accent Ex: Caution/warning black --black Basic foreground Ex: active states black8 --black8 Basic foreground 80% black, ex: most common black used in UI text and icons black8-opaque --black8-opaque Basic foreground Opaque version of black8 black3 --black3 Basic foreground 30% black, ex: lower priority messages, disabled states black3-opaque --black3-opaque Basic foreground Opaque version of black3 white --white Basic foreground Used in same way as black8, but on dark backgrounds white8 --white8 Basic foreground Rarely used, only in toolbar white4 --white4 Basic foreground Used in same way as black3, Ex: option group headers in menus white --white Basic background (Duplicate) White is also the most common background color grey --grey Basic background Used behind controls in active state silver --silver Basic background Ex: horizontal separators, default canvas background hud --hud Basic background Ex: background for menus toolbar --toolbar Basic background Ex: background for the toolbar black1 --black1 Special Ex: input placeholder underline, textarea border blue3 --blue3 Special Ex: text range selection in inputs purple4 --purple4 Special Ex: disabled components/instances hover-fill --hover-fill Special Hover state for items without borders, ex: icon button selection-a --selection-a Special Selected cells, ex: selected top level layer selection-b --selection-b Special Selected cells, ex: selected child layers white2 --white2 Special Ex: menu separators

Type

Property Var Value Notes font-family --font-stack 'Inter', sans-serif Default font everywhere font-size --font-size-xsmall 11px Most common font size font-size --font-size-small 12px Used in menus font-size --font-size-large 13px Rarely used in editor font-size --font-size-xlarge 14px Rarely used in editor font-weight --font-weight-normal 400 font-weight --font-weight-medium 500 font-weight --font-weight-bold 600 line-height --font-line-height 16px For use with xsmall and small font sizes line-height --font-line-height-large 24px For use with large and xlarge font sizes letter-spacing --font-letter-spacing-pos-xsmall .005em Optimized letter spacing for xsmall text on light background letter-spacing --font-letter-spacing-neg-xsmall .01em Optimized letter spacing for xsmall text on dark background letter-spacing --font-letter-spacing-pos-small 0 Optimized letter spacing for small text on light background letter-spacing --font-letter-spacing-neg-small .005em Optimized letter spacing for small text on dark background letter-spacing --font-letter-spacing-pos-large -.0025em Optimized letter spacing for large text on light background letter-spacing --font-letter-spacing-neg-large .0025em Optimized letter spacing for large text on dark background letter-spacing --font-letter-spacing-pos-xlarge -.001em Optimized letter spacing for xlarge text on light background letter-spacing --font-letter-spacing-neg-xlarge -.001em Optimized letter spacing for xlarge text on dark background

Border Radius

Var Value Notes --border-radius-small 2px Ex: menus, input borders, icon button --border-radius-med 5px Ex: visual bell, toasts --border-radius-large 6px Ex: buttons

Shadows

Var Notes --shadow-hud Ex: menus, tooltips, toasts --shadow-floating-window: Ex: modal, dialog

Sizes