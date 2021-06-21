A simple wrapper for the Figma API.

Cool projects using this:

Usage

Full documentation is available on the web and most everything is typed with TypeScript.

Creating a client

Quickest start is to grab a personal access token from your Figma account settings page

import * as Figma from 'figma-js' ; const token = '12345' ; const client = Figma.Client({ personalAccessToken: token });

Or if you're building an app with OAuth authentication, after you get back the OAuth access token…

import * as Figma from 'figma-js' ; const token = '12345' ; const client = Figma.Client({ accessToken: token });

Doing cool things

Once you have instantiated a client, have fun!

client.file( 'file-id' ).then( ( { data } ) => { console .log(data); });

Just reusing types

All of the types in the Figma file format / API are exported.

import * as Figma from 'figma-js' ; const textNode: Figma.Text = { };

Contributing

We used the typescript-starter repo for this - refer to its README for more detailed instructions.

Helpful development commands:

yarn watch yarn docs yarn docs:publish

Contributions welcomed

Committing

yarn global add commitizen git cz

Contributors