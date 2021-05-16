Figma Plugin DS

A lightweight UI library for creating Figma plugins.

Intro

This package contains CSS and Javascript to closely match the look, feel and function of those found in Figma. It has been created without any frameworks (like React, Vue, etc.) and only leverages (native) javascript for components not possible without.

Getting started

You can install this package as a dependecy on your own project: npm install figma-plugin-ds

Styles To use the styles, you can use them via a link tag, or import them like a module using a CSS loader.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "../../node_modules/figma-plugin-ds/dist/figma-plugin-ds.css" >

import styles from 'figma-plugin-ds/dist/figma-plugin-ds.css'

To use the Select menu or Disclosure components, you will need to import the Javascript files as well. This package supports both standard IIFE (Immediately Invoked Function Expressions) and ES6 Modules. There are a number of ways to get started.

Scripts: IIFE hosted on CDN (quick and easy, I don't want to mess with npm packages)

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/thomas-lowry/figma-plugin-ds/dist/iife/figma-plugin-ds.js" > </ script > < script > selectMenu.init(); disclosure.init(); < script >

Scripts: IIFE

< script src = "../node_modules/figma-plugin-ds/dist/iife/figma-plugin-ds.js" > </ script >

Scripts: ES6 Modules

import { selectMenu, disclosure } from 'figma-plugin-ds' ;

Roadmap

New documentation website

Improved support for keyboard nav in the select menu

Slider component

Components

Button

To use the button, use the following HTML markup. Each button has a destructive option. Teritary buttons are styled like hyperlinks.

< button class = 'button button--primary' > Label </ button > < button class = 'button button--primary-destructive' > Label </ button > < button class = 'button button--primary' disabled > Label </ button > < button class = 'button button--secondary' > Label </ button > < button class = 'button button--secondary-destructive' > Label </ button > < button class = 'button button--secondary' disabled > Label </ button > < button class = 'button button--tertiary' > Label </ button > < button class = 'button button--tertiary-destructive' > Label </ button > < button class = 'button button--tertiary' disabled > Label </ button >

Modifiers

Modifier class Description button--primary Primary button button--primary-destructive Primary button with red destructive variant for actions such as deleting something button--secondary Secondary button with outline style button--secondary-destructive Secondary button with red destructive variant for actions such as deleting something button--tertiary Tertiary button with hyperlink style button--tertiary-destructive Tertiary button with red destructive variant for actions such as deleting something

Checkbox

To use the checkbox, use the following HTML markup. Remember each checkbox should get a unique ID that is referenced in the label. This ensures the checkbox and the entire label are clickable.

< div class = "checkbox" > < input id = "uniqueId" type = "checkbox" class = "checkbox__box" > < label for = "uniqueId" class = "checkbox__label" > Label </ label > </ div > < div class = "checkbox" > < input id = "uniqueId" type = "checkbox" class = "checkbox__box" checked > < label for = "uniqueId" class = "checkbox__label" > Label </ label > </ div > < div class = "checkbox" > < input id = "uniqueId" type = "checkbox" class = "checkbox__box" disabled > < label for = "uniqueId" class = "checkbox__label" > Label </ label > </ div >

Disclosure

To use a disclosure panel, you must use the following markup and also make sure you initialize the Javascript for the disclosure to work.

< ul class = "disclosure" > < li class = "disclosure__item disclosure--expanded" > < div class = "disclosure__label disclosure--section" > Disclosure heading </ div > < div class = "disclosure__content" > Panel content here </ div > </ li > < li class = "disclosure__item disclosure--expanded" > < div class = "disclosure__label" > Disclosure heading </ div > < div class = "disclosure__content" > Panel content here </ div > </ li > < li class = "disclosure__item" > < div class = "disclosure__label" > Disclosure heading </ div > < div class = "disclosure__content" > Panel content here </ div > </ li > </ ul >

To initialize with Javascript:

disclosure.init(); disclosure.destroy();

Modifiers

Modifier class Description disclosure--section Add this class to the disclosure__label to style it like a heading disclosure--expanded Add this class to the disclosure__item to have it expanded on load

Icon

To use the icon component, use the following markup. Apply the appropriate modifier class to select the item you wish to use, you can also add additional modifiers to change the color, or even spin the icon. You can also specify no icon name to use a text character as an icon (for example, like found in the width + height icon inputs in Figma)

< div class = "icon icon--theme" > </ div > < div class = "icon icon--theme icon--blue" > </ div > < div class = "icon icon--spinner icon--spin" > </ div > < div class = "icon" > W </ div >

Modifiers

Modifier class Description icon--iconName * Sepcify which icon to use. Ex: icon--adjust or icon--settings icon--spin Causes the icon to spin in an endless loop (for example: a loader used with icon--spinner ) icon--colorName * Pass the name of any Figma color var to this prop. Ex: icon--blue or icon--black3

*Colors accepted: icon--blue, icon--purple, icon--purple4, icon--hot-pink, icon--green, icon--red, icon--yellow, icon--black, icon--black8, icon--black3, icon--white, icon--white8, icon--white4

Icons

To use an icon, add one of the following modifier classes (see markup example above).

Icon Modifier class icon--adjust icon--alert icon--angle icon--arrow-left-right icon--updown icon--auto-layout-horizontal icon--auto-layout-vertical icon--back icon--blend-empty icon--blend icon--break icon--caret-down icon--caret-left icon--caret-right icon--caret-up icon--check icon--close icon--component icon--corner-radius icon--corners icon--distribute-horizontal-spacing icon--distribute-vertical-spacing icon--draft icon--effects icon--ellipses icon--eyedropper icon--forward icon--frame icon--group icon--hidden icon--horizontal-padding icon--hyperlink icon--image icon--instance icon--key icon--layout-align-bottom icon--align-horizontal-centers icon--align-left icon--align-right icon--align-top icon--align-vertical-centers icon--layout-grid-columns icon--layout-grid-rows icon--layout-grid-uniform icon--library icon--link-broken icon--link-connected icon--list-detailed icon--list-tile icon--list icon--lock-off icon--lock-on icon--minus icon--play icon--plus icon--random icon--recent icon--resize-to-fit icon--resolve-filled icon--resolve icon--reverse icon--search-large icon--search icon--settings icon--share icon--smiley icon--sort-alpha-asc icon--sort-alpha-dsc icon--sort-top-bottom icon--spacing icon--spinner icon--star-off icon--star-on icon--stroke-weight icon--styles icon--swap icon--theme icon--tidy-up-grid icon--tidy-up-list-horizontal icon--tidy-up-list-vertical icon--timer icon--trash icon--vertical-padding icon--visible icon--warning-large icon--warning

Icon button

The icon button is essentially a wrapper for the icon component. Refer to the icon component above for its usage.

< div class = "icon-button" > < div class = "icon icon--blend" > </ div > </ div > < div class = "icon-button icon-button--selected" > < div class = "icon icon--blend" > </ div > </ div >

Input

To use the input, use the following markup. You can also insert an icon into the input (see Icon component for usage).

< div class = "input" > < input type = "input" class = "input__field" placeholder = "Placeholder" > </ div > < div class = "input" > < input type = "input" class = "input__field" value = "Initial value" > </ div > < div class = "input" > < input type = "input" class = "input__field" value = "Initial value" disabled > </ div > < div class = "input input--with-icon" > < div class = "icon icon--angle" > </ div > < input type = "input" class = "input__field" value = "Value" > </ div >

Modifiers

Modifier class Description input--with-icon * Add this modifier class if you plan to include the icon component within the input

Labels and sections

To use a label or section, use the following markup.

< div class = "label" > Label </ div > < div class = "section-title" > Section title </ div >

Onboarding tip

To create an onboarding tip, use the following markup. The tip also makes use of the icon component (see Icon component for usage).

< div class = "onboarding-tip" > < div class = "icon icon--styles" > </ div > < div class = "onboarding-tip__msg" > Onboarding tip goes here. </ div > </ div >

Radio button

To create an radio button, use the following markup. Remember each group of radio buttons must share the same name so that they are related to one another. Each button should have a unique id so that its label is associated with it and remains part of the clickable hit area.

< div class = "radio" > < input id = "radioButton1" type = "radio" class = "radio__button" value = "Value" name = "radioGroup" > < label for = "radioButton1" class = "radio__label" > Radio button </ label > </ div > < div class = "radio" > < input id = "radioButton2" type = "radio" class = "radio__button" value = "Value" name = "radioGroup" checked > < label for = "radioButton2" class = "radio__label" > Radio button </ label > </ div > < div class = "radio" > < input id = "radioButton3" type = "radio" class = "radio__button" value = "Value" name = "radioGroup" disabled > < label for = "radioButton3" class = "radio__label" > Radio button </ label > </ div >

Select menu

To create an select menu, use the following markup. The select menu also requires you to initalize it with Javascript. If your plugin requires you to add or remove items in the select menu, simply use Javascript to modify the select menu and the select will reinitialize.

The select menu will open and position the menu to the selected object. If there is no vertical room inside your plugin's iFrame, the position of the menu will be moved to ensure it fits inside the iframe. If you have a select menu with too many options to fit within the iFrame, the menu will scroll vertically.

< select id = "uniqueId" class = "select-menu" > < option value = "1" > Item 1 </ option > < option value = "2" > Item 2 </ option > < option value = "3" > Item 3 </ option > </ select > < select id = "uniqueId" class = "select-menu" > < option > Please make a selection </ option > < option value = "2" > Item 2 </ option > < option value = "3" > Item 3 </ option > </ select > < select id = "uniqueId" class = "select-menu" disabled > < option value = "1" > Item 1 </ option > < option value = "2" > Item 2 </ option > < option value = "3" > Item 3 </ option > </ select >

To initialize with Javascript:

selectMenu.init(); selectMenu.destroy();

Switch

To use the switch, use the following HTML markup. Remember each switch should get a unique ID that is referenced in the label. This ensures the switch and the entire label are clickable.

< div class = "switch" > < input class = "switch__toggle" type = "checkbox" id = "uniqueId" > < label class = "switch__label" for = "uniqueIdA" > Label </ label > </ div > < div class = "switch" > < input class = "switch__toggle" type = "checkbox" id = "uniqueId" checked > < label class = "switch__label" for = "uniqueId" > Label </ label > </ div > < div class = "switch" > < input class = "switch__toggle" type = "checkbox" id = "uniqueId" disabled > < label class = "switch__label" for = "uniqueId" > Label </ label > </ div >

Textarea

To use the textarea, use the following HTML markup.

< textarea class = "textarea" rows = "2" > Initial value </ textarea > < textarea class = "textarea" rows = "2" disabled > Initial value </ textarea >

Type

To use the typography that is styled like it is in the Figma UI, use the following markup plus additional modifier classes to modify the size, weight, and letterspacing that is optimized for positive (dark text on light background) and negative (light text on dark background) applications.

< div class = "type" > UI11, size: xsmall (default) weight: normal, positive </ div > < div class = "type type--large type--bold" > UI13, size: large, weight: bold, positive </ div > < div class = "type type--small type--medium type--inverse" > UI12, size: large, weight: medium, negative </ div >

Modifiers

Modifier class Description type--small Font size 12px type--large Font size 13px type--xlarge Font size 14px type--medium Font weight medium type--bold Font weight bold type--inverse Inversed (negative) application where light text is on dark background with increased letterspacing

Defaults: Font size 11px, normal weight, positive application