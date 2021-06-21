openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fj

figma-js

by Jon Gold
1.15.0 (see all)

Little wrapper (+ types) for the Figma API

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.7K

GitHub Stars

432

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Figma.js

A simple wrapper for the Figma API.

Cool projects using this:

Usage

Full documentation is available on the web and most everything is typed with TypeScript.

Creating a client

Quickest start is to grab a personal access token from your Figma account settings page

import * as Figma from 'figma-js';

const token = '12345';

const client = Figma.Client({
  personalAccessToken: token
});

Or if you're building an app with OAuth authentication, after you get back the OAuth access token…

import * as Figma from 'figma-js';

const token = '12345';

const client = Figma.Client({
  accessToken: token
});

Doing cool things

Once you have instantiated a client, have fun!

client.file('file-id').then(({ data }) => {
  console.log(data);
});

Just reusing types

All of the types in the Figma file format / API are exported.

import * as Figma from 'figma-js';

const textNode: Figma.Text = {
  // … this should autocomplete if your editor is set up for it!
};

Contributing

We used the typescript-starter repo for this - refer to its README for more detailed instructions.

Helpful development commands:

yarn watch
yarn docs
yarn docs:publish

Contributions welcomed

Committing

yarn global add commitizen

# instead of git commit

git cz

Contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial