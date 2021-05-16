A lightweight UI library for creating Figma plugins.
This package contains CSS and Javascript to closely match the look, feel and function of those found in Figma. It has been created without any frameworks (like React, Vue, etc.) and only leverages (native) javascript for components not possible without.
You can install this package as a dependecy on your own project:
npm install figma-plugin-ds
Styles To use the styles, you can use them via a link tag, or import them like a module using a CSS loader.
<!-- Standard link tag-->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../../node_modules/figma-plugin-ds/dist/figma-plugin-ds.css">
//You could also inport the css via a CSS Loader in your JS environment (refer to syntax of whatever loader you are using)
import styles from 'figma-plugin-ds/dist/figma-plugin-ds.css'
To use the Select menu or Disclosure components, you will need to import the Javascript files as well. This package supports both standard IIFE (Immediately Invoked Function Expressions) and ES6 Modules. There are a number of ways to get started.
Scripts: IIFE hosted on CDN (quick and easy, I don't want to mess with npm packages)
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/thomas-lowry/figma-plugin-ds/dist/iife/figma-plugin-ds.js"></script>
<script>
selectMenu.init(); //initiates the select menu component
disclosure.init(); //initiates the disclosure component
<script>
Scripts: IIFE
<!-- Standard link tag-->
<script src="../node_modules/figma-plugin-ds/dist/iife/figma-plugin-ds.js"></script>
Scripts: ES6 Modules
import { selectMenu, disclosure } from 'figma-plugin-ds';
To use the button, use the following HTML markup. Each button has a destructive option. Teritary buttons are styled like hyperlinks.
<!-- Primary -->
<button class='button button--primary'>Label</button>
<button class='button button--primary-destructive'>Label</button>
<button class='button button--primary' disabled>Label</button>
<!-- Secondary -->
<button class='button button--secondary'>Label</button>
<button class='button button--secondary-destructive'>Label</button>
<button class='button button--secondary' disabled>Label</button>
<!-- Tertirary (Hyperlink style button) -->
<button class='button button--tertiary'>Label</button>
<button class='button button--tertiary-destructive'>Label</button>
<button class='button button--tertiary' disabled>Label</button>
Modifiers
|Modifier class
|Description
button--primary
|Primary button
button--primary-destructive
|Primary button with red destructive variant for actions such as deleting something
button--secondary
|Secondary button with outline style
button--secondary-destructive
|Secondary button with red destructive variant for actions such as deleting something
button--tertiary
|Tertiary button with hyperlink style
button--tertiary-destructive
|Tertiary button with red destructive variant for actions such as deleting something
To use the checkbox, use the following HTML markup. Remember each checkbox should get a unique ID that is referenced in the label. This ensures the checkbox and the entire label are clickable.
<!-- Checkbox unchecked -->
<div class="checkbox">
<input id="uniqueId" type="checkbox" class="checkbox__box">
<label for="uniqueId" class="checkbox__label">Label</label>
</div>
<!-- Checkbox checked -->
<div class="checkbox">
<input id="uniqueId" type="checkbox" class="checkbox__box" checked>
<label for="uniqueId" class="checkbox__label">Label</label>
</div>
<!-- Checkbox disabled -->
<div class="checkbox">
<input id="uniqueId" type="checkbox" class="checkbox__box" disabled>
<label for="uniqueId" class="checkbox__label">Label</label>
</div>
To use a disclosure panel, you must use the following markup and also make sure you initialize the Javascript for the disclosure to work.
<!-- Disclosure -->
<ul class="disclosure">
<li class="disclosure__item disclosure--expanded">
<div class="disclosure__label disclosure--section">Disclosure heading</div> <!-- This item is styled as a section -->
<div class="disclosure__content">Panel content here</div>
</li>
<li class="disclosure__item disclosure--expanded"> <!-- This item is expanded on load -->
<div class="disclosure__label">Disclosure heading</div>
<div class="disclosure__content">Panel content here</div>
</li>
<li class="disclosure__item">
<div class="disclosure__label">Disclosure heading</div>
<div class="disclosure__content">Panel content here</div>
</li>
</ul>
To initialize with Javascript:
//initialize all disclosure panels
disclosure.init();
//uninitialize all disclosure panels
disclosure.destroy();
Modifiers
|Modifier class
|Description
disclosure--section
|Add this class to the
disclosure__label to style it like a heading
disclosure--expanded
|Add this class to the
disclosure__item to have it expanded on load
To use the icon component, use the following markup. Apply the appropriate modifier class to select the item you wish to use, you can also add additional modifiers to change the color, or even spin the icon. You can also specify no icon name to use a text character as an icon (for example, like found in the width + height icon inputs in Figma)
<!-- Icon -->
<div class="icon icon--theme"></div>
<!-- Icon with blue modifier class to change color -->
<div class="icon icon--theme icon--blue"></div>
<!-- Spinner icon with spinning animation-->
<div class="icon icon--spinner icon--spin"></div>
<!-- Text icon -->
<div class="icon">W</div>
Modifiers
|Modifier class
|Description
icon--iconName*
|Sepcify which icon to use. Ex:
icon--adjust or
icon--settings
icon--spin
|Causes the icon to spin in an endless loop (for example: a loader used with
icon--spinner)
icon--colorName*
|Pass the name of any Figma color var to this prop. Ex:
icon--blue or
icon--black3
*Colors accepted: icon--blue, icon--purple, icon--purple4, icon--hot-pink, icon--green, icon--red, icon--yellow, icon--black, icon--black8, icon--black3, icon--white, icon--white8, icon--white4
Icons
To use an icon, add one of the following modifier classes (see markup example above).
|Icon
|Modifier class
icon--adjust
icon--alert
icon--angle
icon--arrow-left-right
icon--updown
icon--auto-layout-horizontal
icon--auto-layout-vertical
icon--back
icon--blend-empty
icon--blend
icon--break
icon--caret-down
icon--caret-left
icon--caret-right
icon--caret-up
icon--check
icon--close
icon--component
icon--corner-radius
icon--corners
icon--distribute-horizontal-spacing
icon--distribute-vertical-spacing
icon--draft
icon--effects
icon--ellipses
icon--eyedropper
icon--forward
icon--frame
icon--group
icon--hidden
icon--horizontal-padding
icon--hyperlink
icon--image
icon--instance
icon--key
icon--layout-align-bottom
icon--align-horizontal-centers
icon--align-left
icon--align-right
icon--align-top
icon--align-vertical-centers
icon--layout-grid-columns
icon--layout-grid-rows
icon--layout-grid-uniform
icon--library
icon--link-broken
icon--link-connected
icon--list-detailed
icon--list-tile
icon--list
icon--lock-off
icon--lock-on
icon--minus
icon--play
icon--plus
icon--random
icon--recent
icon--resize-to-fit
icon--resolve-filled
icon--resolve
icon--reverse
icon--search-large
icon--search
icon--settings
icon--share
icon--smiley
icon--sort-alpha-asc
icon--sort-alpha-dsc
icon--sort-top-bottom
icon--spacing
icon--spinner
icon--star-off
icon--star-on
icon--stroke-weight
icon--styles
icon--swap
icon--theme
icon--tidy-up-grid
icon--tidy-up-list-horizontal
icon--tidy-up-list-vertical
icon--timer
icon--trash
icon--vertical-padding
icon--visible
icon--warning-large
icon--warning
The icon button is essentially a wrapper for the icon component. Refer to the icon component above for its usage.
<!-- Icon button with a blend icon -->
<div class="icon-button">
<div class="icon icon--blend"></div>
</div>
<!-- Icon button with selected modifier -->
<div class="icon-button icon-button--selected">
<div class="icon icon--blend"></div>
</div>
To use the input, use the following markup. You can also insert an icon into the input (see Icon component for usage).
<!-- Input with placeholder -->
<div class="input">
<input type="input" class="input__field" placeholder="Placeholder">
</div>
<!-- Input with initial value -->
<div class="input">
<input type="input" class="input__field" value="Initial value">
</div>
<!-- Disabled input -->
<div class="input">
<input type="input" class="input__field" value="Initial value" disabled>
</div>
<!-- Input with icon -->
<div class="input input--with-icon">
<div class="icon icon--angle"></div>
<input type="input" class="input__field" value="Value">
</div>
Modifiers
|Modifier class
|Description
input--with-icon*
|Add this modifier class if you plan to include the icon component within the input
To use a label or section, use the following markup.
<!-- Label -->
<div class="label">Label</div>
<!-- Section title -->
<div class="section-title">Section title</div>
To create an onboarding tip, use the following markup. The tip also makes use of the icon component (see Icon component for usage).
<div class="onboarding-tip">
<div class="icon icon--styles"></div>
<div class="onboarding-tip__msg">Onboarding tip goes here.</div>
</div>
To create an radio button, use the following markup. Remember each group of radio buttons must share the same name so that they are related to one another. Each button should have a unique id so that its label is associated with it and remains part of the clickable hit area.
<!-- Radio button -->
<div class="radio">
<input id="radioButton1"type="radio" class="radio__button" value="Value" name="radioGroup" >
<label for="radioButton1" class="radio__label">Radio button</label>
</div>
<!-- Radio button checked -->
<div class="radio">
<input id="radioButton2"type="radio" class="radio__button" value="Value" name="radioGroup" checked>
<label for="radioButton2" class="radio__label">Radio button</label>
</div>
<!-- Radio button disabled-->
<div class="radio">
<input id="radioButton3"type="radio" class="radio__button" value="Value" name="radioGroup" disabled>
<label for="radioButton3" class="radio__label">Radio button</label>
</div>
To create an select menu, use the following markup. The select menu also requires you to initalize it with Javascript. If your plugin requires you to add or remove items in the select menu, simply use Javascript to modify the select menu and the select will reinitialize.
The select menu will open and position the menu to the selected object. If there is no vertical room inside your plugin's iFrame, the position of the menu will be moved to ensure it fits inside the iframe. If you have a select menu with too many options to fit within the iFrame, the menu will scroll vertically.
<!-- Select menu, default behavior is for the initial item to get selected -->
<select id="uniqueId" class="select-menu">
<option value="1" >Item 1</option>
<option value="2" >Item 2</option>
<option value="3" >Item 3</option>
</select>
<!-- Select menu, provide an initial item with no value to have no items selected -->
<select id="uniqueId" class="select-menu">
<option>Please make a selection</option>
<option value="2" >Item 2</option>
<option value="3" >Item 3</option>
</select>
<!-- Disabled select menu -->
<select id="uniqueId" class="select-menu" disabled>
<option value="1" >Item 1</option>
<option value="2" >Item 2</option>
<option value="3" >Item 3</option>
</select>
To initialize with Javascript:
//initialize all select menus
selectMenu.init();
//uninitialize all select menus
selectMenu.destroy();
To use the switch, use the following HTML markup. Remember each switch should get a unique ID that is referenced in the label. This ensures the switch and the entire label are clickable.
<!-- Switch -->
<div class="switch">
<input class="switch__toggle" type="checkbox" id="uniqueId">
<label class="switch__label" for="uniqueIdA">Label</label>
</div>
<!-- Switch checked -->
<div class="switch">
<input class="switch__toggle" type="checkbox" id="uniqueId" checked>
<label class="switch__label" for="uniqueId">Label</label>
</div>
<!-- Disabled switch -->
<div class="switch">
<input class="switch__toggle" type="checkbox" id="uniqueId" disabled>
<label class="switch__label" for="uniqueId">Label</label>
</div>
To use the textarea, use the following HTML markup.
<!-- Textarea -->
<textarea class="textarea" rows="2">Initial value</textarea>
<!-- Disabled textarea -->
<textarea class="textarea" rows="2" disabled>Initial value</textarea>
To use the typography that is styled like it is in the Figma UI, use the following markup plus additional modifier classes to modify the size, weight, and letterspacing that is optimized for positive (dark text on light background) and negative (light text on dark background) applications.
<div class="type">UI11, size: xsmall (default) weight: normal, positive</div>
<div class="type type--large type--bold">UI13, size: large, weight: bold, positive</div>
<div class="type type--small type--medium type--inverse">UI12, size: large, weight: medium, negative</div>
Modifiers
|Modifier class
|Description
type--small
|Font size 12px
type--large
|Font size 13px
type--xlarge
|Font size 14px
type--medium
|Font weight medium
type--bold
|Font weight bold
type--inverse
|Inversed (negative) application where light text is on dark background with increased letterspacing
Defaults: Font size 11px, normal weight, positive application