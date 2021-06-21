A simple wrapper for the Figma API.
Cool projects using this:
Full documentation is available on the web and most everything is typed with TypeScript.
Quickest start is to grab a personal access token from your Figma account settings page
import * as Figma from 'figma-js';
const token = '12345';
const client = Figma.Client({
personalAccessToken: token
});
Or if you're building an app with OAuth authentication, after you get back the OAuth access token…
import * as Figma from 'figma-js';
const token = '12345';
const client = Figma.Client({
accessToken: token
});
Once you have instantiated a client, have fun!
client.file('file-id').then(({ data }) => {
console.log(data);
});
All of the types in the Figma file format / API are exported.
import * as Figma from 'figma-js';
const textNode: Figma.Text = {
// … this should autocomplete if your editor is set up for it!
};
We used the
typescript-starter repo for this - refer to its README for more detailed instructions.
Helpful development commands:
yarn watch
yarn docs
yarn docs:publish
yarn global add commitizen
# instead of git commit
git cz